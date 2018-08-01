Northern Nevada Business Leads for July 2018, produced by NNBV
August 1, 2018
Notice to readers:
The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.
Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month. Below are the most recent NNBV business leads for July 2018.
=====
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Office
Piccinini Properties, LLC
The buyer purchased a 3,096-square-foot space at 190 W. Huffaker Lane in Reno. Don Welsh of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Marbill. LLC.
Jaeger Family Living Trust
The buyer purchased a 43,219-square-foot building at Nicolaus Road in Lincoln, Calif. Richelle Daves represented the buyer.
MB America Inc.
The tenant leased 1,831 square feet at 9410 Prototype Drive, Suite 19, in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Streamline Properties, LLC.
Erica Lamb (or assignee)
The buyer purchased a 4,964-square-foot space on .11 acres at 500 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Suite 958, in Reno. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Patrick Riggs, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, RW Holdings, Inc.
Driggs Title Agency
The tenant leased approximately 1,439 square feet at 5595 Kietzke Lane, Suites 106 and 117, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Hermco Inc.
Susan Loring & E. Ree Noh
The tenants leased approximately 350 square feet at 5595 Kietzke Lane, Suite 110D. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Hermco Inc.
Western Exchange Services LLC
The buyer purchased a 19,941-square-foot building at 6995 Sierra Center Parkway in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the seller, Equilibrium LLC.
Nevada Hospital Association
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 3,193 square feet at 5190 Neil Road, Suite 400, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, REO Disposition.
Melvin Ray, CPA
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 2,416 square feet at 6900 S. McCarran Boulevard, Suite 1040, in Reno. Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Village at Lakeridge LLC.
Industrial
American Dunnage, Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 17,067 square feet at 445-A Coney Island Drive in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Tom Duffy Co.
The tenant leased approximately 31,180 square feet at 500-656 Dunn Circle in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the landlord, Mancini Properties Inc.
Bryan Turner
The buyer purchased a 46,063-square-foot building at 4900 Mill Street, Buildings A and B at 30 Ohm Place in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt represented the seller, Reno Industrial LLC.
Aqua Metals
The tenant leased 14,016 square feet at 160 Denmark Drive in McCarran. Tom Fennell, Joel Fountain and Baker Krukow of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Yetis, LLC.
ZIBCO, LLC
The buyer purchased 435,600 square feet of land on Isidor Court in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the buyer.
The Tranzonic Companies
The tenant leased approximately 136,207 square feet at 1450 Greg Street, Suite 101, in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.
AAMP of Florida, Inc.
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 22,800 square feet at 605 Glendale Avenue, Suites 103 A and B in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Wal-Mart Stores East LP
The tenant leased approximately 42,624 square feet at 385 Stanley Drive in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the landlord, John Kassis 2003 LLC.
Starker Services, Inc.
The buyer purchased 11,691 square feet at 96 and 114 Megabyte Drive in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the seller, PSG Resources, LLC.
Sierra Maintenance & Construction, LLC
The tenant leased approximately 1,494 square feet at 30 Ohm Place, Suite C5, in Reno. Chris Fairchild, Greg Shutt and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Reno Industrial, LLC.
Retail
JP Auto Sales
The tenant leased approximately 576 square feet at 2525 Kietzke Lane in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International represented the landlord, NJ2 LLC.
Flower Massage
The tenant leased approximately 1,440 square feet at Crossroads Shopping Center in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International represented the landlord, Maple Leaf Properties.
Ijji Sushi
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 5,000 square feet at the Iron Horse Plaza in Sparks. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International represented the landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse LLC.
The Joint Chiropractic
The tenant leased approximately 1,200 square feet at Ridgeview Plaza in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International represented the landlord, Ridgeview Reno LLC.
The Commons Reno LLC
The buyer purchased the 152,000-square-foot The Commons Shopping Center in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson represented the seller, REA Reno LLC.
Golden Valley Nails
The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 440 E. Golden Valley Road, Suite C, in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Tom Fennell represented the landlords, Dennis Banks and Art Hinckley.
Fastwaters, LLC
The tenant leased 2,772 square feet at 1401 S. Virginia Street, Unit 4 and 5, in Reno. Lindy Deller, Dominic Brunetti, and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant and landlord, S3 Development Co.
