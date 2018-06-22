Northern Nevada Business Leads for June 2018, produced by NNBV
June 22, 2018
Notice to readers:
The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.
Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month. Below are the most recent NNBV business leads for June 2018.
—–
BUSINESS LICENSES
Recommended Stories For You
CARSON CITY
Academy Mortgage Corp.
Loan broker
Academy Mortgage Corp.
775-240-2022
1000 N. Division St.
Suite 102D
Carson City, NV 89703
Amundson Roofing, Inc.
Roofing contractor
Amundson Roofing, Inc.
775-852-1115
8995 Terabyte Drive
Suite H
Reno, NV 89521
Aunt B's Vintage Antiques, Collectibles
Used merchandise stores
Brinda Schloss
775-350-4789
512 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Aura Fiber
Telecommunication carrier
CDS V2, LC
833-693-4237
2266 S. Dobson Road
Suite 200
Mesa, AZ 85202
Author One Stop, Inc.
Document preparation
Randy Peyser
831-726-3153
186 Parkhill Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Brazos Contractors and Developers
Contractor
Brazos Contractors and Developers
713-947-9700
9191 Gulf Freeway
Building D, No. 400
Houston, TX 77017
Canvas Coffee Company LLC
Courier and express delivery services
Taylor Allen
530-721-1117
905 W. King St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Carson City Handyman
Handyman services
Heyver Joachin
775-291-1806
2300 Meadowbrook Lane
Carson City, NV 89701
Chuck's Trading Post
Used merchandise store
Chuck Keiffer
775-815-1288
3530 Empire ranch Road
Carson City, NV 89701
Class A Roofing
Contractor
Class A Roofing
775-831-9171\
876 Tanager St.
Incline Village, NV 89451
Colete Publications
Book publishing
Nicolette Johnston
775-771-1805
675 Fairview Drive
Carson City, NV 89705
Dana's Desserts of Carson City
Commercial bakery
Dana Hastings
775-220-6412
402 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
El Torito, Inc.
Supermarket
El Torito, Inc.
775-884-4294
308 E. Winnie Lane
Carson City, NV 89701
EMB Yard Clean Up
Landscaping services
Margarita Bautista
775-301-0212
1781 Brown St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Fraser Oaks, Inc.
Office administrative services
Fraser Oaks, Inc.
775-361-3655
1117 Monument Peak Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Greg's Hometown Window Cleaning
Janitorial services
Greg Moreland
775-233-2670
323 N. Stewart St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Hoffman Plumbing
Plumbing contractor
Hoffman Plumbing, LLC
775-882-4533
2214 Mouton Drive
Carson City, NV 897006
Home Inspection Associates, LLC
Building inspection services
Home Inspection Associates, LLC
775-247-8799
3440 Drayer Lane
Fernley, NV 89408
Honor Those Who Serve LLC
Investment services
Andrew Cresci
775-230-8169
1802 N. Carson St.
Suite 212
Carson City, NV 89701
JRH Advanced Gunsmithing
Gunsmith
Jack Huntington
775-355-6898
2701 Conestoga Drive
Suite 126
Carson City, NV 89701
JS Flooring
Contractor
JS Flooring
775-267-4123
1167 Annie Court
Suite E
Minden, NV 89423
Kings & Lions LLC
Wholesale distributors
Kings & Lions LLC
775-301-6599
5200 Sigstrom Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Mario's Auto Repair Service
Auto repairs
CA and BA Enterprise, LLC
775-220-2703
1800 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Milgard Manufacturing Inc.
Contractor
Milgard Manufacturing Inc.
253-922-2030
6050 88th St.
Sacramento, CA 95828
Mountain West Construction, Inc.
Contractor
Mountain West Construction, Inc.
775-782-5957
1170 Zerolene Road
Minden, NV 89423
Nikam Development Co.
Contractor
Nick Azouz
702-768-4201
8255 Las Vegas Blvd.
No. 704
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Peerless Automotive
Auto repairs
Mike Clapham
775-450-2062
1046 Mallory Way
Carson City, NV 89701
Petersendean Roofing and Sheet Metal
Contractor
Red Rose Inc.
