Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for May 2019
RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from May 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.
PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.
FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS
Douglas County
Linda Ruth Low
DBA: At Your Service
Personal care services
707-319-5081
1330 Stodick Parkway
No. E26
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Ann Brooks Carroll and Charles Edward Carroll
DBA: Brookwater Irrigation Design Consulting
Irrigation systems and equipment
775-266-3589
P.O. Box 1967
Gardnerville, NV 89410
David Grant
DBA: David’s Handy Hands
Handyman services
775-230-1372
1391 Leonard Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Duane Nieman
DBA: Duane Alan Design Group
Consulting and design services
775-339-1651
P.O. Box 3303
Incline Village, NV 89450
Matthew Stuck
DBA: Flow Visionaries
Mountain bike trail construction
530-318-8372
3463 Calcite Circle
Carson City, NV 89705
Kim Kitchell
DBA: Heavenly Flowers
Flower shop
530-721-2807
P.O. Box 2579
Stateline, NV 89449
Lizbeth White
DBA: Knights
Consulting and design
209-728-5040
P.O. Box 2644
Minden, NV 89423
Gregory Anderson
DBA: Mobile Notary Services
Mobile notary and loan signing
775-698-9955
785 Joel Way
Fallon, NV 89406
Rosita Oshita
DBA: Rose’s Hair Salon
Hair salon
775-265-2630
791 Tillman Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89460
William and Wanda Mayers
DBA: A-1 Quality Care LLC
HVAC installation
775-685-0911
12 Sunset Way
No. 206
Henderson, NV 89014
Shasta Leonard
DBA: Massage By Shasta
Massage therapy
775-721-0082
1524 Highway 395 No. 4
Minden, NV 89423
Lisa Eggleston
DBA: Starke Contractors
General contractor
866-533-3222
4415 W. Sunset Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Daniel Nathan Taylor
DBA: Taylor Home Inspections
Home inspections
775-624-4009
10365 Goldwine Drive
Reno, NV 89521
Daniel Cypher
DBA: The Lizard Lounge
Music store
775-291-4559
1202 Langley Lane Suite 1
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Scotty Marquez
DBA: Vizion Design & Consulting
Consulting, engineering and architectural services
949-545-1170
1316 Monte Rosa Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Armando Nevarez
DBA: A-1 Photography
Photography
775-671-2405
1886 Tedsen Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Nabl Eskandar and Norah Gastelum
DBA: Nibbler’s Greens
Homegrown food
775-901-3039
970 Bollen Circle
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Ella Anderson Dillwith
DBA: Oopsy Daisy Flowers
Flower design
775-790-5855
1454 Hussman Ave.
Apt. 6D
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Louis Gibson Fletcher
DBA: Arrow Native Indian Foods
Restaurant
530-615-7409
3920 Carter Way No. D
Wellington, NV 89444
Mark Leming
DBA: Aspen Plumbing and Heating
Plumbing and heating contractor
775-450-6715
1331 Langley Drive Unit B
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Tony Hemmah and Nolan Snooks
DBA: Carson Valley Sweeping
Street sweeping and power washing
775-230-0058
1195 Manhattan Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Mary Brady
DBA: Crème Holistic Skin Spa
Skin care
775-690-2600
P.O. Box 845
Minden, NV 89423
Erick Emerson Hernandez
DBA: Emerson Cleaning Service
Residential cleaning services
530-307-8706
1053 Takela Drive No. 7
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
Gavin Gaudreault
DBA: High Sierra Concrete
Concrete contractor
775-901-8834
2017 Rocking Horse Road
Gardnerville, NV 89410
================================================================
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Office
Phelps Engineering Services Inc.
The tenant leased 1,658 square feet at 155 Country Estates Circle, No. 300, in Reno. Patrick Riggs and Tom Fennell represented the tenant.
Etavele Salon
The tenant leased 2,597 square feet at 2415 Pyramid Way, Suite A, in Sparks. The landlord is Method Art Corporation. Patrick Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Washoe Wealth Advisors
The tenant leased 3,038 square feet at 10765 Double R Boulevard, Suite 202, in Reno. Travis Hansen, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Double R Blvd LLC.
