Northern Nevada Business Leads for June 2018, produced by NNBV

BUSINESS LICENSES

CARSON CITY

Academy Mortgage Corp.

Loan broker

Academy Mortgage Corp.

775-240-2022

1000 N. Division St.

Suite 102D

Carson City, NV 89703

Amundson Roofing, Inc.

Roofing contractor

Amundson Roofing, Inc.

775-852-1115

8995 Terabyte Drive

Suite H

Reno, NV 89521

Aunt B's Vintage Antiques, Collectibles

Used merchandise stores

Brinda Schloss

775-350-4789

512 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Aura Fiber

Telecommunication carrier

CDS V2, LC

833-693-4237

2266 S. Dobson Road

Suite 200

Mesa, AZ 85202

Author One Stop, Inc.

Document preparation

Randy Peyser

831-726-3153

186 Parkhill Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Brazos Contractors and Developers

Contractor

Brazos Contractors and Developers

713-947-9700

9191 Gulf Freeway

Building D, No. 400

Houston, TX 77017

Canvas Coffee Company LLC

Courier and express delivery services

Taylor Allen

530-721-1117

905 W. King St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Carson City Handyman

Handyman services

Heyver Joachin

775-291-1806

2300 Meadowbrook Lane

Carson City, NV 89701

Chuck's Trading Post

Used merchandise store

Chuck Keiffer

775-815-1288

3530 Empire ranch Road

Carson City, NV 89701

Class A Roofing

Contractor

Class A Roofing

775-831-9171\

876 Tanager St.

Incline Village, NV 89451

Colete Publications

Book publishing

Nicolette Johnston

775-771-1805

675 Fairview Drive

Carson City, NV 89705

Dana's Desserts of Carson City

Commercial bakery

Dana Hastings

775-220-6412

402 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

El Torito, Inc.

Supermarket

El Torito, Inc.

775-884-4294

308 E. Winnie Lane

Carson City, NV 89701

EMB Yard Clean Up

Landscaping services

Margarita Bautista

775-301-0212

1781 Brown St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Fraser Oaks, Inc.

Office administrative services

Fraser Oaks, Inc.

775-361-3655

1117 Monument Peak Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Greg's Hometown Window Cleaning

Janitorial services

Greg Moreland

775-233-2670

323 N. Stewart St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Hoffman Plumbing

Plumbing contractor

Hoffman Plumbing, LLC

775-882-4533

2214 Mouton Drive

Carson City, NV 897006

Home Inspection Associates, LLC

Building inspection services

Home Inspection Associates, LLC

775-247-8799

3440 Drayer Lane

Fernley, NV 89408

Honor Those Who Serve LLC

Investment services

Andrew Cresci

775-230-8169

1802 N. Carson St.

Suite 212

Carson City, NV 89701

JRH Advanced Gunsmithing

Gunsmith

Jack Huntington

775-355-6898

2701 Conestoga Drive

Suite 126

Carson City, NV 89701

JS Flooring

Contractor

JS Flooring

775-267-4123

1167 Annie Court

Suite E

Minden, NV 89423

Kings & Lions LLC

Wholesale distributors

Kings & Lions LLC

775-301-6599

5200 Sigstrom Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Mario's Auto Repair Service

Auto repairs

CA and BA Enterprise, LLC

775-220-2703

1800 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Milgard Manufacturing Inc.

Contractor

Milgard Manufacturing Inc.

253-922-2030

6050 88th St.

Sacramento, CA 95828

Mountain West Construction, Inc.

Contractor

Mountain West Construction, Inc.

775-782-5957

1170 Zerolene Road

Minden, NV 89423

Nikam Development Co.

Contractor

Nick Azouz

702-768-4201

8255 Las Vegas Blvd.

No. 704

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Peerless Automotive

Auto repairs

Mike Clapham

775-450-2062

1046 Mallory Way

Carson City, NV 89701

Petersendean Roofing and Sheet Metal

Contractor

Red Rose Inc.