Multi-family
Toll South Reno, LLC
The buyer purchased 45 single-family home lots in Village A of the Rancharrah redevelopment in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the buyer and the seller, Rancharrah Holdings, LLC.
Nelli-Regen Two, LLC
The buyer purchased a 9,840-square-foot building for sale/leaseback at 2345 Market Street in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the seller, Griffith Living Trust.
Reno Property Manager LLC
The buyer purchased a 7,013-square-foot lot at 428 Ralston Street in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the seller, Ralston LLC.
Reno Property Manager LLC
The buyer purchased two parcels of land totaling 14,013 square feet at 436 Ralston Street and 430 W. 5th Street in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the seller, Transforming Youth Recovery.
MRB Holdings Co.
The buyer purchased an 80,586-square-foot parcel of land on USA Parkway in McCarran. Rick Casazza of Colliers International represented the buyer. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the seller, Reno Land Development Company LLC.
=====
BUSINESS LICENSES
Carson City
A+ Mobile Auto Repair
Auto repair
Shane Ramthun
775-434-3472
1492 Mountain Park Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Advanced Window Blinds
Window treatments
Kelly Syas
775-276-7875
2778 Alessandro Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
American Pacific Mortgage
Real estate services
American Pacific Mortgage Corp.
916-960-1325
123 W. Nye Lane
Carson City, NV 89706
Annie's House Cleaning
Janitorial services
Judith Ann Stephenson
775-721-0391
2728 Table Rock Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Blue Bull
Gaming license
Sartinin Gaming, LLC
702-893-7777
107 E. Telegraph St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Cardoza Cleaning Service
Janitorial services
Eder Cardoza
775-223-0694
3976 Northgate Lane
Carson City, NV 89706
Carson Home Furnishings
Furniture store
Carson Home Furnishings
775-885-7712
1345 S. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Carson Media Services
Computer system design services
Tom Connell
775-230-0053
4245 Pheasant Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Clear-Cut Signs & Graphics
Design services
Jeff Figueroa
775-552-5877
213 Sage St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Debi's Grooming
Pet care services
Debi Williams
775-230-2208
4750 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
Desert Sage Trading Co.
Merchant store
Desert Sage Trading Co.
No phone number listed
2151 Lone Mountain Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Desert Wind Transportation
General freight trucking company
Brian Shoemaker
775-203-8626
1102 Ladera Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Donovan Contracting, Inc.
Carpentry contractor
Donovan Contracting, Inc.
775-432-6077
5325 Louie Lane
Suite 4
Reno, NV 89511
Dresden Truesdell
Personal care services
Charlotte Truesdell
775-552-5584
1422 N. Division St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Ed's Auto Care Center LLC
Auto repairs
Ed's Auto Care Center LLC
775-287-6345
3620 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
Electric Traditions
Persona care services
Christopher Powell
775-345-5457
1801 E. William St.
Suite A
Carson City, NV 89701
ES Engineering Services, LLC
Engineering services
ES Engineering Services, LLC
949-988-3500
1 Park Plaza
Suite 1000
Irvine, CA 92614
Fish Window Cleaning
Janitorial services
CC&K Window Cleaning Services, LLC
775-461-3494
2049 California St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Fraser Oaks, Inc.
Office administration services
Fraser Oaks, Inc.
775-461-3655
1117 Monument Peak Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Freedom Seamless Gutters LLC
Specialty contractor
Freedom Seamless Gutters LLC
775-315-1465
1580 Lake St.
Silver Springs, NV 89429
Go Auto Insurance
Insurance agency
Go Auto Management Services LLC
225-231-8311
3147 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
Go Roof Tune Up, Inc.
Roofing contractor
Go Roof Tune Up, Inc.
866-989-6976
1489 W. Warm Springs Road
Suite 110
Henderson, NV 89014
Healthy Living At Home-Carson
Health care services
Healthy Living At Home
775-629-2502
600 E. William St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Hot Rodz Catering & Promotions
Mobile food services
Paul Sampson
775-291-5008
3579 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
Immaculate Detailing
Car wash
Annemarie Norman
408-892-4887
1290 Lincoln Park Circle
Glenbrook, NV 89413
J&L Lawn Services
Landscaping services
Lucero Morales
775-379-7656
15685 Copper Canyon Road
Reno, NV 89521
Jameason's Discount Handyman
Handyman services
Jameason Smith
775-443-7059
7209 Highway 50 East
Carson City, NV 89701
Knead Mobile Massage
Joseph Handschuh
775-720-0608
511 E. Robinson St.
Carson City, NV 89511
Marshall Inspection
Building inspection services
Marshall Inspection, LLC
775-220-0713
1162 Casa Blanca Court
Minden, NV 89423
MLN Consulting Services
Engineering services
Matthew Nussbaumer
775-443-5291
2015 Carson river Road
Carson City, NV 89701
On Q Financial, Inc.