The Carle & Ann Conway Family Trust
The buyer purchased an approximately 19,222-square-foot building at 140 Washington Street in Reno. Avison Young represented the buyer. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the seller, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.
Epiq Capital Group, LLC
The tenant leased approximately 2,419 square feet at 9650 Gateway Drive, Suite 200, in Reno. Todd Collins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Gateway Realty Holdings, LLC.
Humphrey Law, PLLC
The tenant leased approximately 2,074 square feet at 201 W. Liberty Street in Reno. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.
Kent Law, PLLC
The tenant leased approximately 1,615 square feet at 201 W. Liberty Street, Suite 320, in Reno. Kris Kent of Reno Realty represented the tenant. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.
Krystina Hashimoto, APRN, FNP-BC, LLC
The tenant leased approximately 1,387 square feet at 3733 Baker Lane in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Allance represented the tenant. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, 3 Sisters Holdings, LLC.
Tricor USA
The tenant leased approximately 704 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 140, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the tenant. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood, LLC.
Truckee Applied Genomics, LLC
The tenant leased approximately 514 square feet at 275 Hill Street, Suite 290, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.
Grace Day Spa, LLC
The tenant leased approximately 466 square feet at 7665 Tow Square Lane, Suite 203, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, CAV Somersett LLC.
Quest Control, Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 139 square feet at 7665 Town Square Lane, Suite 205H, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, CAV Somersett, LLC.
Gratis Payment Processing, LLC
The tenant leased approximately 1,335 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 204, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Dakeson Management LLC.
Angela Golden and Roy DeLappe
Golden and DeLappe leased approximately 2,080 square feet at 3773 Baker Lane, Suite 5, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, 3 Sisters Holdings LLC.
Country Financial
The tenant leased approximately 1,222 square feet at 5595 Kietzke Lane, Suite 117, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Hermco Inc.
Anchor Behavioral Health, LLC
The tenant leased approximately 2,625 square feet at 1301 Cordone Avenue, Suite 180, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Nevadaworks
The tenant leased approximately 2,555 square feet at 639 Isbell Road, Suite 420, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Kohr-Tallman Living Trust.
Uplift Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 2,692 square feet at 5190 Neil Road, Suite 210, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Richelle Daves of Colliers International represented the landlord, REO Disposition LLC.
HomeTown Lenders Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 4,843 square feet at 6005 Plumas Street, Suite 100, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Richelle Daves of Colliers International represented the landlord, Mueller III LLC.
Alliance Trust Company LLC
The tenant leased approximately 1,310 square feet at 100 W. Liberty Street, Suite 150, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the landlord, Chawin Property Inc.
Retail
Work Law
The tenant leased 357 square feet at 205 S. Sierra Street, Suite 102, in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Loft 205 Apartments LLC.
Pedego Reno
The tenant leased 1,775 square feet at 6135 Lakeside Drive, No. 109 and 120, in Reno. Amanda Brierton and Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, ARE Lakeridge Print DE, LLC.
Town and Country Kitchen
The tenant leased 1,500 square feet at 6135 Lakeside Drive, No. 135, in Reno. Patrick Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Amanda Brierton and Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, ARE Lakeridge Print DE, LLC.
Applebee’s
The tenant renewed its lease of about 6,586 square feet in the Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse LLC & Honse Iron Horse LLC.
James Musgrove
Musgrove leased about 990 square feet in the Eagle Station Shopping Center in Sparks. Rick Casazza and Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International represented the landlord, MGP IX Properties.
VIP Fund II
The buyer purchased a 65,058-square-foot building at 485 Sparks Boulevard in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the buyer.
PetSmart
The tenant renewed its lease of about 22,599 square feet at the Commons Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Commons Reno.
Great Clips
The tenant leased approximately 1,200 square feet in the The Commons Shopping in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Commons Reno LLC.
S3 Keystone Retail Owner LLC
The buyer bought a 454,576-square-foot parcel at the corner of 5th Street and Keystone in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson and Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the seller, Keystone Investments Holdings LLC.