877-552-4418

5350 Capital Court

Suite 110

Reno, NV 89502

Property Maintenance Services

Janitorial services

Richard Bell

775-721-3753

1822 Deer Trail Road

Minden, NV 89423

Protech Solutions Inc.

Computer system design services

Protech Solutions Inc.

501-687-2350

808 College Parkway

Carson City, NV 89706

Scotti J Marketing

Marketing and consulting services

Scott Johnson

775-443-7778

1555 Kings Canyon Road

Carson City, NV 89703

Silver State Plumbing, LLC

Plumbing contractor

Silver State Plumbing, LLC

702-433-5008

4535 Copper Sage St.

Las Vegas, NV 89115

Skill Center, LLC

Personal management services

Skill Center, LLC

775-430-2785

2354 table Rock Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

SMW Service Co.

Contractor

Steve William Watson

775-530-7682

5201 W. Fourth St.

Reno, NV 89503

Stern Supply

Business support services

Stern Supply

888-502-0292

3607 Challenge Way

Carson City, NV 89706

The Cleaning Bee LLC

Janitorial services

The Cleaning Bee LLC

775-350-9191

2174 Star Way

Carson City, NV 89706

The Hydras Lair

Business services

Darkwing LLC

775-461-0820

1802 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89706

The Wicked Stitch of the West

Cut and sew apparel services

Eileen Cholden

775-400-7931

1233 Canvasback Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Thomas F. Sheehan, PHD

Mental health practitioner

Thomas Sheehan

775-515-1673

600 E. William St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Tri Sage Consulting

Engineering services

Tri Sage Consulting

5418 Longley Lane

Suite A

Reno, NV 89511

CITY OF ELKO

American Fire Equipment Sales & Service

Contractor

The Hiller Companies Inc.

775-276-7096

5301 Longley Lane

Building H-115

Reno, NV 89511

Anthony Around Town

Online journalism and media services

Anthony Crosby

775-354-3836

3700 Sundance Drive

No. A-101

Elko, NV 89801

Ascent Construction, Inc.

Contractor

Ascent Construction, Inc.

801-299-1711

310 West Park Lane

Farmington, UT 84025

Bio-One Reno

Crime and trauma scene cleanup

Caring Bio-Hazard Cleanup Inc.

775-499-5304

6790 Talmedge Circle

Sparks, NV 89436

Buddy's Stump Removal

Tree stump removal

Newton Hill

775-340-8869

790 Silver St.

Elko, NV 89801

CB Nutrition, LLC

Registered dietician

Courtney Nalivka

775-340-2257

993 Court St.

Elko, NV 89801

Dalling Hall

Banquet hall

Jeffery Dalling

775-738-3867

600 Commercial St.

Elko, NV 89801

Elle's Design Co.

Woodwork, art and event décor

Lacey Hermann

715-308-7134

2978 Tyler Court

Elko, NV 89801

Elko Car Wash

Car wash

Vatten Systems, LLC

801-824-1749

1730 Mountain City Highway

Elko, NV 89801

Elko Inn Express

Motel

4Ambica, LLC

775-738-4048

837 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Elko Medical Services, Inc.

Medical services

Elko Medical services, Inc.

775-777-7587

976 Mountain City Highway

Elko, NV 89801

Growing Thinkers LLC

Educational consulting and tutoring

Ashley King

520-789-5685

216 Cottonwood Drive

Elko, NV 89801

Johnson Brothers Planning Mill, Inc.

Architectural and contractor services

Johnson Brothers Planning Mill, Inc.

208-523-8600

211 Cliff St.

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Justus

Cleaning services

Jerica Silvernagal

775-388-8062

111 Pinto Circle

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Palacios Professional Welding & Steel Works

Welding services

Carlos Palacios

775-340-0783

123 S. Park Road

Elko, NV 89801

Ponderosa Roofing & Steel Works

Contractor

F & F Industries Inc.

