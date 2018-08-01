Northern Nevada Business Leads for July 2018, produced by NNBV

Notice to readers:

The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month. Below are the most recent NNBV business leads for July 2018.

=====

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Office

Recommended Stories For You

Piccinini Properties, LLC

The buyer purchased a 3,096-square-foot space at 190 W. Huffaker Lane in Reno. Don Welsh of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Marbill. LLC.

Jaeger Family Living Trust

The buyer purchased a 43,219-square-foot building at Nicolaus Road in Lincoln, Calif. Richelle Daves represented the buyer.

MB America Inc.

The tenant leased 1,831 square feet at 9410 Prototype Drive, Suite 19, in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Streamline Properties, LLC.

Erica Lamb (or assignee)

The buyer purchased a 4,964-square-foot space on .11 acres at 500 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Suite 958, in Reno. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Patrick Riggs, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, RW Holdings, Inc.

Driggs Title Agency

The tenant leased approximately 1,439 square feet at 5595 Kietzke Lane, Suites 106 and 117, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Hermco Inc.

Susan Loring & E. Ree Noh

The tenants leased approximately 350 square feet at 5595 Kietzke Lane, Suite 110D. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Hermco Inc.

Western Exchange Services LLC

The buyer purchased a 19,941-square-foot building at 6995 Sierra Center Parkway in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the seller, Equilibrium LLC.

Nevada Hospital Association

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 3,193 square feet at 5190 Neil Road, Suite 400, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, REO Disposition.

Melvin Ray, CPA

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 2,416 square feet at 6900 S. McCarran Boulevard, Suite 1040, in Reno. Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Village at Lakeridge LLC.

Industrial

American Dunnage, Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 17,067 square feet at 445-A Coney Island Drive in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Tom Duffy Co.

The tenant leased approximately 31,180 square feet at 500-656 Dunn Circle in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the landlord, Mancini Properties Inc.

Bryan Turner

The buyer purchased a 46,063-square-foot building at 4900 Mill Street, Buildings A and B at 30 Ohm Place in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt represented the seller, Reno Industrial LLC.

Aqua Metals

The tenant leased 14,016 square feet at 160 Denmark Drive in McCarran. Tom Fennell, Joel Fountain and Baker Krukow of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Yetis, LLC.

ZIBCO, LLC

The buyer purchased 435,600 square feet of land on Isidor Court in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the buyer.

The Tranzonic Companies

The tenant leased approximately 136,207 square feet at 1450 Greg Street, Suite 101, in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.

AAMP of Florida, Inc.

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 22,800 square feet at 605 Glendale Avenue, Suites 103 A and B in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Wal-Mart Stores East LP

The tenant leased approximately 42,624 square feet at 385 Stanley Drive in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the landlord, John Kassis 2003 LLC.

Starker Services, Inc.

The buyer purchased 11,691 square feet at 96 and 114 Megabyte Drive in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the seller, PSG Resources, LLC.

Sierra Maintenance & Construction, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,494 square feet at 30 Ohm Place, Suite C5, in Reno. Chris Fairchild, Greg Shutt and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Reno Industrial, LLC.

Retail

JP Auto Sales

The tenant leased approximately 576 square feet at 2525 Kietzke Lane in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International represented the landlord, NJ2 LLC.

Flower Massage

The tenant leased approximately 1,440 square feet at Crossroads Shopping Center in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International represented the landlord, Maple Leaf Properties.

Ijji Sushi

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 5,000 square feet at the Iron Horse Plaza in Sparks. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International represented the landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse LLC.

The Joint Chiropractic

The tenant leased approximately 1,200 square feet at Ridgeview Plaza in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International represented the landlord, Ridgeview Reno LLC.

The Commons Reno LLC

The buyer purchased the 152,000-square-foot The Commons Shopping Center in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson represented the seller, REA Reno LLC.

Golden Valley Nails

The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 440 E. Golden Valley Road, Suite C, in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Tom Fennell represented the landlords, Dennis Banks and Art Hinckley.

Fastwaters, LLC

The tenant leased 2,772 square feet at 1401 S. Virginia Street, Unit 4 and 5, in Reno. Lindy Deller, Dominic Brunetti, and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant and landlord, S3 Development Co.

Multi-family

Toll South Reno, LLC

The buyer purchased 45 single-family home lots in Village A of the Rancharrah redevelopment in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the buyer and the seller, Rancharrah Holdings, LLC.