Verizon
The tenant leased approximately 1,216 square feet at 200 Sky Vista Parkway, Suite 110, in Reno. Mike Maloney of Colliers International represented the tenant.
The Sandwich Spot
The tenant leased 1,425 square feet 6775 Sierra Center Parkway, Suite 100, in Reno. The landlord is Gluhaich Revocable Trust. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Industrial
Great Western Ink
The tenant leased 3,274 square feet at 4690 Longley Lane, Suite 3-4 and 81-82, in Reno. Baker Krukow and Joel Fountain of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
878 Cottonwood Lane, Fernley
An undisclosed buyer purchased 3,240-square-foot industrial flex condo in Fernley for $357,500. Heather Collins of SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer and seller.
Mumm Investments/ASGN
The buyer purchased a 15,080-square-fot space at 3350 and 3406 Centennial Park Drive in Reno. The seller is Wyatt Fami9ly Trust. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer
KC Insulation, Inc.
The tenant leased about 5,000 square feet at 955 S. McCarran Boulevard, Suite 105, in Sparks. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele of NAI Alliance represented the tenant. Kidder Matthews represented the landlord, Northwestern Mutual Life.
Reno Floors, LLC
The tenant leased 23,870 square feet at 845-851 Deming Way in Reno. Nick Knecht, Joel Fountain, Baker Krukow, Scott Shanks and Dominic Brunetti represented the landlord, The Quincy Mill.
Kraft/Haug Living Trust
The buyer purchased a 21942-square-foot space at 2530 Wrondel Way in Reno. The seller was IOSLVER, LTD Joel Fountain and Baker Krukow of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.
Law Office of Michael R. McNerny, Chtd.
The buyer purchased a 2.456-acre parcel at 11445 Digital Court in Reno. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the seller, Patricia Planck Separate Property Trust.
Zulily LLC
The subtenant renewed its lease of approximately 100,000 square feet at 2555 USA Parkway in McCarran. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the sublandlord, Syncreon Technology America Inc.
Grove Collaborative Inc.
The tenant leased about 198,000 square feet at 1190 Trademark Drive, Suite 101, in Reno. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the tenant.
ProLogis
The buyer purchased a 12.492-acre parcel on Echo Avenue in Reno. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the buyer.
International Warehouse Group of NV LLC
The tenant leased approximately 46,000 square feet at 6995 Resource Boulevard, Suite D, in Reno. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Multi-family
Western Sun Apartments
An undisclosed buyer purchased the 48-unit Western Sun Apartments at 100 Rock Blvd. in Sparks for $5,450,000. Kenneth Blomsterberg, Daniel Winrod, Ryan Rife in the Reno office of Marcus & Millichap assisted in represented both the buyer and seller.
Land
Toll South Reno LLC
The buyer purchased at 580800-square-foot development at Rancharrah in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the seller, Rancharrah Holdings LLC.
================================================================
BUSINESS LICENSES
Carson City
Asian Carnation Massage
Massage therapy
Lin Shaomei
775-781-9523
2085 E. William St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Auto Artistry + Performance
Machine shop
Race Born Industries LLC
775-440-1114
1980 Boeing Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Axle Crossfit
Fitness center
Elksite LLC
775-400-0709
3723 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Blue Mountain Cleaning
Janitorial services
Maria Nunez
775-351-9925
5640 S. Edmonds Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Carson Eye Center
Optometrist
Jeffrey Ferris, OC PC
775-461-0926
603 S. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Christian Elites
Landscaping services
Jessie Lawrence Chiri
775-721-5743
3300 Imperial Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Custom Creations
Upholstery and furniture repairs
Matthew Mason
775-443-8526
3511 Imperial Way
Carson City, NV 89706
DTL Consulting and Investigations
Claims adjuster
Duane Lemons
775-434-9654
909 Jeanell Drive
Carson City, NV 89703
Elite Warranty Processing
Accounting services
Wade McMasters
775-720-4742
10 Milliman Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Envy Windows
Janitorial services
Kyle David Higday
775-400-8714
1512 Como St.
Carson City, NV 89701
G’s Handyman Service
Handyman services
Gavino Higuerra
562-507-8123
301 Copper Lane
No. A
Dayton, NV 89403
Gilliam Construction
Contractor
Concept Designs Ltd.