Mortgage brokerage
On Q Financial, Inc.
480-444-7100
2340 S. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
PPM Corp.
Machine shop
PPM Corp.
925-437-3178
3003 N. Deer Run Road
Carson City, NV 89701
Prime Mobile Detail and Cleaning
Janitorial services
Christopher Gray
775-450-6490
972 Hillside Drive
Carson City, NV 89705
R & D Landscaping
Landscaping contractor
Reynaldo Olivas
775-292-3037
400 Traci Lane
Carson city, NV 89706
Regency Wines Nevada
Wholesale distributor
Regency Wines Nevada
775-427-7515
994 Glendale Ave.
No. 4
Sparks, NV 89431
REP Plumbing
Plumbing, heating and A/C contractor
Craig Crawford
775-267-0099
2528 Business Parkway
Suite C
Minden, NV 89423
Royal Lashes & Esthetics
Beauty salon
Danielle Balderson
775-600-9083
1883 E. Long St.
Carson city, NV 89706
Summerscape, LLC
Landscaping contractor
Summerscape, LLC
775-677-7791
4295 Coggins Road
Reno, NV 89506
Tahoe Sierra Builders, LLC
Contractor
Tahoe Sierra Builders, LLC
775-901-3546
180 Hall Court
Stateline, NV 89449
The Door Man of Nevada LLC
Specialty contractor
The Door Man of Nevada LLC
775-830-4444
75 E. Patriot Blvd.
No. 4
Reno, NV 89511
The Garden Ladies
Landscaping services
Stephanie Bant
775-560-8319
210 Tacoma Ave.
Carson City, NV 89703
Thomas F. Sheehan, PhD
Mental health practitioner
Thomas Sheehan
775-515-1673
600 E. William St.
Carson City, NV 89701
TWS Facility Services Inc.
Commercial and industrial equipment services
TWS Facility Services Inc.
951-296-2051
42217 Ro Nedo
No. 205A
Temecula, CA 92590
Western Concrete Cutting LLC
Concrete contractor
Western Concrete Cutting LLC
775-372-6640
7855 Las Plumas Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
Whitewater West Industries Ltd.
Architectural services
Whitewater West Industries Ltd.
604-273-1068
6700 McMillan Way
Richmond, Canada V6WIJ7
City of Elko
American Lawn Care
Lawn care
Cy Mitchell
775-299-2273
3136 Kittridge Cyn Road
Elko, NV 89801
Best Snacks Distribution & Transport
Snack distributor
Edgar Lara-Guzman
775-340-3866
624 Juneau St.
Elko, NV 89801
Briarpatch Defense Systems/Tiba LLC
Firearm instruction
Briarpatch Defense Systems/Tiba LLC
775-468-3556
182 Copper St.
Elko, NV 89801
Cheal Custom Fence
Contractor
Custom Fence Co.
801-546-2161
293 N. 650 West
Kaysville, UT 84037
Finance of America Mortgage
Mortgage services
Finance of America Mortgage LLC
916-945-3415
225 Silver St.
Elko, NV 89801
G Graphics
Graphic design
Laura Gallegos
775-934-4711
1927 Sierra Drive
Elko, NV 89801
Genesis Ironworks
Contractor
Genesis Ironworks
775-867-4766
6505 Reno Highway
Fallon, NV 89406
Geneva Rock Products
Contractor
Geneva Rock Products Inc.
801-743-7797
301 W. 5400 South
Murray, UT 84107
I.T. Heating and Air
Contractor
I.T. Heating and Air
775-677-4086
17740 Roper Court
Reno, NV 89508
KC Transport
Trucking services
KC Transport LLC
406-478-1397
5370 E. Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
MP & E Construction Inc.