Nelli-Regen Two, LLC

The buyer purchased a 9,840-square-foot building for sale/leaseback at 2345 Market Street in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the seller, Griffith Living Trust.

Reno Property Manager LLC

The buyer purchased a 7,013-square-foot lot at 428 Ralston Street in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the seller, Ralston LLC.

Reno Property Manager LLC

The buyer purchased two parcels of land totaling 14,013 square feet at 436 Ralston Street and 430 W. 5th Street in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the seller, Transforming Youth Recovery.

MRB Holdings Co.

The buyer purchased an 80,586-square-foot parcel of land on USA Parkway in McCarran. Rick Casazza of Colliers International represented the buyer. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the seller, Reno Land Development Company LLC.

=====

BUSINESS LICENSES

Carson City

A+ Mobile Auto Repair

Auto repair

Shane Ramthun

775-434-3472

1492 Mountain Park Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Advanced Window Blinds

Window treatments

Kelly Syas

775-276-7875

2778 Alessandro Drive

Sparks, NV 89434

American Pacific Mortgage

Real estate services

American Pacific Mortgage Corp.

916-960-1325

123 W. Nye Lane

Carson City, NV 89706

Annie's House Cleaning

Janitorial services

Judith Ann Stephenson

775-721-0391

2728 Table Rock Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Blue Bull

Gaming license

Sartinin Gaming, LLC

702-893-7777

107 E. Telegraph St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Cardoza Cleaning Service

Janitorial services

Eder Cardoza

775-223-0694

3976 Northgate Lane

Carson City, NV 89706

Carson Home Furnishings

Furniture store

Carson Home Furnishings

775-885-7712

1345 S. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Carson Media Services

Computer system design services

Tom Connell

775-230-0053

4245 Pheasant Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Clear-Cut Signs & Graphics

Design services

Jeff Figueroa

775-552-5877

213 Sage St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Debi's Grooming

Pet care services

Debi Williams

775-230-2208

4750 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

Desert Sage Trading Co.

Merchant store

Desert Sage Trading Co.

No phone number listed

2151 Lone Mountain Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Desert Wind Transportation

General freight trucking company

Brian Shoemaker

775-203-8626

1102 Ladera Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Donovan Contracting, Inc.

Carpentry contractor

Donovan Contracting, Inc.

775-432-6077

5325 Louie Lane

Suite 4

Reno, NV 89511

Dresden Truesdell

Personal care services

Charlotte Truesdell

775-552-5584

1422 N. Division St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Ed's Auto Care Center LLC

Auto repairs

Ed's Auto Care Center LLC

775-287-6345

3620 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

Electric Traditions

Persona care services

Christopher Powell

775-345-5457

1801 E. William St.

Suite A

Carson City, NV 89701

ES Engineering Services, LLC

Engineering services

ES Engineering Services, LLC

949-988-3500

1 Park Plaza

Suite 1000

Irvine, CA 92614

Fish Window Cleaning

Janitorial services

CC&K Window Cleaning Services, LLC

775-461-3494

2049 California St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Fraser Oaks, Inc.

Office administration services

Fraser Oaks, Inc.

775-461-3655

1117 Monument Peak Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Freedom Seamless Gutters LLC

Specialty contractor

Freedom Seamless Gutters LLC

775-315-1465

1580 Lake St.

Silver Springs, NV 89429

Go Auto Insurance

Insurance agency

Go Auto Management Services LLC

225-231-8311

3147 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

Go Roof Tune Up, Inc.

Roofing contractor

Go Roof Tune Up, Inc.

866-989-6976

1489 W. Warm Springs Road

Suite 110

Henderson, NV 89014

Healthy Living At Home-Carson

Health care services

Healthy Living At Home

775-629-2502

600 E. William St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Hot Rodz Catering & Promotions

Mobile food services

Paul Sampson

775-291-5008

3579 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

Immaculate Detailing

Car wash

Annemarie Norman

408-892-4887

1290 Lincoln Park Circle

Glenbrook, NV 89413

J&L Lawn Services

Landscaping services

Lucero Morales

775-379-7656

15685 Copper Canyon Road

Reno, NV 89521

Jameason's Discount Handyman

Handyman services

Jameason Smith

775-443-7059

7209 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

Knead Mobile Massage

Joseph Handschuh

775-720-0608

511 E. Robinson St.

Carson City, NV 89511

Marshall Inspection

Building inspection services

Marshall Inspection, LLC

775-220-0713

1162 Casa Blanca Court

Minden, NV 89423

MLN Consulting Services

Engineering services

Matthew Nussbaumer

775-443-5291

2015 Carson river Road

Carson City, NV 89701

On Q Financial, Inc.