775-230-3642

4949 Ponderosa Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Silver State Lawncare

Lawn care services

Jesus Alvarado

775-753-4717

623 Monroe Way

Elko, NV 89801

T-Mobile West LLC

Utility services and retail sales

T-Mobile West LLC

302-636-8910

2525 Mountain City Highway

No. 108

Elko, NV 89801

The Tiberti fence Co.

Contractor

Tiberti Holdings, LLC

702-382-7070

4975 Rogers St.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

TKS Services LLC

Mobile document destruction services

TKS Services LLC

775-340-7701

866 Ouderkirk Ave.

Elko, NV 89801

Vogue Laundry & Cleaners, Inc.

Administrative offices

Vogue Laundry & Cleaners, Inc.

775-738-5156

660 S. 12th St.

Elko, NV 89801

Welkome To Nevada, LLC

Wholesale merchandise sales

Keith Wood

775-934-5274

3290 Argent Ave.

Elko, NV 89801

Wild West Vending LLC

Vending services

Wild West Vending LLC

775-340-2956

163 Osino

Box 7

Elko, NV 89801

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

OFFICE

Eta Iota House Corp.

The tenant leased approximately 1,476 square feet at 63 Keystone Avenue, Suites 303, 305, and 307 in Reno. Landon Gonzalez and Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Blackfire Real Estate Services.

Applied Insights, LLC

The buyer purchased a 26,347 square foot office building at 750 E. 5th Street in Reno. Landon Gonzalez and Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the buyer.

The Lansing Companies LLC

The buyer purchased a 106,097-square-foot office building at 5190 Neil Road in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the seller, LBA Realty Fund II-WBP IV, LLC.

New American Funding

The tenant leased approximately 3,100 square feet at 10785 Double R Boulevard, Suite 102, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Grizelj Properties LLC.

Charter Communications

The tenant leased approximately 38,904 square feet at 4930 Energy Way in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Vabadus LLC.

GLP US Management LLC

The tenant leased approximately 900 square feet at 6005 Plumas Street, Suite 202, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Mueller III, LLC.

State of Nevada

The state purchased a 15,672-square-foot building at 9600 Gateway Drive in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the seller, Laxalt Nomura Building Company LLC.

Castel Family II LLC

The buyer purchased a 7,237-square-foot building at 1225 Financial Boulevard in Reno. Mellisa Molyneaux and Richelle Daves of Colliers International represented the seller, Pea Pod Properties LLC.

Carollo Engineers, Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 3,488 square feet at 100 W. Liberty Street, Suite 740, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the landlord, Chawin Property Inc.

Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 15,126 square feet at 4001 S. Virginia Street in Reno. Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Alma Clinic

The tenant leased 1,456 square feet at 1321 N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno. Travis Hansen and Pat Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Liberty Capital Partners II LLC.

NCS Terminal LLC

The buyer purchased a 15,159-square-foot space at 1475 Terminal Way in Reno. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Lanzalmiller/Rivlin & CA-GP.

Seven K Properties

The buyer purchased a 9,797-square-foot space at 1465 Terminal Way in Reno. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Lanzalmiller/Rivlin a CA-GP.

204 Edison Way, Reno

An undisclosed buyer purchased 79,392-square-foot building in Reno for $3 million. Fred Miller and Sheila Colfer of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Caughlin Ranch Homeowners Association

The buyer purchased a 4,584-square foot space at 1070 Caughlin Crossing in Reno. Fred Miller and Sheila Colfer of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller who was undisclosed.

John Anderson Construction, LLC

The tenant leased 1,675 square feet at 9410 Prototype Drive, No. 1, in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Streamline Properties, LLC.

9585 Prototype Court, Suite C, Reno

An undisclosed tenant leased 2,431 square feet in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, 9585 Prototype Court, LLC.

10635 Double R Boulevard, Suite 100, Reno

An undisclosed tenant leased 2,613 square feet in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Bernard S. Lynn Jr., Trust of 1995.