775-219-9796
6983 Carmen Court
Sun Valley, NV 89433
HK Electronix
Used merchandise stores
Cornelius Coleman
775-419-8497
310 E. William St.
Suite 6
Carson City, NV 89701
Imports Only Carson City
Auto repair
Fidel Marquez
530-401-8013
3170 N. Deer Run Road
Suite 01
Carson City, NV 89701
JM Contractor Services
Contractor
John Mueller
209-489-7185
18607 Ward Road
Banos, CA 93635
Lawn City
Landscaping services
Roque Salas
775-230-8455
2837 Carmine St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Life Cycle
Fitness services
Shane Trotter
775-720-2248
403 Hot Springs Road Suite 3
Carson City, NV 89706
Life Quality Pet Care
Veterinary services
Gleason Vet LLC
775-266-8766
1503 Gilman Ave.
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Maria’s Cleaning Services
Janitorial services
Maria Ruiz
775-315-9802
1325 N. Lompa Lane
Carson City, NV 89701
Onelia’s
Used merchandise store
Arcadio Funes
775-721-2306
625 Fairview Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Pancho’s Tacos
Mobile food services
Ramirez Leonor
775-745-0767
1004 Stanford Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Quilt Legacy
Sewing, needlework and related services
Ruthann Bilansky
775-301-6447
2311 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89706
Ramirez Property Care
Landscaping services
Rafael Munoz Ramirez
775-671-1098
3602 Woodside Drive
Carson City, NV 89701\
S-N-S Cleaning Service
Janitorial services
Steven Sousa, Sr.
209-752-4292
3230 Imperial Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Sassy’s Removal Crew
Solid waste collection
Tina Sasnett
775-440-4310
15525 Bernard Circle
Reno, NV 89521
Shelter Insurance
Insurance agency
JRUSS Agency
775-841-0024
3911 S. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Simeon Collision and Detail
Auto body paint repairs and maintenance
Simeon Lopez
775-230-9505
6369 Highway 50 East
Unit 7
Carson City, NV 89701
Taurus Construction
General contractor
Bighorn Contractors LLC
775-800-3220
2355 Garret Star Way
Sparks, NV 89441
The Firm Cryo Spa
Personal care services
Deborah Billings
775-315-9080
195 E. Winnie Lane
Carson City, NV 89706
City of Elko
Clean & Green
Lawn care
Shayla Bautista and Juan Zuniga
775-388-0888
2420 Connie view Drive
Elko, NV 89801
DME Services LLC
Contractor
Daniel and Sherry Miller
775-385-8133
3188 University Court
Elko, NV 89801
Flor Peters Massage Therapy
Massage therapy
Flor Peters
775-397-1223
1348 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Halpert Freight Solutions
Freight broker
Jonathan Wicks
801-300-5003
1940 Sawyer Way
Elko, NV 89801
KWJ Construction Inc.
Contractor
Kipp Johnson
801-302-8673
13878 S. Shaggy Mountain Road
Herriman, UT 84096
Luxury Lawn Care
Lawn care
John Perry
775-340-6797
2056 Ellis Way
Elko, NV 89801
Martin & Associates Real Estate
Real estate sales
Gregory Martin
775-934-3064
1250 Lamoille Highway
No. 944
Elko, NV 89801
Mobile Auto Care
Mobile auto services
Manuel Nunez
775-340-0172
420 Elm St.
Elko, NV 89801
Pine and Pouch
Online sales
Michelle Griesel
775-388-2845
114 Rolling Hills Drive
Elko, NV 89801
Pinpoint Local
Online retail and web design
American Heterodyne LLC
775-340-9332
1947 Sierra Drive
Elko, NV 89801
Rollin’ Rubber LLC
Mobile tire repair
Rod Smith and Tyler Johnson
775-340-5718
4978 Seneca Ave.
Elko, NV 89801
Schommer Construction
Contractor
Patrick Schommer
775-304-5019
745 W. 6th St.
Winnemucca, NV 89445
================================================================
BUILDING PERMITS
Washoe County
Five Star Construction
3700 Frost Lane
Remodel and additions to single-family home
$272,604
Tanamera Construction LLC
6372 Mormon Tea Way
Single-family home
$576,266
KG Walters Construction Company Inc.