Mortgage brokerage

On Q Financial, Inc.

480-444-7100

2340 S. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

PPM Corp.

Machine shop

PPM Corp.

925-437-3178

3003 N. Deer Run Road

Carson City, NV 89701

Prime Mobile Detail and Cleaning

Janitorial services

Christopher Gray

775-450-6490

972 Hillside Drive

Carson City, NV 89705

R & D Landscaping

Landscaping contractor

Reynaldo Olivas

775-292-3037

400 Traci Lane

Carson city, NV 89706

Regency Wines Nevada

Wholesale distributor

Regency Wines Nevada

775-427-7515

994 Glendale Ave.

No. 4

Sparks, NV 89431

REP Plumbing

Plumbing, heating and A/C contractor

Craig Crawford

775-267-0099

2528 Business Parkway

Suite C

Minden, NV 89423

Royal Lashes & Esthetics

Beauty salon

Danielle Balderson

775-600-9083

1883 E. Long St.

Carson city, NV 89706

Summerscape, LLC

Landscaping contractor

Summerscape, LLC

775-677-7791

4295 Coggins Road

Reno, NV 89506

Tahoe Sierra Builders, LLC

Contractor

Tahoe Sierra Builders, LLC

775-901-3546

180 Hall Court

Stateline, NV 89449

The Door Man of Nevada LLC

Specialty contractor

The Door Man of Nevada LLC

775-830-4444

75 E. Patriot Blvd.

No. 4

Reno, NV 89511

The Garden Ladies

Landscaping services

Stephanie Bant

775-560-8319

210 Tacoma Ave.

Carson City, NV 89703

Thomas F. Sheehan, PhD

Mental health practitioner

Thomas Sheehan

775-515-1673

600 E. William St.

Carson City, NV 89701

TWS Facility Services Inc.

Commercial and industrial equipment services

TWS Facility Services Inc.

951-296-2051

42217 Ro Nedo

No. 205A

Temecula, CA 92590

Western Concrete Cutting LLC

Concrete contractor

Western Concrete Cutting LLC

775-372-6640

7855 Las Plumas Drive

Sparks, NV 89436

Whitewater West Industries Ltd.

Architectural services

Whitewater West Industries Ltd.

604-273-1068

6700 McMillan Way

Richmond, Canada V6WIJ7

City of Elko

American Lawn Care

Lawn care

Cy Mitchell

775-299-2273

3136 Kittridge Cyn Road

Elko, NV 89801

Best Snacks Distribution & Transport

Snack distributor

Edgar Lara-Guzman

775-340-3866

624 Juneau St.

Elko, NV 89801

Briarpatch Defense Systems/Tiba LLC

Firearm instruction

Briarpatch Defense Systems/Tiba LLC

775-468-3556

182 Copper St.

Elko, NV 89801

Cheal Custom Fence

Contractor

Custom Fence Co.

801-546-2161

293 N. 650 West

Kaysville, UT 84037

Finance of America Mortgage

Mortgage services

Finance of America Mortgage LLC

916-945-3415

225 Silver St.

Elko, NV 89801

G Graphics

Graphic design

Laura Gallegos

775-934-4711

1927 Sierra Drive

Elko, NV 89801

Genesis Ironworks

Contractor

Genesis Ironworks

775-867-4766

6505 Reno Highway

Fallon, NV 89406

Geneva Rock Products

Contractor

Geneva Rock Products Inc.

801-743-7797

301 W. 5400 South

Murray, UT 84107

I.T. Heating and Air

Contractor

I.T. Heating and Air

775-677-4086

17740 Roper Court

Reno, NV 89508

KC Transport

Trucking services

KC Transport LLC

406-478-1397

5370 E. Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

MP & E Construction Inc.