Contractor
Luke Fitzgerald
775-303-8492
207 Brookwood Drive
Elko, NV 89801
Paradise Quality Cleaning
Janitorial services
Marisol Jacobo
775-389-8041
328 Northglen Lane
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Skyfall Video Services
Photography and videography services
Chris Lauborough
775-778-1075
641 Aesop Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Western Inn
Boarding rooms
Danette Morfin
775-753-4977
132 3rd St.
Elko, NV 89801
=====
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Douglas County
John Craddock, Kristien Lewis and Randall Reis
DBA: AFC Home Club
Home service contract provider
866-242-0629
1337 Canton Road
No. B
Marietta, CA 30066
Alicia Allum and Shawn Howard
DBA: Little Big Greens
Agriculture
775-430-8796
1452 Highway 395
Unit B
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Lewis Plourd
DBA: LP Photography
Photography
858-864-5000
2363 Juniper Road
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Jim Bagnard and Dale Head
DBA: Silverhawk Aviators
Aviation
530-362-1300
3165 Highway 395
No. 197
Minden, NV 89423
Zen Alldredge
DBA: The Trading Empire
Forex trading and education
407-873-9313
9120 Double Diamond Parkway
Reno, NV 89521
Chani Knight and Melia Shamblin
DBA: Two Birds Coordination and Event Planning
Wedding and special event coordinator
775-230-0944
316 California Ave.
No. 399
Reno, NV 89509
Kelly Simons
DBA: Yard Enhancement Services
Yard cleanup and maintenance
209-352-0084
627 Adaline Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Wesly Deputy
DBA: Deputy Optics Inc.
Retail optics, gods and services
775-297-4453
1673 Lucerne St.
No. B
Minden, NV 89423
Larry Methvin
DBA: Larry Methvin Installations
Shower and accessories installation
909-604-6468
5350 Capital Court
No. 109
Reno, NV 89502
Kayla Bacon
DBA: Salon 978
Hair and beauty salon
978-660-2928
212 Elks Point Road
No. 204
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Steven Norris Andrews
DBA: SK Enterprises
Internet sales
530-409-2398
749 Lassen Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Steven and Renee McElvain
DBA: Trail Dragger Café
Restaurant and bar
775-782-9500
1150 Airport Road
Minden, NV 89423
Robert Gill
DBA: Aces Tree Service
Tree removal and trimming
775-971-8733
6383 Casey Road
Fallon, NV 89406
Valerie Gray
DBA: Biggest Little Commercial Kitchen
Commercial kitchen
775-223-1895
1425 Industrial Way
Building C
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Michael Kaplan
DBA: Buschbach Insurance Agency
Insurance agency
714-252-2500
7711 Center Ave.
No. 200
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Sevil Monge
DBA: Gourmet Grub
Catering
775-7213028
1080 Frieda Lane
Minden, NV 89423
Allen and Lori Anderson
DBA: Kubicek Northwest
Sales
775-267-9220
2809 Pamela Place
Minden, NV 89423
Lou Quiroz
DBA: LQ Enterprises
Life coaching
559-289-6666
420 Quaking Aspen Lane
No. B
Stateline, NV 89449
Richard Gordon
DBA: Peoples Home Equity
Mortgage lending
215-293-6800
375 W. Stephanie St.
Henderson, NV 89014
Lisa Daggett
DBA: Southwest Designs
Custom jewelry design
775-782-6757
P.O. Box 1165
Genoa, NV 89411
=====
BUILDING PERMITS
City of Reno
Olcese Construction Company Inc.
1725 McCarran Blvd.
Demolition
$40,000
Northwest Edison
425 9th St.
Electrical services
$101,500
Northwest Edison
1331 Plumb Lane
Lighting
$25,100
Campbell Construction Company Inc.
Elk Run Road
Site improvements
$157,370
Mountain West Builders LLC
1405 Sky Mountain Drive
Demolition
$152,372
Asphalt Protectors Inc.
4895 Texas St.
Grading and site improvements
$30,158
Timberstone Builders LLC
1425 Forest St.
Townhouse
$142,000
Timberstone Builders LLC
1415 Forest St.
Duplex
$271,995
Timberstone Builders LLC
1405 Forest St.
Townhouse
$126,847
KDH Builders LLC
1710 Wind Ranch
Community center
$180,000
United Construction Co.
5301 Kietzke Lane
Tenant improvements
$1,101,754
Q&D Construction Inc.
