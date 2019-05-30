Northern NV business leads, bankruptcy filings for May 2019

RENO, Nev. — Below are the most recent business leads from May 2019 across Northern Nevada, as compiled by the Northern Nevada Business View.

PLEASE NOTE: The information below is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAME FILINGS

Douglas County

Linda Ruth Low

DBA: At Your Service

Personal care services

707-319-5081

1330 Stodick Parkway

No. E26

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Ann Brooks Carroll and Charles Edward Carroll

DBA: Brookwater Irrigation Design Consulting

Irrigation systems and equipment

775-266-3589

P.O. Box 1967

Gardnerville, NV 89410

David Grant

DBA: David’s Handy Hands

Handyman services

775-230-1372

1391 Leonard Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Duane Nieman

DBA: Duane Alan Design Group

Consulting and design services

775-339-1651

P.O. Box 3303

Incline Village, NV 89450

Matthew Stuck

DBA: Flow Visionaries

Mountain bike trail construction

530-318-8372

3463 Calcite Circle

Carson City, NV 89705

Kim Kitchell

DBA: Heavenly Flowers

Flower shop

530-721-2807

P.O. Box 2579

Stateline, NV 89449

Lizbeth White

DBA: Knights

Consulting and design

209-728-5040

P.O. Box 2644

Minden, NV 89423

Gregory Anderson

DBA: Mobile Notary Services

Mobile notary and loan signing

775-698-9955

785 Joel Way

Fallon, NV 89406

Rosita Oshita

DBA: Rose’s Hair Salon

Hair salon

775-265-2630

791 Tillman Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89460

William and Wanda Mayers

DBA: A-1 Quality Care LLC

HVAC installation

775-685-0911

12 Sunset Way

No. 206

Henderson, NV 89014

Shasta Leonard

DBA: Massage By Shasta

Massage therapy

775-721-0082

1524 Highway 395 No. 4

Minden, NV 89423

Lisa Eggleston

DBA: Starke Contractors

General contractor

866-533-3222

4415 W. Sunset Road

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Daniel Nathan Taylor

DBA: Taylor Home Inspections

Home inspections

775-624-4009

10365 Goldwine Drive

Reno, NV 89521

Daniel Cypher

DBA: The Lizard Lounge

Music store

775-291-4559

1202 Langley Lane Suite 1

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Scotty Marquez

DBA: Vizion Design & Consulting

Consulting, engineering and architectural services

949-545-1170

1316 Monte Rosa Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Armando Nevarez

DBA: A-1 Photography

Photography

775-671-2405

1886 Tedsen Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Nabl Eskandar and Norah Gastelum

DBA: Nibbler’s Greens

Homegrown food

775-901-3039

970 Bollen Circle

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Ella Anderson Dillwith

DBA: Oopsy Daisy Flowers

Flower design

775-790-5855

1454 Hussman Ave.

Apt. 6D

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Louis Gibson Fletcher

DBA: Arrow Native Indian Foods

Restaurant

530-615-7409

3920 Carter Way No. D

Wellington, NV 89444

Mark Leming

DBA: Aspen Plumbing and Heating

Plumbing and heating contractor

775-450-6715

1331 Langley Drive Unit B

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Tony Hemmah and Nolan Snooks

DBA: Carson Valley Sweeping

Street sweeping and power washing

775-230-0058

1195 Manhattan Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Mary Brady

DBA: Crème Holistic Skin Spa

Skin care

775-690-2600

P.O. Box 845

Minden, NV 89423

Erick Emerson Hernandez

DBA: Emerson Cleaning Service

Residential cleaning services

530-307-8706

1053 Takela Drive No. 7

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Gavin Gaudreault

DBA: High Sierra Concrete

Concrete contractor

775-901-8834

2017 Rocking Horse Road

Gardnerville, NV 89410

================================================================

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Office

Phelps Engineering Services Inc.

The tenant leased 1,658 square feet at 155 Country Estates Circle, No. 300, in Reno. Patrick Riggs and Tom Fennell represented the tenant.

