Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for December 2019

RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from December 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.

PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

BUSINESS LICENSES

Washoe County

A/S Handyman

Handyman services

Aaron Sandin

13740 Cochise Drive

Reno, NV 89521

Aspen Junk Removal

Junk removal

Anthony Robert Spencer

2465 Sutter Circle

Reno, NV 89503

Toro’s Repair and Handyman

Handyman and repair serices

Jose Hernandez

3755 Wedekind Road

Sparks, NV 89431

AMS Aviation

Aviation consulting services

Marie Michelle Southerland

187 Concho Drive

Reno, NV 89521

Busy Bee Roadside Assistance

Mobile auto roadside services

Larry Rodriquez

1260 Berrum Lane

Suite H

Reno, NV 89509

Sky Blue General Cleaning Services

Cleaning services

Rosa Ingrid Pivaral Valenzuela

330 E. Grove St.

No. 11

Reno, NV 89502

2 Chics & A Broom Cleaning Services

Cleaning services

Jodie Andersen

2169 Barberry Way

Reno, NV 89512

J & M Tree Trimming and Lawn Services

Tree trimming and lawn care

Jose Magana Altamirano

8999 Wynne St.

Reno, NV 89506

CheyJean Photography

Photography

Cheyanne Jean Madrigal

2780 Mario Road

Reno, NV 89523

Reno

Aspen Junk Removal

Junk removal

Anthony Robert Spencer

2465 Sutter Circle

Reno, NV 89503

E & R Cleaning Services

Cleaning services

Nerlos Ery Castellanos

44 Cabernet Parkway

Reno, NV 89512

Citadel Roofing and Solar

Roofing and solar power installation contractor

JAJ Roofing

4980 Allison Parkway

Vacaville, CA 95688

Busy Bee Roadside Assistance

Mobile auto roadside services

Larry Rodriquez

1260 Berrum Lane

Suite H

Reno, NV 89509

Reno Home Repair

Handyman services

Christopher James Davis

1870 Ives Ave.

Reno, NV 89503

Handmade by Elsie

Crafted items

Elsie Ann Parazo

151 N. Sierra St.

Reno, NV 89501

Vitality Massage

Massage therapy

Shaghleen Keith Schmidt

145 Hillcrest Drive

Reno, NV 89509

A and A Cleaning Services

Cleaning services

Dalia Claribel Rosales

445 Sullivan Lane

No. 11

Sparks, NV 89431

Smoothies Medical Spa

Medical spa

Sandra Ambrosini Newman

3680 Grant Drive

No. E

Reno, NV 89509

LoadedTV.com

Web site

Stewart Campbell

475 Hill St.

No. 7

Reno, NV 89509

DM Consulting

Consulting services

David Marlowe

2360 Armstorng Lane

Reno, NV 89509

Sierra Wood Design

Woodworking

John Ratzlaff

910 Bowman Drive

Reno, NV 89503

Esthetics on the Edge

Esthetician

Makenie Lea St. Cyr

4875 Kietzke Lane

Reno, NV 89509

Belo Terra Beauty

Beauty salon

Trina Melvin

4875 Kietzke Lane

Reno, NV 89509

Trash Art

Art studio

Tracey Lynn Nunnally

1545 Polo Park Drive

Reno, NV 89523

Sparks

Ace Design

Design services

Jacob Estes

804 Holman Way

Sparks, NV 89431

Aspen Junk Removal

Junk removal

Anthony Robert Spencer

2465 Sutter Circle

Reno, NV 89503

================================================================

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

Douglas County

Jason Michael Daley

DBA: Minden Pizza Factory

Pizza restaurant

530-613-0334

1758 U.S. Highway 395 North

No. E

Minden, NV 89423

Ronele and Deny Dotson

DBA: Nevada Momentum

Marketing

775-378-0031

5421 Kietzke Lane

No. 100

Reno, NV 89511

David Jones (president)

DBA: Tahoe Fracture Sports Medicine

Medical services

775-783-6130

2874 N. Carson St.

Suite 104

Carson City, NV 89703

Ira LaBarge

DBA: Base

Firearms instruction

775-815-4344

1380 Topsy Lane

No. 318

Carson City, NV 89705

Vivian Nguyen

DBA: Carson Nail

Nail salon

775-843-1819

3790 Highway 395

No. 408

Carson City, NV 89705

Mark Miller

DBA: Del Taco, No. 1319

Quick service restaurant

208-388-1800

3780 Highway 395

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Damon Westmoreland

DBA: Digital Miles Group

Online advertising

858-668-9895

1791 Rand Court

Carson City, NV 89705

Paula Graziano (president)

DBA: Dotty’s, No. 194

Bar, tavern and restaurant with gaming

No phone number listed

1124 Supercenter Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Ryan Ipsen

DBA: Ipsen Construction LLC

General contractor

775-450-6212

30 Granite Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Michele Hill

DBA: MD Barnmaster Nevada LLC

Sales and service

775-267-2632

P.O. Box 397

Genoa, NV 89411

Gregory Lafayette

DBA: Pacific Coast Wire and Cable

Wholesale distribution

775-233-8605

2771 Fuller Ave.

Minden, NV 89423

Paul Bakish, Jr.