9600 Mojave Sky Way
Elementary school
$29,000,000
Mountain West Builders LLC
Geiger Grade
Commercial remodel
$68,000
Timberline Builders
1046 Haskell St.
Tenant improvements
$63,484
Realm Constructors LLC
80 Vine St.
Commercial remodel
$180,500
Alston Construction Company Inc.
527 Lander St.
$465,000
Shaw Construction Co.
500 Ryland St.
Commercial remodel
$375,000
Dianda Construction Inc.
345 Arlington Ave.
Commercial remodel
$60,000
STC Netcom Inc.
Veterans Parkway
Telecommunications equipment
$180,000
Quality Demolition Co.
339 Ralston St.
Demolition
$50,000
KDH Builders LLC
489 Beckwourth Drive
Single-family home
$225,605
KDH Builders LLC
497 Beckwourth Drive
Single-family home
$196,631
KDH Builders LLC
501 Beckwourth Drive
Single-family home
$185,117
KDH Builders LLC
493 Beckwourth Drive
Single-family home
$218,407
Ryder NV Management LLC
1004 Tremolite
Single-family home
$449,685
Ryder NV Management LLC
1000 Tremolite
Single-family home
$449,685
Ryder NV Management LLC
1001 Tremolite
Single-family home
$326,773
Ryder NV Management LLC
1002 Tremolite
Single-family home
$326,773
Toll South Reno LLC
2199 Nasrullah
Single-family home
$233,132
Bates Homes Reno LLC
9085 Boomtown Garson Road
Single-family home
$297,589
Bates Homes Reno LLC
9075 Boomtown Garson Road
Single-family home
$328,363
Toll South Reno LLC
9665 Thesolious
Single-family home
$233,132
Northern Nevada Homes LLC
3674 Remington Park
Single-family home
$179,735
Northern Nevada Homes LLC
3690 Remington Park
Single-family home
$179,735
Northern Nevada Homes LLC
3680 Remington Park
Single-family home
$216,349
Northern Nevada Homes LLC
3684 Remington Park
Single-family home
$216,349
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9404 Hawkshead
Single-family home
$319,464
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9319 Sky Dune
Single-family home
$304,335
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9323 Sky Dune
Single-family home
$323,896
White Sierra Construction LLC
4780 Buckhaven
Single-family home
$960,000
Edgewater Custom Pools and Landscaping Inc.
9307 Sky Dune
Spa
$65,000
Edgewater Custom Pools and Landscaping Inc.
2207 Willow Ridge
Pool and spa
$200,000
Edgewater Custom Pools and Landscaping Inc.
9303 Sky Dune
Pool
$160,000
Bruce Purves Construction
1970 Daylin Drive
Residential remodel
$75,000
Bridges Construction Inc.
1617 Aspen Creek
Residential remodel
$210,000
SMC Construction
204 Edison Way
Demolition
$190,000
Sierra Builders of Nevada
1220 Robb Drive
Church
$1,800,000
Terra Firma
1851 steamboat Parkway
Pool
$120,000
KAP Construction Inc.
4955 Joule St.
Commercial remodel
$158,000
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
2680 9th St.
Commercial remodel
$1,000,000
Preston Homes LLC
1564 Elk run Road
Single-family home
$291,142
Preston Homes LLC
1552 Elk Run Road
Single-family home
$284,675
DR Horton Inc.
8330 Simsbury
Single-family home
$297,189
DR Horton Inc.
8346 Simsbury
Single-family home
$297,189
Preston Homes LLC
1548 elk Run Road
Single-family home
$345,670
Preston Homes LLC
1560 Elk Run Road
Single-family home
$255,197
Di Loreto Construction Inc.
9666 Autumn Sage
Single-family home
$246,052
Di Loreto Construction Inc.
9662 Autumn Sage
Single-family home
$246,062
Di Loreto Construction Inc.
9957 Autumn Sage
Single-family home
$188,815
Di Loreto Construction Inc.
9961 Autumn Sage
Single-family home
$188,815
Lennar Homes
7520 Souverain
Single-family home
$184,260
Lennar Homes
7500 Souverain
Single-family home
$184,260
Lennar Homes
7510 Souverain
Single-family home
$206,434
Lennar Homes
7195 Souverain
Single-family home
$239,355
Lennar Homes
138 Quill
Single-family home
$39,355
Homecrafters Ltd.