Etavele Salon

The tenant leased 2,597 square feet at 2415 Pyramid Way, Suite A, in Sparks. The landlord is Method Art Corporation. Patrick Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Washoe Wealth Advisors

The tenant leased 3,038 square feet at 10765 Double R Boulevard, Suite 202, in Reno. Travis Hansen, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Double R Blvd LLC.

The Carle & Ann Conway Family Trust

The buyer purchased an approximately 19,222-square-foot building at 140 Washington Street in Reno. Avison Young represented the buyer. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the seller, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

Epiq Capital Group, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 2,419 square feet at 9650 Gateway Drive, Suite 200, in Reno. Todd Collins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Gateway Realty Holdings, LLC.

Humphrey Law, PLLC

The tenant leased approximately 2,074 square feet at 201 W. Liberty Street in Reno. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

Kent Law, PLLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,615 square feet at 201 W. Liberty Street, Suite 320, in Reno. Kris Kent of Reno Realty represented the tenant. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

Krystina Hashimoto, APRN, FNP-BC, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,387 square feet at 3733 Baker Lane in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Allance represented the tenant. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, 3 Sisters Holdings, LLC.

Tricor USA

The tenant leased approximately 704 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 140, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the tenant. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood, LLC.

Truckee Applied Genomics, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 514 square feet at 275 Hill Street, Suite 290, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

Grace Day Spa, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 466 square feet at 7665 Tow Square Lane, Suite 203, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, CAV Somersett LLC.

Quest Control, Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 139 square feet at 7665 Town Square Lane, Suite 205H, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, CAV Somersett, LLC.

Gratis Payment Processing, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,335 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 204, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Dakeson Management LLC.

Angela Golden and Roy DeLappe

Golden and DeLappe leased approximately 2,080 square feet at 3773 Baker Lane, Suite 5, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, 3 Sisters Holdings LLC.

Country Financial

The tenant leased approximately 1,222 square feet at 5595 Kietzke Lane, Suite 117, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Hermco Inc.

Anchor Behavioral Health, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 2,625 square feet at 1301 Cordone Avenue, Suite 180, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Nevadaworks

The tenant leased approximately 2,555 square feet at 639 Isbell Road, Suite 420, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International represented the landlord, Kohr-Tallman Living Trust.

Uplift Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 2,692 square feet at 5190 Neil Road, Suite 210, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Richelle Daves of Colliers International represented the landlord, REO Disposition LLC.

HomeTown Lenders Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 4,843 square feet at 6005 Plumas Street, Suite 100, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Richelle Daves of Colliers International represented the landlord, Mueller III LLC.

Alliance Trust Company LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,310 square feet at 100 W. Liberty Street, Suite 150, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Tim Ruffin of Colliers International represented the landlord, Chawin Property Inc.

Retail

Work Law

The tenant leased 357 square feet at 205 S. Sierra Street, Suite 102, in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Loft 205 Apartments LLC.

Pedego Reno

The tenant leased 1,775 square feet at 6135 Lakeside Drive, No. 109 and 120, in Reno. Amanda Brierton and Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, ARE Lakeridge Print DE, LLC.

Town and Country Kitchen

The tenant leased 1,500 square feet at 6135 Lakeside Drive, No. 135, in Reno. Patrick Riggs of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Amanda Brierton and Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, ARE Lakeridge Print DE, LLC.

Applebee’s

The tenant renewed its lease of about 6,586 square feet in the Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the landlord, SCGIF II Iron Horse LLC & Honse Iron Horse LLC.

James Musgrove

Musgrove leased about 990 square feet in the Eagle Station Shopping Center in Sparks. Rick Casazza and Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International represented the landlord, MGP IX Properties.

VIP Fund II

The buyer purchased a 65,058-square-foot building at 485 Sparks Boulevard in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the buyer.

PetSmart

The tenant renewed its lease of about 22,599 square feet at the Commons Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Commons Reno.

Great Clips

The tenant leased approximately 1,200 square feet in the The Commons Shopping in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Commons Reno LLC.

S3 Keystone Retail Owner LLC

The buyer bought a 454,576-square-foot parcel at the corner of 5th Street and Keystone in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson and Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the seller, Keystone Investments Holdings LLC.