877-552-4418
5350 Capital Court
Suite 110
Reno, NV 89502
Property Maintenance Services
Janitorial services
Richard Bell
775-721-3753
1822 Deer Trail Road
Minden, NV 89423
Protech Solutions Inc.
Computer system design services
Protech Solutions Inc.
501-687-2350
808 College Parkway
Carson City, NV 89706
Scotti J Marketing
Marketing and consulting services
Scott Johnson
775-443-7778
1555 Kings Canyon Road
Carson City, NV 89703
Silver State Plumbing, LLC
Plumbing contractor
Silver State Plumbing, LLC
702-433-5008
4535 Copper Sage St.
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Skill Center, LLC
Personal management services
Skill Center, LLC
775-430-2785
2354 table Rock Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
SMW Service Co.
Contractor
Steve William Watson
775-530-7682
5201 W. Fourth St.
Reno, NV 89503
Stern Supply
Business support services
Stern Supply
888-502-0292
3607 Challenge Way
Carson City, NV 89706
The Cleaning Bee LLC
Janitorial services
The Cleaning Bee LLC
775-350-9191
2174 Star Way
Carson City, NV 89706
The Hydras Lair
Business services
Darkwing LLC
775-461-0820
1802 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89706
The Wicked Stitch of the West
Cut and sew apparel services
Eileen Cholden
775-400-7931
1233 Canvasback Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Thomas F. Sheehan, PHD
Mental health practitioner
Thomas Sheehan
775-515-1673
600 E. William St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Tri Sage Consulting
Engineering services
Tri Sage Consulting
5418 Longley Lane
Suite A
Reno, NV 89511
CITY OF ELKO
American Fire Equipment Sales & Service
Contractor
The Hiller Companies Inc.
775-276-7096
5301 Longley Lane
Building H-115
Reno, NV 89511
Anthony Around Town
Online journalism and media services
Anthony Crosby
775-354-3836
3700 Sundance Drive
No. A-101
Elko, NV 89801
Ascent Construction, Inc.
Contractor
Ascent Construction, Inc.
801-299-1711
310 West Park Lane
Farmington, UT 84025
Bio-One Reno
Crime and trauma scene cleanup
Caring Bio-Hazard Cleanup Inc.
775-499-5304
6790 Talmedge Circle
Sparks, NV 89436
Buddy's Stump Removal
Tree stump removal
Newton Hill
775-340-8869
790 Silver St.
Elko, NV 89801
CB Nutrition, LLC
Registered dietician
Courtney Nalivka
775-340-2257
993 Court St.
Elko, NV 89801
Dalling Hall
Banquet hall
Jeffery Dalling
775-738-3867
600 Commercial St.
Elko, NV 89801
Elle's Design Co.
Woodwork, art and event décor
Lacey Hermann
715-308-7134
2978 Tyler Court
Elko, NV 89801
Elko Car Wash
Car wash
Vatten Systems, LLC
801-824-1749
1730 Mountain City Highway
Elko, NV 89801
Elko Inn Express
Motel
4Ambica, LLC
775-738-4048
837 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Elko Medical Services, Inc.
Medical services
Elko Medical services, Inc.
775-777-7587
976 Mountain City Highway
Elko, NV 89801
Growing Thinkers LLC
Educational consulting and tutoring
Ashley King
520-789-5685
216 Cottonwood Drive
Elko, NV 89801
Johnson Brothers Planning Mill, Inc.
Architectural and contractor services
Johnson Brothers Planning Mill, Inc.
208-523-8600
211 Cliff St.
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
Justus
Cleaning services
Jerica Silvernagal
775-388-8062
111 Pinto Circle
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Palacios Professional Welding & Steel Works
Welding services
Carlos Palacios
775-340-0783
123 S. Park Road
Elko, NV 89801
Ponderosa Roofing & Steel Works
Contractor
F & F Industries Inc.