5264 Mountain Ranch Road
Water treatment facility
$745,119
Homecrafters Ltd.
4605 Alpes Way
Single-family home
$504,424
Brycon Corp.
255 W. Patrician Drive
Demolition and remodel of building
$154,107
Big Picture Development Group
325 Galena Pines Road
Metal building
$102,057
Crestwood Construction
63 Shoreline Circle
Garage and storage facility
$782,941
Chris Peterson general Contractors Inc.
15300 N. Timberline Drive
Single-family home additions
$254,411
James Lamberth Construction
220 Northlake Drive
Addition to single-family home
$121,613
On The Mark Construction
15540 Cherrywood Drive
Detached dwelling
$99,930
Fortress Construction Inc.
720 Joyce Lane
Addition and remodel of single-family home
$59,394
Allco Construction Inc.
18077 Bordeaux Drive
Tenant improvements
$2,680,236
Dynamic Diversified Development Enterprises Inc.
15345 Toll Road
Single-family home
$495,768
Tabor Construction LLC
4105 Old US Highway 395
Interior remodel
$50,198
Belfor Property Restoration
2250 Osceola Court
Fire damage repairs
$165,000
Aspen Creek Construction LLC
5715 Sidehill Drive
Workshop
$55,365
L & B Construction LLC
876 Blizzard Court
Addition to single-family home
$82,045
Desert Wind Homes
4700 Black Falcon Way
Townhouse
$165,319
Desert Wind Homes
4706 Black Falcon Way
Townhouse
$155,229
Desert Wind Homes
4718 Black Falcon Way
Townhouse
$155,229
Desert Wind Homes
4724 Black Falcon Way
Townhouse
$165,319
Lennar Homes
1158 Spruce Meadows Drive
Single-family home
$287,996
Lennar Homes
1154 Spruce Meadows Drive
Single-family home
$287,996
Lennar Homes
1146 Spruce Meadows Drive
Single-family home
$287,996
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
1211 Spruce Meadows Drive
Single-family home
$209,776
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
1213 Spruce Meadows Drive
Single-family home
$244,692
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
1215 Spruce Meadows Drive
Single-family home
$296,236
Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.
1217 Spruce Meadows Drive
Single-family home
$265,755
Capstone Communities Inc.
861 Thacker Pass Drive
Single-family home
$245,238
Capstone Communities Inc.
867 Thacker Pass Drive
Single-family home
$214,364
Capstone Communities Inc.
861 Lexington Arch Drive
Single-family home
$245,238
Capstone Communities Inc.
855 Lexington Arch Drive
Single-family home
$245,238
Ryder NV Management LLC
312 Blooming Sage Way
Single-family home
$322,767
Ryder NV Management LLC
321 Blooming Sage Way
Single-family home
$322,767
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18768 Gray Hills Court
Single-family home
$188,.274
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18764 Gray Hills Court
Single-family home
$249,104
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18760 Gray Hills Court
Single-family home
$240,296
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18756 Gray Hills Court
Single-family home
$287,758
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18752 Gray Hills Court
Single-family home
$164,049
Lifestyle Homes Inc.
18748 Gray Hills Court
Single-family home
$164,049
Carson City
Jim Groth Excavation
Goni Road
Commercial site improvements
$119,735
Sunseri Construction Inc.