Aerotek, Inc.

The tenant leased 9,484 square feet at 5340 Kietzke Lane, Suite 101, in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.

Ground Up Construct, LLC

The tenant leased 2,966 square feet at 50 W. Liberty Street, Suite 1040, in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.

Touch Point Management Inc.

The tenant expanded its lease with an additional approximately 359 square feet at 63 Keystone Avenue, Suite 102, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Blackfire Real Estate Services.

iWebVisit.com LLC

The tenant leased approximately 407 square feet at 63 Keystone Avenue, Suite 207, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Blackfire Real Estate Services.

Evergreen Bank Group

The tenant renewed its leased and expanded it by approximately 7,562 square feet at 10509 Professional Circle in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the tenant.

HMC Group

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 1,689 square feet at 5190 Neil Road, Suite 440, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, LBA Realty Fund II-WBP IV, LLC.

American Heart Association

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 1,627 square feet at 155 Country Estates circle, Suite 200, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the landlord, Grace & Co. LLC.

Gateway Mortgage Group LLC

The tenant leased approximately 4,253 square feet at 10659 Professional Circle in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Sequoia Surgical Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 831 square feet at 9855 Double R Boulevard, Suite 210, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the tenant.

St. Mary's Medical Building LLC

The buyer purchased the 38,456-square-foot medical building at 236 W. 6th Street, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux, Ted Stoever, Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the seller, St. Mary's Medical Plaza LLC.

Braeburn Capital, Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 4,534 square feet at 6900 S. McCarran Boulevard, Suite 3020, in Reno. Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Village at Lakeridge LLC.

VT Solutions Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 537 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 135, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.

Logic LV Brokerage LLC

The tenant subleased approximately 2,113 square feet at 100 W. Liberty Street, Suite 820, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez represented the sublessor, The Whittier Trust Co.

C.A. Group Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 1,592 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 106, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.

M.J. Caffaratti Law, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 868 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 247, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.

Corporate Visions, Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 4,100 square feet at 5455 Kietzke Lane in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Kreitlein Law Group Ltd.

The tenant leased approximately 1,811 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 101, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Meadowood Crown Plaza Inc.

INDUSTRIAL

Pamela S. Pitts

The buyer leased of 28,429 square feet of land at 41 and 45 Affonso Way in Mound House. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the buyer.

Bimbo Bakeries

The tenant leased of 30,000 square feet at 950 United Circle in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the landlord, Brown Trust.

Phoenix Distribution and Marketing LLC

The buyer leased 9,450 square feet at 992 Packer Way in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the tenant.

KTR Stead LLC

The tenant leased 96,000 square feet at 9085 Moya Boulevard, Suite 102, in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International represented the buyer.

Bale Investments LLC

The buyer purchased a 78,416-square-foot space at 3200 Arrowhead Drive in Carson City. The seller was Savant EKR, LLC. Tom fennel of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.

10 Greg Street, Unit 124, Sparks

An undisclosed tenant leased 2,291 square feet in Sparks. Tony Fritsche of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Greg Street Investors, LLC.

RETAIL

Fast Entertainment LLC

The tenant expanded its lease of approximately 1,320 square feet at Red Rock Plaza in Reno. Rick Casazza of Colliers International represented the landlord, El Camino Nevada LLC.

Shepherd of the Mountains

The tenant leased approximately 2,640 square feet at Red Rock Plaza in Reno. Rick Casazza of Colliers International represented the landlord, El Camino Nevada LLC.

Starbucks

The tenant leased of approximately 1,900 square feet at Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse LLC.

Harbor Freight Tools

The tenant leased of approximately 16,016 square feet at Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the tenant and landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse LLC.

Lee's Nails and Spa

The tenant leased of approximately 2,417 square feet at Eagle Landing Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International represented the landlord, FDC Eagle Landing Investment Company, LLC.

5.11 Tactical

The tenant leased of approximately 10,000 square feet at The Commons in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse LLC.

