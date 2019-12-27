Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for December 2019
RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from December 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.
PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.
BUSINESS LICENSES
Washoe County
A/S Handyman
Handyman services
Aaron Sandin
13740 Cochise Drive
Reno, NV 89521
Aspen Junk Removal
Junk removal
Anthony Robert Spencer
2465 Sutter Circle
Reno, NV 89503
Toro’s Repair and Handyman
Handyman and repair serices
Jose Hernandez
3755 Wedekind Road
Sparks, NV 89431
AMS Aviation
Aviation consulting services
Marie Michelle Southerland
187 Concho Drive
Reno, NV 89521
Busy Bee Roadside Assistance
Mobile auto roadside services
Larry Rodriquez
1260 Berrum Lane
Suite H
Reno, NV 89509
Sky Blue General Cleaning Services
Cleaning services
Rosa Ingrid Pivaral Valenzuela
330 E. Grove St.
No. 11
Reno, NV 89502
2 Chics & A Broom Cleaning Services
Cleaning services
Jodie Andersen
2169 Barberry Way
Reno, NV 89512
J & M Tree Trimming and Lawn Services
Tree trimming and lawn care
Jose Magana Altamirano
8999 Wynne St.
Reno, NV 89506
CheyJean Photography
Photography
Cheyanne Jean Madrigal
2780 Mario Road
Reno, NV 89523
Reno
Aspen Junk Removal
Junk removal
Anthony Robert Spencer
2465 Sutter Circle
Reno, NV 89503
E & R Cleaning Services
Cleaning services
Nerlos Ery Castellanos
44 Cabernet Parkway
Reno, NV 89512
Citadel Roofing and Solar
Roofing and solar power installation contractor
JAJ Roofing
4980 Allison Parkway
Vacaville, CA 95688
Busy Bee Roadside Assistance
Mobile auto roadside services
Larry Rodriquez
1260 Berrum Lane
Suite H
Reno, NV 89509
Reno Home Repair
Handyman services
Christopher James Davis
1870 Ives Ave.
Reno, NV 89503
Handmade by Elsie
Crafted items
Elsie Ann Parazo
151 N. Sierra St.
Reno, NV 89501
Vitality Massage
Massage therapy
Shaghleen Keith Schmidt
145 Hillcrest Drive
Reno, NV 89509
A and A Cleaning Services
Cleaning services
Dalia Claribel Rosales
445 Sullivan Lane
No. 11
Sparks, NV 89431
Smoothies Medical Spa
Medical spa
Sandra Ambrosini Newman
3680 Grant Drive
No. E
Reno, NV 89509
LoadedTV.com
Web site
Stewart Campbell
475 Hill St.
No. 7
Reno, NV 89509
DM Consulting
Consulting services
David Marlowe
2360 Armstorng Lane
Reno, NV 89509
Sierra Wood Design
Woodworking
John Ratzlaff
910 Bowman Drive
Reno, NV 89503
Esthetics on the Edge
Esthetician
Makenie Lea St. Cyr
4875 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89509
Belo Terra Beauty
Beauty salon
Trina Melvin
4875 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89509
Trash Art
Art studio
Tracey Lynn Nunnally
1545 Polo Park Drive
Reno, NV 89523
Sparks
Ace Design
Design services
Jacob Estes
804 Holman Way
Sparks, NV 89431
Aspen Junk Removal
Junk removal
Anthony Robert Spencer
2465 Sutter Circle
Reno, NV 89503
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Douglas County
Jason Michael Daley
DBA: Minden Pizza Factory
Pizza restaurant
530-613-0334
1758 U.S. Highway 395 North
No. E
Minden, NV 89423
Ronele and Deny Dotson
DBA: Nevada Momentum
Marketing
775-378-0031
5421 Kietzke Lane
No. 100
Reno, NV 89511
David Jones (president)
DBA: Tahoe Fracture Sports Medicine
Medical services
775-783-6130
2874 N. Carson St.
Suite 104
Carson City, NV 89703
Ira LaBarge
DBA: Base
Firearms instruction
775-815-4344
1380 Topsy Lane
No. 318
Carson City, NV 89705
Vivian Nguyen
DBA: Carson Nail
Nail salon
775-843-1819
3790 Highway 395
No. 408
Carson City, NV 89705
Mark Miller
DBA: Del Taco, No. 1319
Quick service restaurant
208-388-1800
3780 Highway 395
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Damon Westmoreland
DBA: Digital Miles Group
Online advertising
858-668-9895
1791 Rand Court
Carson City, NV 89705
Paula Graziano (president)
DBA: Dotty’s, No. 194
Bar, tavern and restaurant with gaming
No phone number listed
1124 Supercenter Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Ryan Ipsen
DBA: Ipsen Construction LLC
General contractor
775-450-6212
30 Granite Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Michele Hill
DBA: MD Barnmaster Nevada LLC
Sales and service
775-267-2632
P.O. Box 397
Genoa, NV 89411
Gregory Lafayette
DBA: Pacific Coast Wire and Cable
Wholesale distribution
775-233-8605
2771 Fuller Ave.
Minden, NV 89423
Paul Bakish, Jr.