Verizon

The tenant leased approximately 1,216 square feet at 200 Sky Vista Parkway, Suite 110, in Reno. Mike Maloney of Colliers International represented the tenant.

The Sandwich Spot

The tenant leased 1,425 square feet 6775 Sierra Center Parkway, Suite 100, in Reno. The landlord is Gluhaich Revocable Trust. Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Industrial

Great Western Ink

The tenant leased 3,274 square feet at 4690 Longley Lane, Suite 3-4 and 81-82, in Reno. Baker Krukow and Joel Fountain of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

878 Cottonwood Lane, Fernley

An undisclosed buyer purchased 3,240-square-foot industrial flex condo in Fernley for $357,500. Heather Collins of SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer and seller.

Mumm Investments/ASGN

The buyer purchased a 15,080-square-fot space at 3350 and 3406 Centennial Park Drive in Reno. The seller is Wyatt Fami9ly Trust. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer

KC Insulation, Inc.

The tenant leased about 5,000 square feet at 955 S. McCarran Boulevard, Suite 105, in Sparks. Dan Oster and Bryce Wiele of NAI Alliance represented the tenant. Kidder Matthews represented the landlord, Northwestern Mutual Life.

Reno Floors, LLC

The tenant leased 23,870 square feet at 845-851 Deming Way in Reno. Nick Knecht, Joel Fountain, Baker Krukow, Scott Shanks and Dominic Brunetti represented the landlord, The Quincy Mill.

Kraft/Haug Living Trust

The buyer purchased a 21942-square-foot space at 2530 Wrondel Way in Reno. The seller was IOSLVER, LTD Joel Fountain and Baker Krukow of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.

Law Office of Michael R. McNerny, Chtd.

The buyer purchased a 2.456-acre parcel at 11445 Digital Court in Reno. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the seller, Patricia Planck Separate Property Trust.

Zulily LLC

The subtenant renewed its lease of approximately 100,000 square feet at 2555 USA Parkway in McCarran. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the sublandlord, Syncreon Technology America Inc.

Grove Collaborative Inc.

The tenant leased about 198,000 square feet at 1190 Trademark Drive, Suite 101, in Reno. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the tenant.

ProLogis

The buyer purchased a 12.492-acre parcel on Echo Avenue in Reno. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the buyer.

International Warehouse Group of NV LLC

The tenant leased approximately 46,000 square feet at 6995 Resource Boulevard, Suite D, in Reno. Chris Fairchild of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Multi-family

Western Sun Apartments

An undisclosed buyer purchased the 48-unit Western Sun Apartments at 100 Rock Blvd. in Sparks for $5,450,000. Kenneth Blomsterberg, Daniel Winrod, Ryan Rife in the Reno office of Marcus & Millichap assisted in represented both the buyer and seller.

Land

Toll South Reno LLC

The buyer purchased at 580800-square-foot development at Rancharrah in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International represented the seller, Rancharrah Holdings LLC.

================================================================

BUSINESS LICENSES

Carson City

Asian Carnation Massage

Massage therapy

Lin Shaomei

775-781-9523

2085 E. William St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Auto Artistry + Performance

Machine shop

Race Born Industries LLC

775-440-1114

1980 Boeing Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Axle Crossfit

Fitness center

Elksite LLC

775-400-0709

3723 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Blue Mountain Cleaning

Janitorial services

Maria Nunez

775-351-9925

5640 S. Edmonds Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Carson Eye Center

Optometrist

Jeffrey Ferris, OC PC

775-461-0926

603 S. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Christian Elites

Landscaping services

Jessie Lawrence Chiri

775-721-5743

3300 Imperial Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Custom Creations

Upholstery and furniture repairs

Matthew Mason

775-443-8526

3511 Imperial Way

Carson City, NV 89706

DTL Consulting and Investigations

Claims adjuster

Duane Lemons

775-434-9654

909 Jeanell Drive

Carson City, NV 89703

Elite Warranty Processing

Accounting services

Wade McMasters

775-720-4742

10 Milliman Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Envy Windows

Janitorial services

Kyle David Higday

775-400-8714

1512 Como St.

Carson City, NV 89701

G’s Handyman Service

Handyman services

Gavino Higuerra

562-507-8123

301 Copper Lane

No. A

Dayton, NV 89403

Gilliam Construction

Contractor

Concept Designs Ltd.