Simple Wireless LLC

The tenant leased 1,307 square feet at 2900 Clearacre Lane, Suite K, in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, University Village LLC.

Cloud 9 Vape & Smoke Shop

The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 440 Golden Valley Road, Suite E, in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Dennis Banks and Art Hinckley.

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 440 Golden Valley Road, Suite D, in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Dennis Banks and Art Hinckley.

New Look Beauty Salon

The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 2900 Clearacre Lane, Suite C, in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, University Village LLC.

Injection Gal LLC

The tenant leased 1,129 square feet at 5255 Longley Lane, Suite 140, in Reno. The landlord is Longley Corners LLC. Gray Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Growler Works

The tenant leased 2,601 square feet at 5318 Sparks Boulevard, Suite 106, in Sparks. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, BH Los Altos LLC.

681 S. Virginia St. and 25 St. Lawrence Avenue in Reno

An undisclosed tenant leased 3,505 square feet in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Ian Cochran of SVN/Gold Dust Associates represented the landlord. TMMR 1-DE SPE LLC 3

Movitel Communications

The tenant leased 1,951 square feet at 465 South Meadows Parkway, No. 6, in Reno. Mike Maloney of CBRE represented the tenant. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Double Diamond Town Center.

GP Auto Insurance

The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 3143 Highway 50 East, in Carson City. The landlord is Airport 50 LLC. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Brick & Mortar LLC

The buyer purchased a 14,026-square-foot space at 306 E. 4th Street in Reno. Fred Miller and Sheila Colfer of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Elmwood Properties.

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Justin Dagenhart and Anna Lexumberry

DBA: Dagenhart Diesel LLC

Mobile mechanic

775-790-5892

1415 Douglas Ave.

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Robert Hodgson

DBA: Greenewall Industries

Manufacturing

775-600-8300

1300 Rabe Way

Carson City, NV 89701

Michael John Smith

DBA: Michael J. Smith Productions

Videography and productions

530-600-3615

750 Emerald Bay Road

No. 208

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Eugene Nichols

DBA: Nevada Web Designs

Web site and internet services

775-297-4388

2241 Park Place

Suite D

Minden, NV 89423

Bill Don Samson, Terry and Lori Andreasen

DBA: Security Safe

Safe and security services

530-732-8730

1753 Addison Way

Hayward, CA 94544

Eugene Nichols

DBA: Sierra Technology & Safety Group

Business consulting and management services

775-297-4369

2241 Park Place

Suite D

Minden, NV 89423

William Haley

DBA: Tahoe Ono

Food truck

530-562-2250

2000 Northstar Drive

Truckee, CA 96160

Shane Thomas

DBA: Total Merchant Solutions

Merchant services consulting

775-443-7344

629 Stallion Court

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Mathew Giltner

DBA: Carson Valley Home Repair

Handyman and home repair services

775-430-0000

2557 Benning Lane

Minden, NV 89423

Steven Simpson (manager)