775-230-3642
4949 Ponderosa Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Silver State Lawncare
Lawn care services
Jesus Alvarado
775-753-4717
623 Monroe Way
Elko, NV 89801
T-Mobile West LLC
Utility services and retail sales
T-Mobile West LLC
302-636-8910
2525 Mountain City Highway
No. 108
Elko, NV 89801
The Tiberti fence Co.
Contractor
Tiberti Holdings, LLC
702-382-7070
4975 Rogers St.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
TKS Services LLC
Mobile document destruction services
TKS Services LLC
775-340-7701
866 Ouderkirk Ave.
Elko, NV 89801
Vogue Laundry & Cleaners, Inc.
Administrative offices
Vogue Laundry & Cleaners, Inc.
775-738-5156
660 S. 12th St.
Elko, NV 89801
Welkome To Nevada, LLC
Wholesale merchandise sales
Keith Wood
775-934-5274
3290 Argent Ave.
Elko, NV 89801
Wild West Vending LLC
Vending services
Wild West Vending LLC
775-340-2956
163 Osino
Box 7
Elko, NV 89801
==========
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
OFFICE
Eta Iota House Corp.
The tenant leased approximately 1,476 square feet at 63 Keystone Avenue, Suites 303, 305, and 307 in Reno. Landon Gonzalez and Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Blackfire Real Estate Services.
Applied Insights, LLC
The buyer purchased a 26,347 square foot office building at 750 E. 5th Street in Reno. Landon Gonzalez and Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the buyer.
The Lansing Companies LLC
The buyer purchased a 106,097-square-foot office building at 5190 Neil Road in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the seller, LBA Realty Fund II-WBP IV, LLC.
New American Funding
The tenant leased approximately 3,100 square feet at 10785 Double R Boulevard, Suite 102, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Grizelj Properties LLC.
Charter Communications
The tenant leased approximately 38,904 square feet at 4930 Energy Way in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Vabadus LLC.
GLP US Management LLC
The tenant leased approximately 900 square feet at 6005 Plumas Street, Suite 202, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Mueller III, LLC.
State of Nevada
The state purchased a 15,672-square-foot building at 9600 Gateway Drive in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the seller, Laxalt Nomura Building Company LLC.
Castel Family II LLC
The buyer purchased a 7,237-square-foot building at 1225 Financial Boulevard in Reno. Mellisa Molyneaux and Richelle Daves of Colliers International represented the seller, Pea Pod Properties LLC.
Carollo Engineers, Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 3,488 square feet at 100 W. Liberty Street, Suite 740, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the landlord, Chawin Property Inc.
Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 15,126 square feet at 4001 S. Virginia Street in Reno. Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Alma Clinic
The tenant leased 1,456 square feet at 1321 N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno. Travis Hansen and Pat Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Liberty Capital Partners II LLC.
NCS Terminal LLC
The buyer purchased a 15,159-square-foot space at 1475 Terminal Way in Reno. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Lanzalmiller/Rivlin & CA-GP.
Seven K Properties
The buyer purchased a 9,797-square-foot space at 1465 Terminal Way in Reno. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Lanzalmiller/Rivlin a CA-GP.
204 Edison Way, Reno
An undisclosed buyer purchased 79,392-square-foot building in Reno for $3 million. Fred Miller and Sheila Colfer of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.
Caughlin Ranch Homeowners Association
The buyer purchased a 4,584-square foot space at 1070 Caughlin Crossing in Reno. Fred Miller and Sheila Colfer of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller who was undisclosed.
John Anderson Construction, LLC
The tenant leased 1,675 square feet at 9410 Prototype Drive, No. 1, in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Streamline Properties, LLC.
9585 Prototype Court, Suite C, Reno
An undisclosed tenant leased 2,431 square feet in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, 9585 Prototype Court, LLC.
10635 Double R Boulevard, Suite 100, Reno
An undisclosed tenant leased 2,613 square feet in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Bernard S. Lynn Jr., Trust of 1995.
Aerotek, Inc.
The tenant leased 9,484 square feet at 5340 Kietzke Lane, Suite 101, in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.