680 Hot Springs Road
Apartment building
$12,631,547
Tanamera Construction LLC
446 W. Clearview Drive
Garage
$75,515
Tanamera Construction LLC
508 W. Clearview Drive
Garage
$77,590
Tanamera Construction LLC
3884 S. Curry St.
Garage
$75,515
Tanamera Construction LLC
3802 S. Curry St.
Garage
$75,515
Tanamera Construction LLC
3746 S. Curry St.
Garage
$75,515
Reno Sun, LLC
2412 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$227,482
Reno Sun, LLC
2424 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$256,828
Reno Sun, LLC
2436 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$208,880
Reno Sun, LLC
2448 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$227,482
Reno Sun, LLC
2441 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$256,828
Reno Sun, LLC
2429 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$208,880
Reno Sun, LLC
2405 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$256,828
Reno Sun, LLC
2417 Pintail Drive
Single-family home
$227,482
Lennar Homes
1103 Lahontan Drive
Single-family home
$199,132
Lennar Homes
1110 Lahontan Drive
Single-family home
$263,689
Lennar Homes
1112 Lahontan Drive
Single-family home
$248,317
Lennar Homes
1380 Tule Peak Circle
Single-family home
$279,495
Lennar Homes
1381 Tule Peak Circle
Single-family home
$225,068
Lennar Homes
1390 Tule Peak Circle
Single-family home
$302,658
Lennar Homes
1108 Lahontan Drive
Single-family home
$199,132
CC Builders
1378 Viellion Pike Lane
Single-family home
$183,784
CC Builders
1370 Viellion Pike Lane
Single-family home
$186,247
CC Builders
1362 Viellion Pike Lane
Single-family home
$178,190
CC Builders
1354 Viellion Pike Lane
Single-family home
$186,247
CC Builders
1338 Viellion Pike Lane
Single-family home
$182,760
CC Builders
1347 Handelin Road
Single-family home
$183,784
CC Builders
1347 Handelin Road
Single-family home
$186,247
CC Builders
1363 Handelin Road
Single-family home
$178,190
CC Builders
1371 Handelin Road
Single-family home
$186,247
CC Builders
1379 Handelin Road
Single-family home
$178,190
CC Builders
1385 Handelin Road
Single-family home
$182,760
Lyon County
G & T Construction
3140 Elm St.
(Silver Springs)
Tenant improvements
$1,265,500
Craftsman Homes
2650 E. Cougar St.
(Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$145,278
Craftsman Homes
3310 Topaz St.
(Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$105,918
LERG Construction
68 Canary Court
(Smith)
Single-family home
$318,033
Urton Ltd.
6288 Bluegrass Drive
(Stagecoach)
Single-family home
$264,679
Still Quality Construction, LLC
52 Kari Lane, Par 3
(Smith)
Single-family home
$340,205
Santa Ynez Valley Construction Co.
317 Granite Court
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$221,693
Jaquay Enterprises
5700 Cheyenne Trail
(Stagecoach)
Manufactured home and conversion
$64,100
Ryder NV Management LLC
249 Misty Way
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$210,808
Elko County
Bailey & Associates LLC
656 Alpine Drive
Single-family home
$143,557
Billat Construction
414 Broken Arrow Lane
Single-family home
$118,588
Arnold Beck Construction Inc.
676 Bluegrass Drive
Single-family home
$160,395
Arnold Beck Construction Inc.
720 Spring Creek Parkway
Single-family home
$155,532
Marley Construction
2170 Hideaway Circle
Single-family home
$185,046
Arnold Beck Construction Inc.
609 Shadybrook Drive
Single-family home
$155,532
================================================================
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Edison Tesla Cohee
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Christina D. Casano
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leslieann E. Soto-Hayden
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Derek A. and Anne M. Cox
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Amanda Bean
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Alvin and Janis King
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeffrey A. Tokunaga
Carson City
Chapter 13
Christopher James Patterson
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Karla Mena
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Ricardo J. Gonzalez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Andrew J. and Cheryl S. Putt
Lander County
Chapter 7
Monica L. Banks
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James Harrell Warinner, Jr. and Katherine Marie Warinner
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Yokiko Knowlton
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Larry Eugene Jones
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Keith C. and Francine L. Tohannie
Churchill County
Chapter 13
Ralph D. and Jeri C. Roach
Carson City
Chapter 7
Javier Garcia Razo and Maria Razo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James D. Ascue
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Alicia Cervantes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Douglas Aaron and Marjorie Ann Babb
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Candy Kay Myers
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Matthew V. Spaulding
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Jayro Jimenez and Brianna T. Grant
Pershing County
Chapter 7
Janet A. Melendrez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leah A. Taylor
Washoe County
Chapter 7
David S. Morrow
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Reginald G. and Cierra L. Elaban
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Cecelia G. Guenaga
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mary Denise Nilsson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Omar Torres-Lira
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Wendi L. Malmed
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Shirley Ann Adams
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Heather D. and Ralph C. Clelan
El Dorado County (Calif.)