775-219-9796

6983 Carmen Court

Sun Valley, NV 89433

HK Electronix

Used merchandise stores

Cornelius Coleman

775-419-8497

310 E. William St.

Suite 6

Carson City, NV 89701

Imports Only Carson City

Auto repair

Fidel Marquez

530-401-8013

3170 N. Deer Run Road

Suite 01

Carson City, NV 89701

JM Contractor Services

Contractor

John Mueller

209-489-7185

18607 Ward Road

Banos, CA 93635

Lawn City

Landscaping services

Roque Salas

775-230-8455

2837 Carmine St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Life Cycle

Fitness services

Shane Trotter

775-720-2248

403 Hot Springs Road Suite 3

Carson City, NV 89706

Life Quality Pet Care

Veterinary services

Gleason Vet LLC

775-266-8766

1503 Gilman Ave.

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Maria’s Cleaning Services

Janitorial services

Maria Ruiz

775-315-9802

1325 N. Lompa Lane

Carson City, NV 89701

Onelia’s

Used merchandise store

Arcadio Funes

775-721-2306

625 Fairview Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Pancho’s Tacos

Mobile food services

Ramirez Leonor

775-745-0767

1004 Stanford Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Quilt Legacy

Sewing, needlework and related services

Ruthann Bilansky

775-301-6447

2311 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Ramirez Property Care

Landscaping services

Rafael Munoz Ramirez

775-671-1098

3602 Woodside Drive

Carson City, NV 89701\

S-N-S Cleaning Service

Janitorial services

Steven Sousa, Sr.

209-752-4292

3230 Imperial Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Sassy’s Removal Crew

Solid waste collection

Tina Sasnett

775-440-4310

15525 Bernard Circle

Reno, NV 89521

Shelter Insurance

Insurance agency

JRUSS Agency

775-841-0024

3911 S. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Simeon Collision and Detail

Auto body paint repairs and maintenance

Simeon Lopez

775-230-9505

6369 Highway 50 East

Unit 7

Carson City, NV 89701

Taurus Construction

General contractor

Bighorn Contractors LLC

775-800-3220

2355 Garret Star Way

Sparks, NV 89441

The Firm Cryo Spa

Personal care services

Deborah Billings

775-315-9080

195 E. Winnie Lane

Carson City, NV 89706

City of Elko

Clean & Green

Lawn care

Shayla Bautista and Juan Zuniga

775-388-0888

2420 Connie view Drive

Elko, NV 89801

DME Services LLC

Contractor

Daniel and Sherry Miller

775-385-8133

3188 University Court

Elko, NV 89801

Flor Peters Massage Therapy

Massage therapy

Flor Peters

775-397-1223

1348 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Halpert Freight Solutions

Freight broker

Jonathan Wicks

801-300-5003

1940 Sawyer Way

Elko, NV 89801

KWJ Construction Inc.

Contractor

Kipp Johnson

801-302-8673

13878 S. Shaggy Mountain Road

Herriman, UT 84096

Luxury Lawn Care

Lawn care

John Perry

775-340-6797

2056 Ellis Way

Elko, NV 89801

Martin & Associates Real Estate

Real estate sales

Gregory Martin

775-934-3064

1250 Lamoille Highway

No. 944

Elko, NV 89801

Mobile Auto Care

Mobile auto services

Manuel Nunez

775-340-0172

420 Elm St.

Elko, NV 89801

Pine and Pouch

Online sales

Michelle Griesel

775-388-2845

114 Rolling Hills Drive

Elko, NV 89801

Pinpoint Local

Online retail and web design

American Heterodyne LLC

775-340-9332

1947 Sierra Drive

Elko, NV 89801

Rollin’ Rubber LLC

Mobile tire repair

Rod Smith and Tyler Johnson

775-340-5718

4978 Seneca Ave.

Elko, NV 89801

Schommer Construction

Contractor

Patrick Schommer

775-304-5019

745 W. 6th St.

Winnemucca, NV 89445

================================================================

BUILDING PERMITS

Washoe County

Five Star Construction

3700 Frost Lane

Remodel and additions to single-family home

$272,604

Tanamera Construction LLC

6372 Mormon Tea Way

Single-family home

$576,266

KG Walters Construction Company Inc.