Ground Up Construct, LLC
The tenant leased 2,966 square feet at 50 W. Liberty Street, Suite 1040, in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.
Touch Point Management Inc.
The tenant expanded its lease with an additional approximately 359 square feet at 63 Keystone Avenue, Suite 102, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Blackfire Real Estate Services.
iWebVisit.com LLC
The tenant leased approximately 407 square feet at 63 Keystone Avenue, Suite 207, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Blackfire Real Estate Services.
Evergreen Bank Group
The tenant renewed its leased and expanded it by approximately 7,562 square feet at 10509 Professional Circle in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the tenant.
HMC Group
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 1,689 square feet at 5190 Neil Road, Suite 440, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, LBA Realty Fund II-WBP IV, LLC.
American Heart Association
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 1,627 square feet at 155 Country Estates circle, Suite 200, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Grace & Co. LLC.
Gateway Mortgage Group LLC
The tenant leased approximately 4,253 square feet at 10659 Professional Circle in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Sequoia Surgical Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 831 square feet at 9855 Double R Boulevard, Suite 210, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the tenant.
St. Mary's Medical Building LLC
The buyer purchased the 38,456-square-foot medical building at 236 W. 6th Street, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux, Ted Stoever, Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the seller, St. Mary's Medical Plaza LLC.
Braeburn Capital, Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 4,534 square feet at 6900 S. McCarran Boulevard, Suite 3020, in Reno. Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Village at Lakeridge LLC.
VT Solutions Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 537 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 135, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.
Logic LV Brokerage LLC
The tenant subleased approximately 2,113 square feet at 100 W. Liberty Street, Suite 820, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez represented the sublessor, The Whittier Trust Co.
C.A. Group Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 1,592 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 106, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.
M.J. Caffaratti Law, LLC
The tenant leased approximately 868 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 247, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.
Corporate Visions, Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 4,100 square feet at 5455 Kietzke Lane in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Kreitlein Law Group Ltd.
The tenant leased approximately 1,811 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 101, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Meadowood Crown Plaza Inc.
INDUSTRIAL
Pamela S. Pitts
The buyer leased of 28,429 square feet of land at 41 and 45 Affonso Way in Mound House. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the buyer.
Bimbo Bakeries
The tenant leased of 30,000 square feet at 950 United Circle in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the landlord, Brown Trust.
Phoenix Distribution and Marketing LLC
The buyer leased 9,450 square feet at 992 Packer Way in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.
KTR Stead LLC
The tenant leased 96,000 square feet at 9085 Moya Boulevard, Suite 102, in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the buyer.
Bale Investments LLC
The buyer purchased a 78,416-square-foot space at 3200 Arrowhead Drive in Carson City. The seller was Savant EKR, LLC. Tom fennel of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.
10 Greg Street, Unit 124, Sparks
An undisclosed tenant leased 2,291 square feet in Sparks. Tony Fritsche of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Greg Street Investors, LLC.
RETAIL
Fast Entertainment LLC
The tenant expanded its lease of approximately 1,320 square feet at Red Rock Plaza in Reno. Rick Casazza of Colliers International represented the landlord, El Camino Nevada LLC.
Shepherd of the Mountains
The tenant leased approximately 2,640 square feet at Red Rock Plaza in Reno. Rick Casazza of Colliers International represented the landlord, El Camino Nevada LLC.
Starbucks
The tenant leased of approximately 1,900 square feet at Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse LLC.
Harbor Freight Tools
The tenant leased of approximately 16,016 square feet at Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the tenant and landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse LLC.
Lee's Nails and Spa
The tenant leased of approximately 2,417 square feet at Eagle Landing Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International represented the landlord, FDC Eagle Landing Investment Company, LLC.
5.11 Tactical
The tenant leased of approximately 10,000 square feet at The Commons in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse LLC.
Simple Wireless LLC
The tenant leased 1,307 square feet at 2900 Clearacre Lane, Suite K, in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, University Village LLC.