Chapter 13
Melvin Edwards
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Deborah A. Grodecki
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gurmail P. Singh
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jonah H. Hedeen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sara A. De Taranto
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Brianda M. Rubio
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Brandon J. and Melanie R. Eaton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Pauline Okopal
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Tammy J. Sullivan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael D. and Judie A. Stevens
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Peter W. Morris
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Micheal C. and Marianne M. Harman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Darcy Jean Veltri
White Pine County
Chapter 7
Carl John Nystrom
White Pine County
Chapter 7
Cynthia Louise Ghee
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Stephen R. Armstrong
Humboldt County
Chapter 13
George T. and Jennifer A. Obritsch
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Buck E. and Tasha L. Hyde
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jessica J. Reiley
Washoe County
Chapter 7
David Paul and Jill Sue Voss
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rodney Ross Ricks, Jr.
Carson City
Chapter 7
John Victor Lawver, Jr.
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Cheryl L. and Jonathan T. Poole
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Horacio Lopez Rodriguez and Yuliana Lopez
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Dana M. Brown
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lori A. Burdick
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Cherish Shannon Guitar
Elko County
Chapter 7
Anthony J. Salvi
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Alleshea M.V. Horton
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Angela Jean Contos
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Bryan and Nicole Price
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Ronald Trunk
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Amanda A. and Amber L. Cary
Washoe County
Chapter 13
John H. Schmitz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Kent Gridley
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John D. Ford
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Patrick R. Smorra, Jr.
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Gregory A. and Madonna M. Childress
Elko County
Chapter 13
Donald Robert and Mary Susan Ford
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Turguy Dogan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jamie E. and Damon M. Poelstra
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Ronald Lavon Hicks
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Marilyn Abuda Burnham
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Annette M. Lucero and Adam B Brown
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lillian L. Cabral
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Brenda L. Barnica
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Donna J. Fulks
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dakota Bozeke Thomas-Fry
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Raul I. Avena
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Ralph E. Spain, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
David McNeil
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Janiel Limon
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John Walter and Roberta Kay Peightel
Carson City
Chapter 7
Michael A. Wade
Storey County
Chapter 7
Rafael and Zoila Fuentes
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Roy Earl Byrne
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Robert D. Daniels
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Misty A. Holman
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Tamrah K. and Arturo R. Ferrer
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Jonathan James Conley
Carson City
Chapter 7
James M. Ashe, III and Ayme L. Ashe
Elko County
Chapter 13
Ricky D. Evans
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Larry Jay Blackburn, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Andrea N. Hall
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Brian Ward Davis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lucero Ivette Gaxiola
Carson City
Chapter 7
Vickie Sue Love
Mineral County
Chapter 7
Megan R. Anderson
Elko County
Chapter 13
Keith McDowell
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Marnie Lynn Cantway
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Deborah D. White
Nye County
Chapter 7
Salvador Duran Padilla and Jodi Lee Padilla
Carson City
Chapter 7
Ida D. Moore
White Pine County
Chapter 13
Robert Hembrough
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Frank Rais and Vicky Diane Lopez
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Raymond W. and Viola L. Tomsick
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Troy S. and Ginger L. Mowat
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sarina Ashley Thompson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
William C. and Lisa Wood
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Shawn M. Hamilton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rela M. Martinez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Misty L. Smith
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Susan Jolley-Ackerman
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Crystal Ann Blair
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joseph Ray Siner, II and Shannon Michelle Siner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Patrick K. Garrett
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Christopher Rose Fehdrau
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeaneece D. Doxtator
Churchill County
Chapter 7
Berney Medina
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Melissa Kirsten Oxley
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Laura L. Miller
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Joni L. Whiting
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Charles T. and Vicki A. Green
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Julia Ann Cirves
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for May 2019
Here are the most recent business leads from May 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.