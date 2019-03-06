$1.1 million Children’s Cabinet grant to help 60 youth obtain construction jobs

RENO, Nev. — The U.S. Department of Labor announced Feb. 8 that The Children's Cabinet will receive a $1.1 million grant over the next three years to continue its YouthBuild program for teens and young adults in Washoe County.

Washoe YouthBuild is a collaborative alternative education program led by The Children's Cabinet in partnership with Truckee Meadows Community College, Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity and Community Services Agency.

According to The Children’s Cabinet, the Department of Labor grant will enable Reno-based nonprofit and its partners to reach and train 60 youth between 16 and 24 years of age, providing education, skills training and ultimately employment in the construction industry or related field.

YouthBuild aims to find and engage participants who are high school dropouts, low-income or homeless, involved with the criminal justice system, or aging out of foster care.

"We need to commit to making sure all Nevada youth have a chance to finish their education, learn a trade and gain work experience, and create a brighter future for themselves and their community," Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. "This grant, programs like YouthBuild, and organizations like The Children's Cabinet, are important for Northern Nevada and for kids that need more than just a second chance.”

The Children's Cabinet was initially awarded YouthBuild funds from the U.S. Department of Labor in July 2013. Since, 130 youth have participated in the Washoe YouthBuild program, with 75 percent of participants obtaining construction certificates and/or completing credits needed for their high school diploma or High School Equivalency, and many obtaining employment or entering post-secondary education.

Go here to learn more about the program.