Contractor

Luke Fitzgerald

775-303-8492

207 Brookwood Drive

Elko, NV 89801

Paradise Quality Cleaning

Janitorial services

Marisol Jacobo

775-389-8041

328 Northglen Lane

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Skyfall Video Services

Photography and videography services

Chris Lauborough

775-778-1075

641 Aesop Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Western Inn

Boarding rooms

Danette Morfin

775-753-4977

132 3rd St.

Elko, NV 89801

=====

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

Douglas County

John Craddock, Kristien Lewis and Randall Reis

DBA: AFC Home Club

Home service contract provider

866-242-0629

1337 Canton Road

No. B

Marietta, CA 30066

Alicia Allum and Shawn Howard

DBA: Little Big Greens

Agriculture

775-430-8796

1452 Highway 395

Unit B

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Lewis Plourd

DBA: LP Photography

Photography

858-864-5000

2363 Juniper Road

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Jim Bagnard and Dale Head

DBA: Silverhawk Aviators

Aviation

530-362-1300

3165 Highway 395

No. 197

Minden, NV 89423

Zen Alldredge

DBA: The Trading Empire

Forex trading and education

407-873-9313

9120 Double Diamond Parkway

Reno, NV 89521

Chani Knight and Melia Shamblin

DBA: Two Birds Coordination and Event Planning

Wedding and special event coordinator

775-230-0944

316 California Ave.

No. 399

Reno, NV 89509

Kelly Simons

DBA: Yard Enhancement Services

Yard cleanup and maintenance

209-352-0084

627 Adaline Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Wesly Deputy

DBA: Deputy Optics Inc.

Retail optics, gods and services

775-297-4453

1673 Lucerne St.

No. B

Minden, NV 89423

Larry Methvin

DBA: Larry Methvin Installations

Shower and accessories installation

909-604-6468

5350 Capital Court

No. 109

Reno, NV 89502

Kayla Bacon

DBA: Salon 978

Hair and beauty salon

978-660-2928

212 Elks Point Road

No. 204

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Steven Norris Andrews

DBA: SK Enterprises

Internet sales

530-409-2398

749 Lassen Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Steven and Renee McElvain

DBA: Trail Dragger Café

Restaurant and bar

775-782-9500

1150 Airport Road

Minden, NV 89423

Robert Gill

DBA: Aces Tree Service

Tree removal and trimming

775-971-8733

6383 Casey Road

Fallon, NV 89406

Valerie Gray

DBA: Biggest Little Commercial Kitchen

Commercial kitchen

775-223-1895

1425 Industrial Way

Building C

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Michael Kaplan

DBA: Buschbach Insurance Agency

Insurance agency

714-252-2500

7711 Center Ave.

No. 200

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Sevil Monge

DBA: Gourmet Grub

Catering

775-7213028

1080 Frieda Lane

Minden, NV 89423

Allen and Lori Anderson

DBA: Kubicek Northwest

Sales

775-267-9220

2809 Pamela Place

Minden, NV 89423

Lou Quiroz

DBA: LQ Enterprises

Life coaching

559-289-6666

420 Quaking Aspen Lane

No. B

Stateline, NV 89449

Richard Gordon

DBA: Peoples Home Equity

Mortgage lending

215-293-6800

375 W. Stephanie St.

Henderson, NV 89014

Lisa Daggett

DBA: Southwest Designs

Custom jewelry design

775-782-6757

P.O. Box 1165

Genoa, NV 89411

=====

BUILDING PERMITS

City of Reno

Olcese Construction Company Inc.

1725 McCarran Blvd.

Demolition

$40,000

Northwest Edison

425 9th St.

Electrical services

$101,500

Northwest Edison

1331 Plumb Lane

Lighting

$25,100

Campbell Construction Company Inc.

Elk Run Road

Site improvements

$157,370

Mountain West Builders LLC

1405 Sky Mountain Drive

Demolition

$152,372

Asphalt Protectors Inc.

4895 Texas St.

Grading and site improvements

$30,158

Timberstone Builders LLC

1425 Forest St.

Townhouse

$142,000

Timberstone Builders LLC

1415 Forest St.

Duplex

$271,995

Timberstone Builders LLC

1405 Forest St.

Townhouse

$126,847

KDH Builders LLC

1710 Wind Ranch

Community center

$180,000

United Construction Co.

5301 Kietzke Lane

Tenant improvements

$1,101,754

Q&D Construction Inc.