5264 Mountain Ranch Road

Water treatment facility

$745,119

Homecrafters Ltd.

4605 Alpes Way

Single-family home

$504,424

Brycon Corp.

255 W. Patrician Drive

Demolition and remodel of building

$154,107

Big Picture Development Group

325 Galena Pines Road

Metal building

$102,057

Crestwood Construction

63 Shoreline Circle

Garage and storage facility

$782,941

Chris Peterson general Contractors Inc.

15300 N. Timberline Drive

Single-family home additions

$254,411

James Lamberth Construction

220 Northlake Drive

Addition to single-family home

$121,613

On The Mark Construction

15540 Cherrywood Drive

Detached dwelling

$99,930

Fortress Construction Inc.

720 Joyce Lane

Addition and remodel of single-family home

$59,394

Allco Construction Inc.

18077 Bordeaux Drive

Tenant improvements

$2,680,236

Dynamic Diversified Development Enterprises Inc.

15345 Toll Road

Single-family home

$495,768

Tabor Construction LLC

4105 Old US Highway 395

Interior remodel

$50,198

Belfor Property Restoration

2250 Osceola Court

Fire damage repairs

$165,000

Aspen Creek Construction LLC

5715 Sidehill Drive

Workshop

$55,365

L & B Construction LLC

876 Blizzard Court

Addition to single-family home

$82,045

Desert Wind Homes

4700 Black Falcon Way

Townhouse

$165,319

Desert Wind Homes

4706 Black Falcon Way

Townhouse

$155,229

Desert Wind Homes

4718 Black Falcon Way

Townhouse

$155,229

Desert Wind Homes

4724 Black Falcon Way

Townhouse

$165,319

Lennar Homes

1158 Spruce Meadows Drive

Single-family home

$287,996

Lennar Homes

1154 Spruce Meadows Drive

Single-family home

$287,996

Lennar Homes

1146 Spruce Meadows Drive

Single-family home

$287,996

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

1211 Spruce Meadows Drive

Single-family home

$209,776

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

1213 Spruce Meadows Drive

Single-family home

$244,692

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

1215 Spruce Meadows Drive

Single-family home

$296,236

Silverado Homes Nevada Inc.

1217 Spruce Meadows Drive

Single-family home

$265,755

Capstone Communities Inc.

861 Thacker Pass Drive

Single-family home

$245,238

Capstone Communities Inc.

867 Thacker Pass Drive

Single-family home

$214,364

Capstone Communities Inc.

861 Lexington Arch Drive

Single-family home

$245,238

Capstone Communities Inc.

855 Lexington Arch Drive

Single-family home

$245,238

Ryder NV Management LLC

312 Blooming Sage Way

Single-family home

$322,767

Ryder NV Management LLC

321 Blooming Sage Way

Single-family home

$322,767

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18768 Gray Hills Court

Single-family home

$188,.274

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18764 Gray Hills Court

Single-family home

$249,104

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18760 Gray Hills Court

Single-family home

$240,296

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18756 Gray Hills Court

Single-family home

$287,758

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18752 Gray Hills Court

Single-family home

$164,049

Lifestyle Homes Inc.

18748 Gray Hills Court

Single-family home

$164,049

Carson City

Jim Groth Excavation

Goni Road

Commercial site improvements

$119,735

Sunseri Construction Inc.