DBA: PJB Flying

Flight instruction

775-339-0153

P.O. Box 4792

Stateline, NV 89449

Jacqueline Paris

DBA: Rocket Surgery Consulting

Consulting services

775-392-1825

1516 U.S. Highway 395

Gardnerville, NV 89410

William Gary Wright

DBA: Wright Consulting

Food services

775-461-6342

P.O. Box 4362

Stateline, NV 89449

Angela Delfin

DBA: Angela Delfin Yoga

Yoga instruction

100 W. Sunset Way

Carson City, NV 89703

Darlene Alvarado

DBA: Beautique Beauty Bar

Beauty salon

1427 Highway 395

Unit C

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Logan

DBA: Building One

Contractor

1347 Brooke Way

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Christopher Betts

DBA: Earth Tech

Environmental services

681 Edison Way

Reno, NV 89502

Jay Smallen

DBA: Jay Smallen Landscape Maintenance

Landscaping services

1450 Topaz Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Kalani Ho-Nikaido

DBA: Nailena Consulting Group

Consulting services

P.O. Box 5084

Stateline, NV 89449

Stefam Goldstein

DBA: Aspen Snow Removal

Snow removal

P.O. Box 3676

Stateline, NV 89449

Hailee Romain

DBA: Blue Side Up Studios

Studio

P.O. Box 2753

Stateline, NV 89449

William Burke

DBA: Burke Roofing, Inc.

Roofing contractor

109 Shadow Mountain Drive

Fernley, NV 89408

Jeffery Hall

DBA: Jeff Hall Construction, Inc.

Contractor

802 Mustang Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Damon Partridge, Northern Nevada Health and Wellness, LLC

DBA: Pulse Fitness

Health and fitness services

PO. Box 1495

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Melissa Hatch

DBA: Sierra Fiduciary Services

Fiduciary services

921 Fairview Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89460

================================================================

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Industrial

605 Glendale Ave. and 750 Freeport Blvd., Sparks

Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Brad Elgin’s lease transaction at 605 Glendale Ave. and 750 Freeport Blvd. in Sparks. Brad represented Suttons Western Wholesale Flooring in their acquisition of 12,500 square feet of industrial space.

875 E. Patriot Blvd., Reno

An undisclosed packaging company from California leased 27,500 square feet of warehouse space in Reno. Wes Brogan of SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant.

1300 Marietta Way, Sparks

Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Jeb Johnson’s lease transaction at 1300 Marietta Way in Sparks. Jeb represented Concrete Accessories in their acquisition of 14,468 of industrial space on two acres.

5355 Capital Court, Reno

Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Brad Elgin’s lease transaction at 5355 Capital Court in Reno. Brad represented Leading Edge Products in their lease acquisition of 19,200 square feet of industrial space.

Land

Auret Kramis South Meadows Real Estate LLC

The buyer purchased a 1.77-acre parcel at 780 Sandhill Road in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the buyer. Kevin Sigstad represented the seller, Flocchini Family Holdings LLC.

Office

McGeiger Investments, LLC

The buyer purchased a 6,445-square-foot office at 491 Court Street in Reno. The seller was Q & C Investments LLC. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Patrick Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer and seller.

Nevada State Board of Cosmetology

Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Jeb Johnson’s lease transaction at 740 Del Monte Lane in Reno. Jeb represented the Nevada State Board of Cosmetology in their acquisition of 2,143 square feet of office space.

Dr. Lloyd Decker

The tenant is expanding his lease with additional 2,777 square feet at the Magnolia Double R center at 730 Sandhill Road in Reno. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad of Re/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Flocchini-Magnolia Properties LLC.

Miyamoto Engineering

Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Brad Elgin’s lease transaction at 9640 South McCarran Blvd. in Reno. Brad represented Miyamoto Engineering in their acquisition of 1,840 square feet of office space.

Flex

243-245 Freeport Blvd., Sparks

Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Adam Carlsen’s lease transaction at 243-245 Freeport Blvd. in Sparks. Adam represented S&S Mechanical LLC in their lease acquisition of 4,944 square feet of flex space.

10 Greg St., Sparks

Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Adam Carlsen’s successful lease transaction at 10 Greg St., Unit 110, in Sparks. Adam represented Vaulted Secure Storage in their lease acquisition of 2,278 square feet of flex space.

Retail

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace

Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Jeb Johnson’s lease transaction at 7300 South Virginia Street in Reno. Jeb represented Thrive Cannabis Marketplace in their acquisition of 7,900 square feet for a dispensary.