9600 Mojave Sky Way

Elementary school

$29,000,000

Mountain West Builders LLC

Geiger Grade

Commercial remodel

$68,000

Timberline Builders

1046 Haskell St.

Tenant improvements

$63,484

Realm Constructors LLC

80 Vine St.

Commercial remodel

$180,500

Alston Construction Company Inc.

527 Lander St.

$465,000

Shaw Construction Co.

500 Ryland St.

Commercial remodel

$375,000

Dianda Construction Inc.

345 Arlington Ave.

Commercial remodel

$60,000

STC Netcom Inc.

Veterans Parkway

Telecommunications equipment

$180,000

Quality Demolition Co.

339 Ralston St.

Demolition

$50,000

KDH Builders LLC

489 Beckwourth Drive

Single-family home

$225,605

KDH Builders LLC

497 Beckwourth Drive

Single-family home

$196,631

KDH Builders LLC

501 Beckwourth Drive

Single-family home

$185,117

KDH Builders LLC

493 Beckwourth Drive

Single-family home

$218,407

Ryder NV Management LLC

1004 Tremolite

Single-family home

$449,685

Ryder NV Management LLC

1000 Tremolite

Single-family home

$449,685

Ryder NV Management LLC

1001 Tremolite

Single-family home

$326,773

Ryder NV Management LLC

1002 Tremolite

Single-family home

$326,773

Toll South Reno LLC

2199 Nasrullah

Single-family home

$233,132

Bates Homes Reno LLC

9085 Boomtown Garson Road

Single-family home

$297,589

Bates Homes Reno LLC

9075 Boomtown Garson Road

Single-family home

$328,363

Toll South Reno LLC

9665 Thesolious

Single-family home

$233,132

Northern Nevada Homes LLC

3674 Remington Park

Single-family home

$179,735

Northern Nevada Homes LLC

3690 Remington Park

Single-family home

$179,735

Northern Nevada Homes LLC

3680 Remington Park

Single-family home

$216,349

Northern Nevada Homes LLC

3684 Remington Park

Single-family home

$216,349

Toll NV Limited Partnership

9404 Hawkshead

Single-family home

$319,464

Toll NV Limited Partnership

9319 Sky Dune

Single-family home

$304,335

Toll NV Limited Partnership

9323 Sky Dune

Single-family home

$323,896

White Sierra Construction LLC

4780 Buckhaven

Single-family home

$960,000

Edgewater Custom Pools and Landscaping Inc.

9307 Sky Dune

Spa

$65,000

Edgewater Custom Pools and Landscaping Inc.

2207 Willow Ridge

Pool and spa

$200,000

Edgewater Custom Pools and Landscaping Inc.

9303 Sky Dune

Pool

$160,000

Bruce Purves Construction

1970 Daylin Drive

Residential remodel

$75,000

Bridges Construction Inc.

1617 Aspen Creek

Residential remodel

$210,000

SMC Construction

204 Edison Way

Demolition

$190,000

Sierra Builders of Nevada

1220 Robb Drive

Church

$1,800,000

Terra Firma

1851 steamboat Parkway

Pool

$120,000

KAP Construction Inc.

4955 Joule St.

Commercial remodel

$158,000

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

2680 9th St.

Commercial remodel

$1,000,000

Preston Homes LLC

1564 Elk run Road

Single-family home

$291,142

Preston Homes LLC

1552 Elk Run Road

Single-family home

$284,675

DR Horton Inc.

8330 Simsbury

Single-family home

$297,189

DR Horton Inc.

8346 Simsbury

Single-family home

$297,189

Preston Homes LLC

1548 elk Run Road

Single-family home

$345,670

Preston Homes LLC

1560 Elk Run Road

Single-family home

$255,197

Di Loreto Construction Inc.

9666 Autumn Sage

Single-family home

$246,052

Di Loreto Construction Inc.

9662 Autumn Sage

Single-family home

$246,062

Di Loreto Construction Inc.

9957 Autumn Sage

Single-family home

$188,815

Di Loreto Construction Inc.

9961 Autumn Sage

Single-family home

$188,815

Lennar Homes

7520 Souverain

Single-family home

$184,260

Lennar Homes

7500 Souverain

Single-family home

$184,260

Lennar Homes

7510 Souverain

Single-family home

$206,434

Lennar Homes

7195 Souverain

Single-family home

$239,355

Lennar Homes

138 Quill

Single-family home

$39,355

Homecrafters Ltd.