DBA: Ethos

Web site development

602-944-3334

4250 E. camelback Road

No. K460

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Caren Cafferata-Jenkins

DBA: Nevada Legacy Law

Legal services

775-720-1181

2895 E. Valley Road

Minden, NV 89423

Tammy Fournier

DBA: Polished Earth

Hand crafted jewelry

775-315-5110

2865 La Cresta Circle

Minden, NV 89423

Matthew Sandoval

DBA: S & S Mechanical

Plumbing services

775-331-3800

137 Coney Island Drive

Sparks, NV 89431

Chad Westover

DBA: University of Utah Health Plans

Health insurance

801-587-6480

6053 S. Fashion Square Drive

No. 110

Murray, UT 84107

Caribou Media Group

DBA: Blade Show

Publishing

775-588-7300

P.O. Box 12219

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Jean Miller Mosley

DBA: M3 Metalworks

Investments

702-521-0566

2671 E. Hacienda Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89449

Hazelle Whitacre

DBA: Relevant LLC

Sales

702-839-8043

1336 Bridle Way

Minden, NV 89423

Kacie DeKruse and Bryan Murphy

DBA: So Juicy LLC

Juice and food bar

775-671-1466

P.O. Box 248

Minden, NV 89423

Brandon Scott Hill

DBA: The Townes at Monterra

Real estate development

775-315-9508

1218 Fieldgate Court

Gardnerville, NV 89460

James Halopoff

DBA: Alliance

Tile and marble

775-846-9228

1487 Mary Jo Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Crush Publishing

DBA: Alliance Real Estate Inspections

Building structure inspections

818-521-1822

1291 Bolivia Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Brett and Stephanie Bell

DBA: Battle Born Junk Removal

Junk removal services

775-450-1255

913 Columbia Court

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Bruno Pasceri

DBA: Finance of America Mortgage LLC

Mortgage lending

516-905-4381

1362 U.S. Highway 395

Gardnerville, NV 89410

JoAnn Moore

DBA: Mountains & Meadows Weddings/Events

Wedding and event planning

970-926-2177

1161 Northfolk Trail

Minden, NV 89423

Richard Borgzinger

DBA: RHR Specialties

Partition installation

775-690-3068

2218 Enterprise Drive

Minden, NV 89423

Darkstorm Innovations

DBA: Sierra Cloud Solutions

Internet services

775-339-8826

P.O. Box 7172-437

Stateline, NV 89449

Ben Pridham and Christian Hansen

DBA: Silverado Transportation

Trucking and transportation services

775-790-0537

1738 Timber Court

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Mark Henson

DBA: Alliance Partners

Insurance agency and brokerage

804-285-3300

9950 Maryland Drive

Richmond, VA 23333

Suzette Bennett

DBA: Asher LLC

Online retail

775-790-0656

1326 Cathy Lane

Minden, NV 89423

Robert Lake, Charles Fletcher, Stephen Hunt and Stanley Pederson

DBA: Emcor Services Nevada

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor

775-358-00132

155 Glendale Ave.

Suite 13

Sparks, NV 89431

Deborah Chang

DBA: Equity Incites Press

Publishing

650-892-7475

3605 Granite Way

Wellington, NV 89444

Graham Chase

DBA: Graham Chase Woodworking

Woodworking

775-721-9662

1243 Eddy St.

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Deborah Chang

DBA: Sage Sierra

Product manufacturing and e-Commerce

650-892-7475

3605 Granite Way

Wellington, NV 89444

Sue and Neal Winslow

DBA: Sue Winslow Photography

e-Photography

650-269-6369

2309 Fremont St.

Minden, NV 89423

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Karen A. Meeks

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Judith Y. Pritchett

Lander County

Chapter 7

Brian LeRoy Thomas

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Angelita C. Quebada

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeremy P. Lawson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jessica R. Kelly

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Edvin Estuardo Alarcon-Giron

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John G. Lemke

Elko County

Chapter 13

Angela C. Hart

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Phillip P. Chandler

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Reina Nakia Davis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

George Edward Martin

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Md Niz Murshed Chowdhury

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jason B. and Tina M. Brackett

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jessica Dawn Nicks

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Strella Arrietta

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Resurgam Equity Investments LLC

San Mateo County (California)

Chapter 7

Tamara K. Garcia

Carson City

Chapter 7

Karen A. Fournier

Carson City

Chapter 7

Thomas and Stacey Arnold

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christopher J. Godwin

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Victoria E. Crandall

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Amy M. Hunnicutt

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Leroy Thomas and Sharlene Mae Benevento

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Moises Alejo Martinez and Yanira Isabel Aguilar-Batres

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Megan F. Syquia

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Larry Nagy

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Wayne S. Zulker

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Marilyn J. Bingenheimer

Elko County

Chapter 13

Camille C. Abas

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lisa G. Marie Aguilar

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michelle Ainsworth Stewart

Carson City

Chapter 7

Timothy A. Goodman

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Alex R. Hanson

Carson City

Chapter 7

Olivia C. Kessel

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael Craig and Brandi Jeanne Russell