Goodwill Industries

Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Brad Elgin’s lease transaction at 5000 Smithridge Drive in Reno. Brad represented Goodwill Industries in their lease acquisition of 43,012 square feet of retail space.

================================================================

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Jerry A. Swearingen

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Sandee L. Ramos

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Angela R. and Christopher J. Urso

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Iwona Kheedo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Nathanael Taylor

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lisa Dean Davis

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Jashad and Charyce J. Bedford

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Crystal B. Vasquez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Josh C. Lillo

Carson City

Chapter 7

Linda Lowry Dettling

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Michael R. Legault

Carson City

Chapter 7

William H. and Cheryl E. Thompson

White Pine

Chapter 7

Frank J. O’Brien

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Nadia A. Moreau

Carson City

Chapter 7

Sheryl L. Johnson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Neisa D. Lowry

Elko County

Chapter 7

Tiffany S. Souza

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kristoffer Cedric Adonis Medina

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Trevor Owens

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Danilo M. Deang and Honeylyn M. Inong

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Eloise M. Wood

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Brent A. Fischer

Washoe County

Chapter 13

David R. and Beverly Leach

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Rebekah Lynn Valorn

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Janis M. Danielson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Charles L. Head

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Terry L. Tobel

Elko County

Chapter 13

Robert A. Scannapieco and Lenie S. Scannapieco

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Linda H. Curry

Churchill County

Chapter 13

Gabriel K. and Cheryl A. Tuttle

Carson City

Chapter 7

Erin M. Born

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Corrine M. Raymond

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Robensy Brevil

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael L. and Christi A. Romano

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Brandon A. Barringer

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Carl E. Hoffmann and Laurel J. Shexnayder

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Menardo C. Masangcay

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christina M. Enea

Washoe County

Chapter 13

George A. Neumayr, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Scott J. and Jessica L. DeRose

Lassen County (Calif.)

Chapter 13

Michael P. Diaz

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Marlene Lobato-Arroyo

Carson City

Chapter 7

James K. White

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Emmanuel C. Frias

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Owens Precision, Inc.

Carson City

Chapter 11

Ben Michael and Kathleen Ann Calli

Carson City

Chapter 7

Randy E. Wike and Florence D. Wike

Chapter 13

Genato Buendia

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Guideo Joseph Venezia, III

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Stanley H. and Eva M. Lutz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Orville and Loretta Clark

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jinxton B. Darling

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Addison James Landaburu

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jessica Ocegueda

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Steven Jude Sedillos

Carson City

Chapter 7

Michael Alvin Ervin

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jillian Lorraine Crowl-Hurst

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Nathan George Lara

Elko County

Chapter 13

Lloyd E. Pomeroy

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Craig Jeffrey Foster

Storey County

Chapter 7

Silvio Antonio Istrice, Jr

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lisa M. Gaffney

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Pamela Elizabeth Boye

Carson City

Chapter 7

Philip L. and Katherine A. Gerwig

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Johnnita D. Easter

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Guadalupe and Christopher E. Boswell

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michele Y. Miller

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Luz M. Diaz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shelby N. Goossens-Cannata

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Maria Glynda C. Bolinger

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John A. and Frances M. Clark

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Wanda E. Sillane

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gege Ross-Jorgensen

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Bradley D. and Bonnie J. Daugherty

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Alexander A. Young

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Robin Lee Douglas

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Carol Ann Walton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Victoria A. Plants

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mary H. Lynn

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael Gordon Martenies and Kerri Lynn Ballard-Martenies

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Isabel Orozco-Sanchez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Linda Yu

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Miguel C. and Ana Maritza Espinoza

Washoe County

Chapter 13

William E. Haws, Jr. and Jan D. Haws

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jessica Lorraine and Danielle Joyce Pennell

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ramiro Macedo Nunez and Dalila Aparicio Mojica

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sylvia P. Lammey-Tilton and Arthur T. Tilton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Manuel Mariscal Moya

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jaymi Lee Miller

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Anthony Steven Willis

White Pine County

Chapter 7

Dennis W. and Robin L. Boyer

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Sandra A. Hales

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Caitland A. Allen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joseph D. and Dawn R. Gonzalez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kristine J. Manes

Carson City

Chapter 7

John D. and Patricia A. Abbey

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Julie Ann Kunkle

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Aileen D. Macato

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Alix Angela Martinez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Xan M. and Glenn D. McEwen

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Kenneth Charles Phillips

Carson City

Chapter 7

Trisha N. Moore

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Justin and Andrea Louise Lemley

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jacob Daniel and Maura Nadine Wagner

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Warren J. and Marie Jane Hughes

Pershing county

Chapter 7

Amy R. Forrester

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lawrence Ernest Jack, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jennifer E. Hearnley

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Krishna F. Gonzalez

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Susan Colina

Washoe County

Chapter 13