Cloud 9 Vape & Smoke Shop
The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 440 Golden Valley Road, Suite E, in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Dennis Banks and Art Hinckley.
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada
The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 440 Golden Valley Road, Suite D, in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Dennis Banks and Art Hinckley.
New Look Beauty Salon
The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 2900 Clearacre Lane, Suite C, in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, University Village LLC.
Injection Gal LLC
The tenant leased 1,129 square feet at 5255 Longley Lane, Suite 140, in Reno. The landlord is Longley Corners LLC. Gray Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Growler Works
The tenant leased 2,601 square feet at 5318 Sparks Boulevard, Suite 106, in Sparks. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, BH Los Altos LLC.
681 S. Virginia St. and 25 St. Lawrence Avenue in Reno
An undisclosed tenant leased 3,505 square feet in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Ian Cochran of SVN/Gold Dust Associates represented the landlord. TMMR 1-DE SPE LLC 3
Movitel Communications
The tenant leased 1,951 square feet at 465 South Meadows Parkway, No. 6, in Reno. Mike Maloney of CBRE represented the tenant. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Double Diamond Town Center.
GP Auto Insurance
The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 3143 Highway 50 East, in Carson City. The landlord is Airport 50 LLC. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Brick & Mortar LLC
The buyer purchased a 14,026-square-foot space at 306 E. 4th Street in Reno. Fred Miller and Sheila Colfer of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Elmwood Properties.
==========
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Justin Dagenhart and Anna Lexumberry
DBA: Dagenhart Diesel LLC
Mobile mechanic
775-790-5892
1415 Douglas Ave.
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Robert Hodgson
DBA: Greenewall Industries
Manufacturing
775-600-8300
1300 Rabe Way
Carson City, NV 89701
Michael John Smith
DBA: Michael J. Smith Productions
Videography and productions
530-600-3615
750 Emerald Bay Road
No. 208
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
Eugene Nichols
DBA: Nevada Web Designs
Web site and internet services
775-297-4388
2241 Park Place
Suite D
Minden, NV 89423
Bill Don Samson, Terry and Lori Andreasen
DBA: Security Safe
Safe and security services
530-732-8730
1753 Addison Way
Hayward, CA 94544
Eugene Nichols
DBA: Sierra Technology & Safety Group
Business consulting and management services
775-297-4369
2241 Park Place
Suite D
Minden, NV 89423
William Haley
DBA: Tahoe Ono
Food truck
530-562-2250
2000 Northstar Drive
Truckee, CA 96160
Shane Thomas
DBA: Total Merchant Solutions
Merchant services consulting
775-443-7344
629 Stallion Court
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Mathew Giltner
DBA: Carson Valley Home Repair
Handyman and home repair services
775-430-0000
2557 Benning Lane
Minden, NV 89423
Steven Simpson (manager)
DBA: Ethos
Web site development
602-944-3334
4250 E. camelback Road
No. K460
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Caren Cafferata-Jenkins
DBA: Nevada Legacy Law
Legal services
775-720-1181
2895 E. Valley Road
Minden, NV 89423
Tammy Fournier
DBA: Polished Earth
Hand crafted jewelry
775-315-5110
2865 La Cresta Circle
Minden, NV 89423
Matthew Sandoval
DBA: S & S Mechanical
Plumbing services
775-331-3800
137 Coney Island Drive
Sparks, NV 89431
Chad Westover
DBA: University of Utah Health Plans
Health insurance
801-587-6480
6053 S. Fashion Square Drive
No. 110
Murray, UT 84107
Caribou Media Group
DBA: Blade Show
Publishing
775-588-7300
P.O. Box 12219
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Jean Miller Mosley
DBA: M3 Metalworks
Investments
702-521-0566
2671 E. Hacienda Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89449
Hazelle Whitacre
DBA: Relevant LLC
Sales
702-839-8043
1336 Bridle Way
Minden, NV 89423
Kacie DeKruse and Bryan Murphy
DBA: So Juicy LLC
Juice and food bar
775-671-1466
P.O. Box 248
Minden, NV 89423
Brandon Scott Hill
DBA: The Townes at Monterra
Real estate development
775-315-9508
1218 Fieldgate Court
Gardnerville, NV 89460
James Halopoff
DBA: Alliance
Tile and marble
775-846-9228
1487 Mary Jo Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Crush Publishing
DBA: Alliance Real Estate Inspections
Building structure inspections
818-521-1822
1291 Bolivia Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Brett and Stephanie Bell
DBA: Battle Born Junk Removal
Junk removal services
775-450-1255
913 Columbia Court
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Bruno Pasceri
DBA: Finance of America Mortgage LLC
Mortgage lending
516-905-4381
1362 U.S. Highway 395
Gardnerville, NV 89410
JoAnn Moore
DBA: Mountains & Meadows Weddings/Events