Single-family home

$309,476

Robert Allen Pools & Spas Inc.

2913 Miramis

Pool and spa

$100,000

Di Loreto Construction Inc.

Western Skies

Fence

$80,000

Q&D Construction Inc.

Boomtown Garson Road

Mass grading

$1,200,000

Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.

4355 Houston Ave.

Storage building

$145,000

Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.

1200 Locust St.

Storage building

$145,000

Timberline Pools & Spas Inc.

5315 Kietzke Lane

Pool

$60,000

K7 Construction Inc.

2770 Vassar St.

Commercial remodel

$52,000

Tim Milton Construction LLC

6775 Sierra Center Parkway

Commercial remodel

$65,000

C 3 Construction Company LLC

470 Plumb Lane

Commercial remodel

$120,000

Tim Milton Construction LLC

255 Sierra St.

Commercial remodel

$138,950

Sullivan Structures LLC

350 Hunter Lake Road

Commercial remodel

$71,000

Stryker Construction

13985 Virginia St.

Tenant improvements

$275,000

Sullivan Structures LLC

855 McDonald Ave.

Commercial remodel

$136,500

Lennar Homes

10400 Gold Mine

Single-family home

$282,105

Ryder NV Management LLC

13590 Tremolite

Single-family home

$326,773

Ryder NV Management LLC

1005 Tremolite

Single-family home

$326,773

KDH Builders LLC

504 Beckwourth

Single-family home

$196,631

KDH Builders LLC

516 Beckwourth

Single-family home

$185,117

Paradiso Communities LLC

9266 Atoll

Single-family home

$262,751

Paradiso Communities LLC

9254 Atoll

Single-family home

$262,751

Paradiso Communities LLC

9250 Atoll

Single-family home

$193,818

Lennar Homes

9716 Belville

Single-family home

$280,299

Lennar Homes

9715 Belville

Single-family home

$280,299

Lennar Homes

10410 Gold Mine

Single-family home

$225,296

Lennar Homes

10420 Gold Mine

Single-family home

$213,514

Ryder NV Management LLC

8714 Larkhaven

Single-family home

$254,687

Di Loreto Construction Inc.

9954 Autumn Sage

Single-family home

$188,815

Bates Homes Reno LLC

9095 Boomtown Garson Road

Single-family home

$363,981

Robert Allen Pools & Spas Inc.

9824 Dyevera

Pool and spa

$82,000

DS Allen Construction LLC

1415 Webster

Residential remodel and additions

$$350,000

Steve White Construction

665 Cardinal

Residential remodel

$100,000

Campbell Construction Company Inc.

Military Road

Site improvements

$1,525,000

United Construction Company

385 Cabela Drive

Warehouse

$13,014,560

Naisbitt Co.

5190 Neil Road

Tenant improvements

$70,000

Grant Robinson Construction

2282 Rainwood

Garage

$60,000

Toll South Reno

9502 Xanthos

Single-family home

$233,132

Toll South Reno LLC

9562 Gazala

Single-family home

$179,447

Toll NV Limited Partnership

9450 Hawkshead

Single-family home

$314,724

Desert Wind Homes

4955 Ciarra Kennedy

Townhouse

$170,748

Toll South Reno LLC

2690 Hanovarian

Single-family home

$376,177

Lennar Homes

1600 Verdi Vista

Single-family home

$278,202

Lennar Homes

1896 Scott Valley

Single-family home

$291,370

Northern Nevada Homes LLC

3665 Remington Park

Single-family home

$179,735

HOMECRAFTERS Ltd.

4017 Whispering Pine

Single-family home

$454,289

Sun Lesiure Inc.

2865 Downing

Pool

$60,322

Miles Construction

Sugar Pine Road

Parking lot

$1,200,000

Mountain West Builders LLC

600 Geiger Grade

Clubhouse

$450,000

Mountain West Builders LLC

600 Geiger Grade

Apartments

$2,348,000

WCC Design & Build Inc.

190 Center St.

Commercial remodel

$225,000

Miles Construction

7950 Sugar Pine Road

Commercial remodel

$2,717,000

City of Sparks

Tanamera Construction LLC

290 Disc Drive

Apartment building

$1,475,406

DR Horton Inc.