Single-family home
$309,476
Robert Allen Pools & Spas Inc.
2913 Miramis
Pool and spa
$100,000
Di Loreto Construction Inc.
Western Skies
Fence
$80,000
Q&D Construction Inc.
Boomtown Garson Road
Mass grading
$1,200,000
Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.
4355 Houston Ave.
Storage building
$145,000
Truckee Meadows Construction Inc.
1200 Locust St.
Storage building
$145,000
Timberline Pools & Spas Inc.
5315 Kietzke Lane
Pool
$60,000
K7 Construction Inc.
2770 Vassar St.
Commercial remodel
$52,000
Tim Milton Construction LLC
6775 Sierra Center Parkway
Commercial remodel
$65,000
C 3 Construction Company LLC
470 Plumb Lane
Commercial remodel
$120,000
Tim Milton Construction LLC
255 Sierra St.
Commercial remodel
$138,950
Sullivan Structures LLC
350 Hunter Lake Road
Commercial remodel
$71,000
Stryker Construction
13985 Virginia St.
Tenant improvements
$275,000
Sullivan Structures LLC
855 McDonald Ave.
Commercial remodel
$136,500
Lennar Homes
10400 Gold Mine
Single-family home
$282,105
Ryder NV Management LLC
13590 Tremolite
Single-family home
$326,773
Ryder NV Management LLC
1005 Tremolite
Single-family home
$326,773
KDH Builders LLC
504 Beckwourth
Single-family home
$196,631
KDH Builders LLC
516 Beckwourth
Single-family home
$185,117
Paradiso Communities LLC
9266 Atoll
Single-family home
$262,751
Paradiso Communities LLC
9254 Atoll
Single-family home
$262,751
Paradiso Communities LLC
9250 Atoll
Single-family home
$193,818
Lennar Homes
9716 Belville
Single-family home
$280,299
Lennar Homes
9715 Belville
Single-family home
$280,299
Lennar Homes
10410 Gold Mine
Single-family home
$225,296
Lennar Homes
10420 Gold Mine
Single-family home
$213,514
Ryder NV Management LLC
8714 Larkhaven
Single-family home
$254,687
Di Loreto Construction Inc.
9954 Autumn Sage
Single-family home
$188,815
Bates Homes Reno LLC
9095 Boomtown Garson Road
Single-family home
$363,981
Robert Allen Pools & Spas Inc.
9824 Dyevera
Pool and spa
$82,000
DS Allen Construction LLC
1415 Webster
Residential remodel and additions
$$350,000
Steve White Construction
665 Cardinal
Residential remodel
$100,000
Campbell Construction Company Inc.
Military Road
Site improvements
$1,525,000
United Construction Company
385 Cabela Drive
Warehouse
$13,014,560
Naisbitt Co.
5190 Neil Road
Tenant improvements
$70,000
Grant Robinson Construction
2282 Rainwood
Garage
$60,000
Toll South Reno
9502 Xanthos
Single-family home
$233,132
Toll South Reno LLC
9562 Gazala
Single-family home
$179,447
Toll NV Limited Partnership
9450 Hawkshead
Single-family home
$314,724
Desert Wind Homes
4955 Ciarra Kennedy
Townhouse
$170,748
Toll South Reno LLC
2690 Hanovarian
Single-family home
$376,177
Lennar Homes
1600 Verdi Vista
Single-family home
$278,202
Lennar Homes
1896 Scott Valley
Single-family home
$291,370
Northern Nevada Homes LLC
3665 Remington Park
Single-family home
$179,735
HOMECRAFTERS Ltd.
4017 Whispering Pine
Single-family home
$454,289
Sun Lesiure Inc.
2865 Downing
Pool
$60,322
Miles Construction
Sugar Pine Road
Parking lot
$1,200,000
Mountain West Builders LLC
600 Geiger Grade
Clubhouse
$450,000
Mountain West Builders LLC
600 Geiger Grade
Apartments
$2,348,000
WCC Design & Build Inc.
190 Center St.
Commercial remodel
$225,000
Miles Construction
7950 Sugar Pine Road
Commercial remodel
$2,717,000
City of Sparks
Tanamera Construction LLC
290 Disc Drive
Apartment building
$1,475,406
DR Horton Inc.