Wedding and event planning
970-926-2177
1161 Northfolk Trail
Minden, NV 89423
Richard Borgzinger
DBA: RHR Specialties
Partition installation
775-690-3068
2218 Enterprise Drive
Minden, NV 89423
Darkstorm Innovations
DBA: Sierra Cloud Solutions
Internet services
775-339-8826
P.O. Box 7172-437
Stateline, NV 89449
Ben Pridham and Christian Hansen
DBA: Silverado Transportation
Trucking and transportation services
775-790-0537
1738 Timber Court
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Mark Henson
DBA: Alliance Partners
Insurance agency and brokerage
804-285-3300
9950 Maryland Drive
Richmond, VA 23333
Suzette Bennett
DBA: Asher LLC
Online retail
775-790-0656
1326 Cathy Lane
Minden, NV 89423
Robert Lake, Charles Fletcher, Stephen Hunt and Stanley Pederson
DBA: Emcor Services Nevada
Heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor
775-358-00132
155 Glendale Ave.
Suite 13
Sparks, NV 89431
Deborah Chang
DBA: Equity Incites Press
Publishing
650-892-7475
3605 Granite Way
Wellington, NV 89444
Graham Chase
DBA: Graham Chase Woodworking
Woodworking
775-721-9662
1243 Eddy St.
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Deborah Chang
DBA: Sage Sierra
Product manufacturing and e-Commerce
650-892-7475
3605 Granite Way
Wellington, NV 89444
Sue and Neal Winslow
DBA: Sue Winslow Photography
e-Photography
650-269-6369
2309 Fremont St.
Minden, NV 89423
==========
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Karen A. Meeks
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Judith Y. Pritchett
Lander County
Chapter 7
Brian LeRoy Thomas
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Angelita C. Quebada
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeremy P. Lawson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jessica R. Kelly
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Edvin Estuardo Alarcon-Giron
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John G. Lemke
Elko County
Chapter 13
Angela C. Hart
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Phillip P. Chandler
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Reina Nakia Davis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
George Edward Martin
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Md Niz Murshed Chowdhury
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jason B. and Tina M. Brackett
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jessica Dawn Nicks
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Strella Arrietta
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Resurgam Equity Investments LLC
San Mateo County (California)
Chapter 7
Tamara K. Garcia
Carson City
Chapter 7
Karen A. Fournier
Carson City
Chapter 7
Thomas and Stacey Arnold
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christopher J. Godwin
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Victoria E. Crandall
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Amy M. Hunnicutt
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leroy Thomas and Sharlene Mae Benevento
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Moises Alejo Martinez and Yanira Isabel Aguilar-Batres
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Megan F. Syquia
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Larry Nagy
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Wayne S. Zulker
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Marilyn J. Bingenheimer
Elko County
Chapter 13
Camille C. Abas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lisa G. Marie Aguilar
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michelle Ainsworth Stewart
Carson City
Chapter 7
Timothy A. Goodman
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Alex R. Hanson
Carson City
Chapter 7
Olivia C. Kessel
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael Craig and Brandi Jeanne Russell
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Sharron A. Mincher
Carson City
Chapter 7
Roger Barajas-Gonzalez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jamie R. Seward
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Ed and Nazzi Sabouri
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Shelly Lavonne White
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Lisa Milley
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Timothy and Bessie Price
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kathryn R. Johannes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gilbert L. and Martha C. Gibson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Daniel P. and Dana B. Whitt
Pershing County
Chapter 7
Dylan and Kristyn L. Arnold
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Michael C. Pazera and Melissa L. Rosell
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Christopher Thomas Yarrow
Carson City
Chapter 7
Leticia Ann Navarro
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Manuel A. and Norma A. Gutierrez
Elko County
Chapter 7
Lisa S. Lopez
Washoe County
Chapter 13