3173 Sterling Ridge Circle

Townhome

$1,728,125

Sunseri Construction Inc.

2000 Oddie Blvd.

Apartment building

$1,600,000

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

1370 Big Fish Drive

Commercial building shell

$828,000

DR Horton Inc.

6682 Peppergrass Drive

Single-family home

$166,091

AGI General Contracting

125 Disc Drive

Tenant improvements

$3,600,000

Albert D. Seeno Construction Co.

6525 Angels Orchard Drive

Single-family home

$192,275

KDH Builders LLC

919 Eldakey Drive

Single-family home

$188,188

KDH Builders LLC

6095 Sweet Cherry Drive

Single-family home

$220,297

Ryder NV Management LLC

2776 Esker Court

Single-family home

$229,383

Desert Wind Homes

6006 Barrett Court

Single-family home

$265,341

DR Horton Inc.

3181 Cityview Terrace

Single-family home

$261,941

DR Horton Inc.

3175 Fairway Drive

Single-family home

$339,553

Desert Wind Homes

793 Sweet Briar Lane

Single-family home

$234,627

Desert Wind Homes

726 Iron Stirrup Court

Single-family home

$265,341

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

7052 Diversey Drive

Single-family home

$207,113

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

3901 Silent Garden Way

Single-family home

$207,113

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

3881 Hazy Swale Way

Single-family home

$219,770

Robert Allen Pools & Spas Inc.

6312 Ginger Quill Court

Pool

$54,300

Shaw Construction Co.

755 Lillard Dive

No. 104

Commercial remodel

$350,000

Moody & Weiske Contractors

2385 E. Prater Way

Office remodel

$142,000

Carson City

Evolution Homes, Inc.

7562 Center Drive

Single-family home

$417,906

Miles Construction Inc.

3691 Arrowhead Drive

Commercial building

$400,000

R Construction Inc.

1400 Old Hot Springs Road

Site improvements

$80,350

K7 Construction Inc.

1340 W. King St.

School remodel

$575,000

CC Builders LLC

1343 Campagni Lane

Townhome

$178,190

Ridgeline Development LLC

4001 Siena Drive

Single-family home

$338,676

Belfor USA Group Inc.

603 S. Minnesota St.

Fire damage and other repairs

$75,000

Reno Sun, LLC

1191 Canvasback Drive

Single-family home

$227,482

Lennar Homes

1113 Elk Ridge Drive

Single-family home

$248,317

Lennar Homes

1318 Rocky Bluff Drive

Single-family home

$318,594

======

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Kelli J. Barrett

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Fernandes Professional Corporation Lake Tahoe Dent

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Thomas and Tamara Fernandes, DDS, PC

Eldorado County (California)

Chapter 7

Thomas and Tamara Fernandes

Eldorado County (California)

Chapter 7

Richard Lee Burton

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Thomas E. and Laurie J. Clark

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Danielle M. Dyer

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Salvatore and Grace Guarrella

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rowena A. Pace

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Yokiko Knowlton

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Justin R. and Camille Hunt

White Pine County

Chapter 7

Joshua O. and Jennifer C. Trice

White Pine County

Chapter 7

Rickey Jo and Donna Marie Dubuc

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Vicki K. Kemp

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Ronald L. and Cecelia A. Stack

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sukhui Yi

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Edwin A. and Nancy K. Bischoff

Carson City

Chapter 7

Barbara A. Morgan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Connor J. and Mona L. MacPherson

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Kevin C. Mills

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Victor A. and Delores J. Milligan

Washoe County

Chapter 13

James rug, Jr. and Susan Rugg

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rodney Shaver

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Lester L. Stimka

Carson City

Chapter 7

Janet M. Blackburn-McNulty

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Amosun Ajibola Akala and Mosetanola Mokanjuola Akala

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Janet M. Blackburn-McNulty

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Clarence P. Cunha and Denyse L. Ferreira

Carson City

Chapter 7

Alexander Wayne and Erica Fae Elrod

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Felix Wilfredo Ortiz and Gladis Marina Vega

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sylvia G. Seltzer

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Erin A. Hunter

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dylan W. and Syerra L. Flint

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeanette Lenhart

Humboldt County

Chapter 13

X-Treme Bullets, Inc.

Carson City

Chapter 11

Howell Munitions & Technology, Inc.

Nez Perce County (Idaho)

Chapter 11

Ammo Load Worldwide, Inc.