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Sharron A. Mincher

Carson City

Chapter 7

Roger Barajas-Gonzalez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jamie R. Seward

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Ed and Nazzi Sabouri

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Shelly Lavonne White

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Lisa Milley

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Timothy and Bessie Price

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kathryn R. Johannes

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gilbert L. and Martha C. Gibson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Daniel P. and Dana B. Whitt

Pershing County

Chapter 7

Dylan and Kristyn L. Arnold

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Michael C. Pazera and Melissa L. Rosell

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Christopher Thomas Yarrow

Carson City

Chapter 7

Leticia Ann Navarro

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Manuel A. and Norma A. Gutierrez

Elko County

Chapter 7

Lisa S. Lopez

Washoe County

Chapter 13

William L. and Lydia C. Sanborn

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Andrew D. and Sherry A. Timmons

Elko County

Chapter 13

Jean P. Gecale

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Meagan N. Aceves

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ashley Nicole Prentice

Carson City

Chapter 7

Dana Van Der Wal

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Nicole L. Schifferdecker

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ronald George and Carol Ann Swan

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Shannon L. Ransford

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tina D. Perry

Carson City

Chapter 13

Kathleen Auckly

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shelly L. and Jeffrey A. Weaver

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Jeremy N. and Melissa M. Teeters

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Gina E. Kelly

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jared S. Wirthlin

Humboldt County

Chapter 13

Nancy E. Cuddy

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jacob Elliott Bogdon

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Nathan S. Zufelt

Carson City

Chapter 7

Thomas S. and Midge A. Taormina

Storey County

Chapter 7

Sherlenda Nadine Exceus

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Cheryle A. Duncan

Carson City

Chapter 7

Marc T. and Leslie M. Flynn

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Daniel L. Moss

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joshua Danny Wilkey

Elko County

Chapter 7

Lesley Matteel Carter-Wells

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kyle H. Lawrence and Christine R. Taylor-Lawrence

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rockaway Workforce Housing Partners, LLC

Douglas County

Chapter 11

Victor Larrea Gomes and Alysia G Kindrick-Larrea\

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Emel Sezgin and Hassan M. Hassanein

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joseph Andrew Cortez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kenneth D. and Kristin D. Stokes

Carson City

Chapter 11

Kelton B. Abbott and Peggy L. Martin

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Sheila Carol Webb

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jacqueline J. West

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joseph D. Cardinalli and Susan A. Grayson

Carson City

Chapter 7

Valdimier H. Roman

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Hisae Hernandez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Martha I. Loveless

Storey County

Chapter 13

Abelardo Navidad Villegas

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Vanessa L. Delgado

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Matthew S. and Melissa A. Kennedy

Elko County

Chapter 7

William Zecena

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dorothy F. Duke

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Adam M. Boeder

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tracy Vertucci

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Derek Jennings

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Serm Khaoloukao Pike

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rose Mayhew

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Cecelia Lynn and David Michael Topete

Carson City

Chapter 7

Designing With Nature, Inc.

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Skylar T. Irvine

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Sharon A. Vaughn

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Margaret Ann Ward

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kelly C. Rice

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Delwin Eugene Kovach

Pershing County

Chapter 7

Dionisio and Isabel N. Aguilera

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Karla Ramirez Ayala

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Johnny Francisco Samaniego

Pershing County

Chapter 7

Herman and Paola Gabriela Manrriquez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Samuel Daniel McDarment, Jr. and Patrice Joy McDarment

Elko County

Chapter 7

Duaine Anthony and Tammy Marie Berg

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael Barnett and Christie Anne Talbot

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Christopher Banas Bulaon and Ashleigh Shae Kuntz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael R. Moreno

Washoe County

Chapter 13