680 Hot Springs Road

Apartment building

$12,631,547

Tanamera Construction LLC

446 W. Clearview Drive

Garage

$75,515

Tanamera Construction LLC

508 W. Clearview Drive

Garage

$77,590

Tanamera Construction LLC

3884 S. Curry St.

Garage

$75,515

Tanamera Construction LLC

3802 S. Curry St.

Garage

$75,515

Tanamera Construction LLC

3746 S. Curry St.

Garage

$75,515

Reno Sun, LLC

2412 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$227,482

Reno Sun, LLC

2424 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$256,828

Reno Sun, LLC

2436 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$208,880

Reno Sun, LLC

2448 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$227,482

Reno Sun, LLC

2441 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$256,828

Reno Sun, LLC

2429 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$208,880

Reno Sun, LLC

2405 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$256,828

Reno Sun, LLC

2417 Pintail Drive

Single-family home

$227,482

Lennar Homes

1103 Lahontan Drive

Single-family home

$199,132

Lennar Homes

1110 Lahontan Drive

Single-family home

$263,689

Lennar Homes

1112 Lahontan Drive

Single-family home

$248,317

Lennar Homes

1380 Tule Peak Circle

Single-family home

$279,495

Lennar Homes

1381 Tule Peak Circle

Single-family home

$225,068

Lennar Homes

1390 Tule Peak Circle

Single-family home

$302,658

Lennar Homes

1108 Lahontan Drive

Single-family home

$199,132

CC Builders

1378 Viellion Pike Lane

Single-family home

$183,784

CC Builders

1370 Viellion Pike Lane

Single-family home

$186,247

CC Builders

1362 Viellion Pike Lane

Single-family home

$178,190

CC Builders

1354 Viellion Pike Lane

Single-family home

$186,247

CC Builders

1338 Viellion Pike Lane

Single-family home

$182,760

CC Builders

1347 Handelin Road

Single-family home

$183,784

CC Builders

1347 Handelin Road

Single-family home

$186,247

CC Builders

1363 Handelin Road

Single-family home

$178,190

CC Builders

1371 Handelin Road

Single-family home

$186,247

CC Builders

1379 Handelin Road

Single-family home

$178,190

CC Builders

1385 Handelin Road

Single-family home

$182,760

Lyon County

G & T Construction

3140 Elm St.

(Silver Springs)

Tenant improvements

$1,265,500

Craftsman Homes

2650 E. Cougar St.

(Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$145,278

Craftsman Homes

3310 Topaz St.

(Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$105,918

LERG Construction

68 Canary Court

(Smith)

Single-family home

$318,033

Urton Ltd.

6288 Bluegrass Drive

(Stagecoach)

Single-family home

$264,679

Still Quality Construction, LLC

52 Kari Lane, Par 3

(Smith)

Single-family home

$340,205

Santa Ynez Valley Construction Co.

317 Granite Court

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$221,693

Jaquay Enterprises

5700 Cheyenne Trail

(Stagecoach)

Manufactured home and conversion

$64,100

Ryder NV Management LLC

249 Misty Way

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$210,808

Elko County

Bailey & Associates LLC

656 Alpine Drive

Single-family home

$143,557

Billat Construction

414 Broken Arrow Lane

Single-family home

$118,588

Arnold Beck Construction Inc.

676 Bluegrass Drive

Single-family home

$160,395

Arnold Beck Construction Inc.

720 Spring Creek Parkway

Single-family home

$155,532

Marley Construction

2170 Hideaway Circle

Single-family home

$185,046

Arnold Beck Construction Inc.

609 Shadybrook Drive

Single-family home

$155,532

================================================================

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Edison Tesla Cohee

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Christina D. Casano

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Leslieann E. Soto-Hayden

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Derek A. and Anne M. Cox

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Amanda Bean

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Alvin and Janis King

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeffrey A. Tokunaga

Carson City

Chapter 13

Christopher James Patterson

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Karla Mena

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Ricardo J. Gonzalez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Andrew J. and Cheryl S. Putt

Lander County

Chapter 7

Monica L. Banks

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James Harrell Warinner, Jr. and Katherine Marie Warinner

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Yokiko Knowlton

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Larry Eugene Jones

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Keith C. and Francine L. Tohannie

Churchill County

Chapter 13

Ralph D. and Jeri C. Roach

Carson City

Chapter 7

Javier Garcia Razo and Maria Razo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James D. Ascue

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Alicia Cervantes

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Douglas Aaron and Marjorie Ann Babb

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Candy Kay Myers

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Matthew V. Spaulding

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Jayro Jimenez and Brianna T. Grant

Pershing County

Chapter 7

Janet A. Melendrez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Leah A. Taylor

Washoe County

Chapter 7

David S. Morrow

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Reginald G. and Cierra L. Elaban

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Cecelia G. Guenaga

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mary Denise Nilsson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Omar Torres-Lira

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Wendi L. Malmed

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Shirley Ann Adams

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Heather D. and Ralph C. Clelan

El Dorado County (Calif.)