3173 Sterling Ridge Circle
Townhome
$1,728,125
Sunseri Construction Inc.
2000 Oddie Blvd.
Apartment building
$1,600,000
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
1370 Big Fish Drive
Commercial building shell
$828,000
DR Horton Inc.
6682 Peppergrass Drive
Single-family home
$166,091
AGI General Contracting
125 Disc Drive
Tenant improvements
$3,600,000
Albert D. Seeno Construction Co.
6525 Angels Orchard Drive
Single-family home
$192,275
KDH Builders LLC
919 Eldakey Drive
Single-family home
$188,188
KDH Builders LLC
6095 Sweet Cherry Drive
Single-family home
$220,297
Ryder NV Management LLC
2776 Esker Court
Single-family home
$229,383
Desert Wind Homes
6006 Barrett Court
Single-family home
$265,341
DR Horton Inc.
3181 Cityview Terrace
Single-family home
$261,941
DR Horton Inc.
3175 Fairway Drive
Single-family home
$339,553
Desert Wind Homes
793 Sweet Briar Lane
Single-family home
$234,627
Desert Wind Homes
726 Iron Stirrup Court
Single-family home
$265,341
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
7052 Diversey Drive
Single-family home
$207,113
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
3901 Silent Garden Way
Single-family home
$207,113
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
3881 Hazy Swale Way
Single-family home
$219,770
Robert Allen Pools & Spas Inc.
6312 Ginger Quill Court
Pool
$54,300
Shaw Construction Co.
755 Lillard Dive
No. 104
Commercial remodel
$350,000
Moody & Weiske Contractors
2385 E. Prater Way
Office remodel
$142,000
Carson City
Evolution Homes, Inc.
7562 Center Drive
Single-family home
$417,906
Miles Construction Inc.
3691 Arrowhead Drive
Commercial building
$400,000
R Construction Inc.
1400 Old Hot Springs Road
Site improvements
$80,350
K7 Construction Inc.
1340 W. King St.
School remodel
$575,000
CC Builders LLC
1343 Campagni Lane
Townhome
$178,190
Ridgeline Development LLC
4001 Siena Drive
Single-family home
$338,676
Belfor USA Group Inc.
603 S. Minnesota St.
Fire damage and other repairs
$75,000
Reno Sun, LLC
1191 Canvasback Drive
Single-family home
$227,482
Lennar Homes
1113 Elk Ridge Drive
Single-family home
$248,317
Lennar Homes
1318 Rocky Bluff Drive
Single-family home
$318,594
======
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Kelli J. Barrett
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Fernandes Professional Corporation Lake Tahoe Dent
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Thomas and Tamara Fernandes, DDS, PC
Eldorado County (California)
Chapter 7
Thomas and Tamara Fernandes
Eldorado County (California)
Chapter 7
Richard Lee Burton
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Thomas E. and Laurie J. Clark
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Danielle M. Dyer
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Salvatore and Grace Guarrella
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rowena A. Pace
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Yokiko Knowlton
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Justin R. and Camille Hunt
White Pine County
Chapter 7
Joshua O. and Jennifer C. Trice
White Pine County
Chapter 7
Rickey Jo and Donna Marie Dubuc
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Vicki K. Kemp
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Ronald L. and Cecelia A. Stack
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sukhui Yi
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Edwin A. and Nancy K. Bischoff
Carson City
Chapter 7
Barbara A. Morgan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Connor J. and Mona L. MacPherson
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Kevin C. Mills
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Victor A. and Delores J. Milligan
Washoe County
Chapter 13
James rug, Jr. and Susan Rugg
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rodney Shaver
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Lester L. Stimka
Carson City
Chapter 7
Janet M. Blackburn-McNulty
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Amosun Ajibola Akala and Mosetanola Mokanjuola Akala
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Janet M. Blackburn-McNulty
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Clarence P. Cunha and Denyse L. Ferreira
Carson City
Chapter 7
Alexander Wayne and Erica Fae Elrod
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Felix Wilfredo Ortiz and Gladis Marina Vega
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sylvia G. Seltzer
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Erin A. Hunter
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dylan W. and Syerra L. Flint
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeanette Lenhart
Humboldt County
Chapter 13
X-Treme Bullets, Inc.
Carson City
Chapter 11
Howell Munitions & Technology, Inc.
Nez Perce County (Idaho)
Chapter 11
Ammo Load Worldwide, Inc.