DBA: PJB Flying
Flight instruction
775-339-0153
P.O. Box 4792
Stateline, NV 89449
Jacqueline Paris
DBA: Rocket Surgery Consulting
Consulting services
775-392-1825
1516 U.S. Highway 395
Gardnerville, NV 89410
William Gary Wright
DBA: Wright Consulting
Food services
775-461-6342
P.O. Box 4362
Stateline, NV 89449
Angela Delfin
DBA: Angela Delfin Yoga
Yoga instruction
100 W. Sunset Way
Carson City, NV 89703
Darlene Alvarado
DBA: Beautique Beauty Bar
Beauty salon
1427 Highway 395
Unit C
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Logan
DBA: Building One
Contractor
1347 Brooke Way
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Christopher Betts
DBA: Earth Tech
Environmental services
681 Edison Way
Reno, NV 89502
Jay Smallen
DBA: Jay Smallen Landscape Maintenance
Landscaping services
1450 Topaz Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Kalani Ho-Nikaido
DBA: Nailena Consulting Group
Consulting services
P.O. Box 5084
Stateline, NV 89449
Stefam Goldstein
DBA: Aspen Snow Removal
Snow removal
P.O. Box 3676
Stateline, NV 89449
Hailee Romain
DBA: Blue Side Up Studios
Studio
P.O. Box 2753
Stateline, NV 89449
William Burke
DBA: Burke Roofing, Inc.
Roofing contractor
109 Shadow Mountain Drive
Fernley, NV 89408
Jeffery Hall
DBA: Jeff Hall Construction, Inc.
Contractor
802 Mustang Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Damon Partridge, Northern Nevada Health and Wellness, LLC
DBA: Pulse Fitness
Health and fitness services
PO. Box 1495
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Melissa Hatch
DBA: Sierra Fiduciary Services
Fiduciary services
921 Fairview Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89460
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Industrial
605 Glendale Ave. and 750 Freeport Blvd., Sparks
Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Brad Elgin’s lease transaction at 605 Glendale Ave. and 750 Freeport Blvd. in Sparks. Brad represented Suttons Western Wholesale Flooring in their acquisition of 12,500 square feet of industrial space.
875 E. Patriot Blvd., Reno
An undisclosed packaging company from California leased 27,500 square feet of warehouse space in Reno. Wes Brogan of SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant.
1300 Marietta Way, Sparks
Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Jeb Johnson’s lease transaction at 1300 Marietta Way in Sparks. Jeb represented Concrete Accessories in their acquisition of 14,468 of industrial space on two acres.
5355 Capital Court, Reno
Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Brad Elgin’s lease transaction at 5355 Capital Court in Reno. Brad represented Leading Edge Products in their lease acquisition of 19,200 square feet of industrial space.
Land
Auret Kramis South Meadows Real Estate LLC
The buyer purchased a 1.77-acre parcel at 780 Sandhill Road in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the buyer. Kevin Sigstad represented the seller, Flocchini Family Holdings LLC.
Office
McGeiger Investments, LLC
The buyer purchased a 6,445-square-foot office at 491 Court Street in Reno. The seller was Q & C Investments LLC. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Patrick Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer and seller.
Nevada State Board of Cosmetology
Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Jeb Johnson’s lease transaction at 740 Del Monte Lane in Reno. Jeb represented the Nevada State Board of Cosmetology in their acquisition of 2,143 square feet of office space.
Dr. Lloyd Decker
The tenant is expanding his lease with additional 2,777 square feet at the Magnolia Double R center at 730 Sandhill Road in Reno. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad of Re/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Flocchini-Magnolia Properties LLC.
Miyamoto Engineering
Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Brad Elgin’s lease transaction at 9640 South McCarran Blvd. in Reno. Brad represented Miyamoto Engineering in their acquisition of 1,840 square feet of office space.
Flex
243-245 Freeport Blvd., Sparks
Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Adam Carlsen’s lease transaction at 243-245 Freeport Blvd. in Sparks. Adam represented S&S Mechanical LLC in their lease acquisition of 4,944 square feet of flex space.
10 Greg St., Sparks
Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Adam Carlsen’s successful lease transaction at 10 Greg St., Unit 110, in Sparks. Adam represented Vaulted Secure Storage in their lease acquisition of 2,278 square feet of flex space.
Retail
Thrive Cannabis Marketplace
Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Jeb Johnson’s lease transaction at 7300 South Virginia Street in Reno. Jeb represented Thrive Cannabis Marketplace in their acquisition of 7,900 square feet for a dispensary.