Chapter 13

Melvin Edwards

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Deborah A. Grodecki

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gurmail P. Singh

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jonah H. Hedeen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sara A. De Taranto

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Brianda M. Rubio

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Brandon J. and Melanie R. Eaton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Pauline Okopal

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Tammy J. Sullivan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael D. and Judie A. Stevens

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Peter W. Morris

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Micheal C. and Marianne M. Harman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Darcy Jean Veltri

White Pine County

Chapter 7

Carl John Nystrom

White Pine County

Chapter 7

Cynthia Louise Ghee

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Stephen R. Armstrong

Humboldt County

Chapter 13

George T. and Jennifer A. Obritsch

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Buck E. and Tasha L. Hyde

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jessica J. Reiley

Washoe County

Chapter 7

David Paul and Jill Sue Voss

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rodney Ross Ricks, Jr.

Carson City

Chapter 7

John Victor Lawver, Jr.

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Cheryl L. and Jonathan T. Poole

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Horacio Lopez Rodriguez and Yuliana Lopez

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Dana M. Brown

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lori A. Burdick

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Cherish Shannon Guitar

Elko County

Chapter 7

Anthony J. Salvi

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Alleshea M.V. Horton

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Angela Jean Contos

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Bryan and Nicole Price

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Ronald Trunk

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Amanda A. and Amber L. Cary

Washoe County

Chapter 13

John H. Schmitz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Kent Gridley

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John D. Ford

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Patrick R. Smorra, Jr.

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Gregory A. and Madonna M. Childress

Elko County

Chapter 13

Donald Robert and Mary Susan Ford

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Turguy Dogan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jamie E. and Damon M. Poelstra

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Ronald Lavon Hicks

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Marilyn Abuda Burnham

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Annette M. Lucero and Adam B Brown

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lillian L. Cabral

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Brenda L. Barnica

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Donna J. Fulks

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dakota Bozeke Thomas-Fry

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Raul I. Avena

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Ralph E. Spain, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

David McNeil

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Janiel Limon

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John Walter and Roberta Kay Peightel

Carson City

Chapter 7

Michael A. Wade

Storey County

Chapter 7

Rafael and Zoila Fuentes

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Roy Earl Byrne

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Robert D. Daniels

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Misty A. Holman

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Tamrah K. and Arturo R. Ferrer

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Jonathan James Conley

Carson City

Chapter 7

James M. Ashe, III and Ayme L. Ashe

Elko County

Chapter 13

Ricky D. Evans

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Larry Jay Blackburn, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Andrea N. Hall

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Brian Ward Davis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lucero Ivette Gaxiola

Carson City

Chapter 7

Vickie Sue Love

Mineral County

Chapter 7

Megan R. Anderson

Elko County

Chapter 13

Keith McDowell

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Marnie Lynn Cantway

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Deborah D. White

Nye County

Chapter 7

Salvador Duran Padilla and Jodi Lee Padilla

Carson City

Chapter 7

Ida D. Moore

White Pine County

Chapter 13

Robert Hembrough

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Frank Rais and Vicky Diane Lopez

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Raymond W. and Viola L. Tomsick

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Troy S. and Ginger L. Mowat

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sarina Ashley Thompson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

William C. and Lisa Wood

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Shawn M. Hamilton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rela M. Martinez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Misty L. Smith

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Susan Jolley-Ackerman

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Crystal Ann Blair

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joseph Ray Siner, II and Shannon Michelle Siner

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Patrick K. Garrett

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Christopher Rose Fehdrau

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeaneece D. Doxtator

Churchill County

Chapter 7

Berney Medina

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Melissa Kirsten Oxley

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Laura L. Miller

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Joni L. Whiting

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Charles T. and Vicki A. Green

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Julia Ann Cirves

Washoe County

Chapter 7