Nez Perce County (Idaho)
Chapter 11
Maria Florie Tarrayo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Clearwater Bullet Inc.
Nez Perce County (Idaho)
Chapter 11
Howell Machine, Inc.
Nez Perce County (Idaho)
Chapter 11
Freedom Munitions, LLC
Nez Perce County (Idaho)
Chapter 11
Lewis-Clark Ammunition Components, LLC
Nez Perce County (Idaho)
Chapter 11
Components Exchange, LLC
Nez Perce County (Idaho)
Chapter 11
Derek J. McVey
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Seung U. Yim and Su C. Yim
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Christopher Langdon
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jessica L. Ebbe
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Cynthia L. spina Morrison
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Samuel Daniel McDarment, Jr. and Patrice Joy McDarment
Elko County
Chapter 7
Joshua Edward Tyler
Elko County
Chapter 7
Gloria Gray Wright
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Holly D. Callaghan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Delbert Kory Bleazard
Washoe County
Chapter 13
James D. Samuelson and Romelle C. Hinson-Samuelson
Carson City
Chapter 7
David Alexander and Michelle Lee Smith
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Richard M. Hanson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Stacey Lee Alan and Melissa Dawn Pettit
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Anabel C. Phillips
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ronald Harold Von Schimmelmann
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Martha I. Fuentes
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Shigara Singh
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Alma Pearl Cunningham
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Diversified Concrete Cutting, Inc.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Get It Now Shop, LLC
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Thomas J. Staugaard
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Stephanie Ann Kemish
Elko County
Chapter 7
Eudocia R. Miranda
Carson City
Chapter 7
Raynald M. Batalon
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Xiaoyan Wei Petrossi
Washoe County
Chapter 13
D'Ante A. and Ebony M. Dennis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lorea D. and Joshua K. Saiki
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Edward James Dwyer, III
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Francine LaVone Lucchesi Myers
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kevin J. O'Toole
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Traci R. and Jacob J. Cruz
White Pine County
Chapter 11
Robert W. Crammer
Carson City
Chapter 7
Amber D. Cardwell
White Pine County
Chapter 7
Tawnya Leigh Crespin
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Serena Ruth Garcia
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Derek M. and Amanda L. Gunn
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Diane C. Rugg
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ronald R. Griffen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Stacie L. Miller
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Benjamin L. Own, II
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rodney Cody
Elko County
Chapter 13
Robert and Sarah LaShanna Adams
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Oscar B. Peralta
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ronald M. Bowman
Carson City
Chapter 13
James Thomas Ruffner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mickey L. Lloyd
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Katherine L. Keefe
Carson City
Chapter 7
Anaberta Rodriguez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
George Robert McDermand, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Stanley C. Ruelo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gloria O. Woods
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Brandon E. Mierau
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jose Antonio Izquierdo and Kelly Elizabeth Santos-Gomez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James F. Hamlin
Mono County (California)
Chapter 13
Patricia R. Yee
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sabrina M. Rodriguez
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Efraem G. Magoncia
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leila C. and Bryan R. Veil
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Trisha Ann Viser
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael C. and Brandi J. Russell
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Robert and Davina Cantrell
Carson City
Chapter 7
Justin W. Mounts
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Navi J. and Jewelienne Renee Cuellar
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ashley E. and Robert J. Del Rosario
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Robert Craig Hill
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Allen D. Strong
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Myrna Wong
Los Angeles County (California)
Chapter 7
Steven J. and Kellie C. Salkeld
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Vickie L. Drevalas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shane J. and Katherine Montechelle
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kathryn LaVerne Palmer
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Vanessa Swanson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John F. Burns
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kenneth L. Schmidt
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Gerald L. Pierce
Elko County
Chapter 7
Carol Ann Cude
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Steven A. Rose
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jonell L. Shelton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Heather Cabral
Carson City
Chapter 7
Candace Marie Wungnema
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Oliver Figueroa Aleno, II and Sylvia Aleno
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jack Anthony Lorent
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Irene Bravos
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Regilyn P. Luga
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kevin F. Russo and Teri A. Manzini
Mineral County
Chapter 13
Deborah D. Ureta
Storey County
Chapter 7
Christian L. Bachtle
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Nicholas J. McGaffey
Washoe County
Chapter 7