William L. and Lydia C. Sanborn
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Andrew D. and Sherry A. Timmons
Elko County
Chapter 13
Jean P. Gecale
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Meagan N. Aceves
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ashley Nicole Prentice
Carson City
Chapter 7
Dana Van Der Wal
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Nicole L. Schifferdecker
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ronald George and Carol Ann Swan
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Shannon L. Ransford
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tina D. Perry
Carson City
Chapter 13
Kathleen Auckly
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shelly L. and Jeffrey A. Weaver
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Jeremy N. and Melissa M. Teeters
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Gina E. Kelly
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jared S. Wirthlin
Humboldt County
Chapter 13
Nancy E. Cuddy
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jacob Elliott Bogdon
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Nathan S. Zufelt
Carson City
Chapter 7
Thomas S. and Midge A. Taormina
Storey County
Chapter 7
Sherlenda Nadine Exceus
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Cheryle A. Duncan
Carson City
Chapter 7
Marc T. and Leslie M. Flynn
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Daniel L. Moss
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joshua Danny Wilkey
Elko County
Chapter 7
Lesley Matteel Carter-Wells
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kyle H. Lawrence and Christine R. Taylor-Lawrence
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rockaway Workforce Housing Partners, LLC
Douglas County
Chapter 11
Victor Larrea Gomes and Alysia G Kindrick-Larrea\
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Emel Sezgin and Hassan M. Hassanein
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joseph Andrew Cortez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kenneth D. and Kristin D. Stokes
Carson City
Chapter 11
Kelton B. Abbott and Peggy L. Martin
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Sheila Carol Webb
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jacqueline J. West
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joseph D. Cardinalli and Susan A. Grayson
Carson City
Chapter 7
Valdimier H. Roman
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Hisae Hernandez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Martha I. Loveless
Storey County
Chapter 13
Abelardo Navidad Villegas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Vanessa L. Delgado
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Matthew S. and Melissa A. Kennedy
Elko County
Chapter 7
William Zecena
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dorothy F. Duke
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Adam M. Boeder
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tracy Vertucci
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Derek Jennings
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Serm Khaoloukao Pike
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rose Mayhew
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Cecelia Lynn and David Michael Topete
Carson City
Chapter 7
Designing With Nature, Inc.
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Skylar T. Irvine
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Sharon A. Vaughn
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Margaret Ann Ward
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kelly C. Rice
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Delwin Eugene Kovach
Pershing County
Chapter 7
Dionisio and Isabel N. Aguilera
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Karla Ramirez Ayala
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Johnny Francisco Samaniego
Pershing County
Chapter 7
Herman and Paola Gabriela Manrriquez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Samuel Daniel McDarment, Jr. and Patrice Joy McDarment
Elko County
Chapter 7
Duaine Anthony and Tammy Marie Berg
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael Barnett and Christie Anne Talbot
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Christopher Banas Bulaon and Ashleigh Shae Kuntz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael R. Moreno
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Trending In: Business Leads
Trending Sitewide
- Legal pot in Nevada, 1 year later: Employers working through haze of uncertainty regarding medical, recreational use
- $1.5 million OK’d in more staff for Nevada’s blooming pot industry
- 2 buildings at North Valleys Commerce Center sold for $81 million
- Marina Marketplace in Sparks sold for $4.45 million
- Legal pot in Nevada, one year later: Miles Construction, the contractor behind MedMen projects, capitalizing on a booming industry