Goodwill Industries
Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Brad Elgin’s lease transaction at 5000 Smithridge Drive in Reno. Brad represented Goodwill Industries in their lease acquisition of 43,012 square feet of retail space.
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Jerry A. Swearingen
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Sandee L. Ramos
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Angela R. and Christopher J. Urso
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Iwona Kheedo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Nathanael Taylor
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lisa Dean Davis
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Jashad and Charyce J. Bedford
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Crystal B. Vasquez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Josh C. Lillo
Carson City
Chapter 7
Linda Lowry Dettling
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Michael R. Legault
Carson City
Chapter 7
William H. and Cheryl E. Thompson
White Pine
Chapter 7
Frank J. O’Brien
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Nadia A. Moreau
Carson City
Chapter 7
Sheryl L. Johnson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Neisa D. Lowry
Elko County
Chapter 7
Tiffany S. Souza
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kristoffer Cedric Adonis Medina
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Trevor Owens
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Danilo M. Deang and Honeylyn M. Inong
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Eloise M. Wood
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Brent A. Fischer
Washoe County
Chapter 13
David R. and Beverly Leach
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Rebekah Lynn Valorn
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Janis M. Danielson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Charles L. Head
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Terry L. Tobel
Elko County
Chapter 13
Robert A. Scannapieco and Lenie S. Scannapieco
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Linda H. Curry
Churchill County
Chapter 13
Gabriel K. and Cheryl A. Tuttle
Carson City
Chapter 7
Erin M. Born
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Corrine M. Raymond
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Robensy Brevil
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael L. and Christi A. Romano
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Brandon A. Barringer
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Carl E. Hoffmann and Laurel J. Shexnayder
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Menardo C. Masangcay
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christina M. Enea
Washoe County
Chapter 13
George A. Neumayr, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Scott J. and Jessica L. DeRose
Lassen County (Calif.)
Chapter 13
Michael P. Diaz
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Marlene Lobato-Arroyo
Carson City
Chapter 7
James K. White
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Emmanuel C. Frias
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Owens Precision, Inc.
Carson City
Chapter 11
Ben Michael and Kathleen Ann Calli
Carson City
Chapter 7
Randy E. Wike and Florence D. Wike
Chapter 13
Genato Buendia
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Guideo Joseph Venezia, III
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Stanley H. and Eva M. Lutz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Orville and Loretta Clark
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jinxton B. Darling
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Addison James Landaburu
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jessica Ocegueda
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Steven Jude Sedillos
Carson City
Chapter 7
Michael Alvin Ervin
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jillian Lorraine Crowl-Hurst
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Nathan George Lara
Elko County
Chapter 13
Lloyd E. Pomeroy
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Craig Jeffrey Foster
Storey County
Chapter 7
Silvio Antonio Istrice, Jr
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lisa M. Gaffney
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Pamela Elizabeth Boye
Carson City
Chapter 7
Philip L. and Katherine A. Gerwig
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Johnnita D. Easter
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Guadalupe and Christopher E. Boswell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michele Y. Miller
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Luz M. Diaz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shelby N. Goossens-Cannata
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Maria Glynda C. Bolinger
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John A. and Frances M. Clark
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Wanda E. Sillane
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gege Ross-Jorgensen
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Bradley D. and Bonnie J. Daugherty
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Alexander A. Young
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Robin Lee Douglas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Carol Ann Walton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Victoria A. Plants
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mary H. Lynn
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael Gordon Martenies and Kerri Lynn Ballard-Martenies
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Isabel Orozco-Sanchez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Linda Yu
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Miguel C. and Ana Maritza Espinoza
Washoe County
Chapter 13
William E. Haws, Jr. and Jan D. Haws
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jessica Lorraine and Danielle Joyce Pennell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ramiro Macedo Nunez and Dalila Aparicio Mojica
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sylvia P. Lammey-Tilton and Arthur T. Tilton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Manuel Mariscal Moya
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jaymi Lee Miller
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Anthony Steven Willis
White Pine County
Chapter 7
Dennis W. and Robin L. Boyer
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Sandra A. Hales
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Caitland A. Allen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joseph D. and Dawn R. Gonzalez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kristine J. Manes
Carson City
Chapter 7
John D. and Patricia A. Abbey
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Julie Ann Kunkle
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Aileen D. Macato
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Alix Angela Martinez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Xan M. and Glenn D. McEwen
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Kenneth Charles Phillips
Carson City
Chapter 7
Trisha N. Moore
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Justin and Andrea Louise Lemley
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jacob Daniel and Maura Nadine Wagner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Warren J. and Marie Jane Hughes
Pershing county
Chapter 7
Amy R. Forrester
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lawrence Ernest Jack, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jennifer E. Hearnley
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Krishna F. Gonzalez
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Susan Colina
Washoe County
Chapter 13