Nez Perce County (Idaho)

Chapter 11

Maria Florie Tarrayo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Clearwater Bullet Inc.

Nez Perce County (Idaho)

Chapter 11

Howell Machine, Inc.

Nez Perce County (Idaho)

Chapter 11

Freedom Munitions, LLC

Nez Perce County (Idaho)

Chapter 11

Lewis-Clark Ammunition Components, LLC

Nez Perce County (Idaho)

Chapter 11

Components Exchange, LLC

Nez Perce County (Idaho)

Chapter 11

Derek J. McVey

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Seung U. Yim and Su C. Yim

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Christopher Langdon

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jessica L. Ebbe

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Cynthia L. spina Morrison

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Samuel Daniel McDarment, Jr. and Patrice Joy McDarment

Elko County

Chapter 7

Joshua Edward Tyler

Elko County

Chapter 7

Gloria Gray Wright

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Holly D. Callaghan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Delbert Kory Bleazard

Washoe County

Chapter 13

James D. Samuelson and Romelle C. Hinson-Samuelson

Carson City

Chapter 7

David Alexander and Michelle Lee Smith

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Richard M. Hanson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Stacey Lee Alan and Melissa Dawn Pettit

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Anabel C. Phillips

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ronald Harold Von Schimmelmann

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Martha I. Fuentes

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Shigara Singh

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Alma Pearl Cunningham

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Diversified Concrete Cutting, Inc.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Get It Now Shop, LLC

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Thomas J. Staugaard

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Stephanie Ann Kemish

Elko County

Chapter 7

Eudocia R. Miranda

Carson City

Chapter 7

Raynald M. Batalon

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Xiaoyan Wei Petrossi

Washoe County

Chapter 13

D'Ante A. and Ebony M. Dennis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lorea D. and Joshua K. Saiki

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Edward James Dwyer, III

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Francine LaVone Lucchesi Myers

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kevin J. O'Toole

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Traci R. and Jacob J. Cruz

White Pine County

Chapter 11

Robert W. Crammer

Carson City

Chapter 7

Amber D. Cardwell

White Pine County

Chapter 7

Tawnya Leigh Crespin

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Serena Ruth Garcia

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Derek M. and Amanda L. Gunn

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Diane C. Rugg

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ronald R. Griffen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Stacie L. Miller

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Benjamin L. Own, II

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rodney Cody

Elko County

Chapter 13

Robert and Sarah LaShanna Adams

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Oscar B. Peralta

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ronald M. Bowman

Carson City

Chapter 13

James Thomas Ruffner

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mickey L. Lloyd

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Katherine L. Keefe

Carson City

Chapter 7

Anaberta Rodriguez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

George Robert McDermand, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Stanley C. Ruelo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gloria O. Woods

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Brandon E. Mierau

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jose Antonio Izquierdo and Kelly Elizabeth Santos-Gomez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James F. Hamlin

Mono County (California)

Chapter 13

Patricia R. Yee

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sabrina M. Rodriguez

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Efraem G. Magoncia

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Leila C. and Bryan R. Veil

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Trisha Ann Viser

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael C. and Brandi J. Russell

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Robert and Davina Cantrell

Carson City

Chapter 7

Justin W. Mounts

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Navi J. and Jewelienne Renee Cuellar

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ashley E. and Robert J. Del Rosario

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Robert Craig Hill

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Allen D. Strong

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Myrna Wong

Los Angeles County (California)

Chapter 7

Steven J. and Kellie C. Salkeld

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Vickie L. Drevalas

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shane J. and Katherine Montechelle

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kathryn LaVerne Palmer

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Vanessa Swanson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John F. Burns

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kenneth L. Schmidt

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Gerald L. Pierce

Elko County

Chapter 7

Carol Ann Cude

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Steven A. Rose

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jonell L. Shelton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Heather Cabral

Carson City

Chapter 7

Candace Marie Wungnema

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Oliver Figueroa Aleno, II and Sylvia Aleno

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jack Anthony Lorent

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Irene Bravos

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Regilyn P. Luga

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kevin F. Russo and Teri A. Manzini

Mineral County

Chapter 13

Deborah D. Ureta

Storey County

Chapter 7

Christian L. Bachtle

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Nicholas J. McGaffey

Washoe County

Chapter 7