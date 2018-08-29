$1.2 billion sought for Nevada construction projects and jobs

CARSON CITY Nev. — The state Public Works Board last week spent two days of reviewing requests for $1.2 billion for construction projects for state agencies and the university system, but there may be only $120 million available in the next two years.

As in the past, the state prison and the university system are the biggest requesters. The Nevada Department of Correction has outlined 225 projects, most of them maintenance and security upgrades costing an estimated $486.6 million.

Nevada's System of Higher Education wants $246.7 million, meanwhile, for 28 construction jobs.

Much of the money being requested for deferred maintenance such as ADA improvements, security enhancements and repairs to doors, showers, windows, floors and toilets. And some projects date back a decade.

Nevada’s System of Higher Education wants $246.7 million for 28 construction jobs. Recommended Stories For You

Peace Officers Standards Training officials told the board its plans for a training building and emergency vehicle operations course date back to 2007. It received the money but it was removed during the recession. It seeks $7.8 million for the Carson City job.

Ward Patrick, administrator of the Public Works Division, said his office will make its pared down recommendations to the board Sept. 6. And the board will then make its final selections to the governor.

Some of the biggest projects on the wish list call for $88.6 million for a state office building to replace the demolished Kinkead Building in Carson City; Corrections suggests $36.2 for expansion of the women's prison in North Las Vegas and the College of Southern Nevada for $70 million for a health and science building.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is asking for $10.6 million for an office building in Carson City to replace its rented space.

One of the first presentations came from the museum. The Indian Commission which is tied with the agency is asking for $11.6 million to complete the restoration of the old gym at the Stewart Indian School, south of Carson City. Work was authorized two years ago.

Patrick Cates, a board member and director of the Department of Administration said it has been a priority of Gov. Brian Sandoval to restore Stewart.

Peter Barton, director of the state Museums and History Division, said the agency's first priority is $728,111 expansion of the storage facility at the Indian Hills Curatorial Center which stores historic records and artifacts. The agency is also asking for $15.4 million for a new curatorial center in Carson City.

The lack of storage space has forced the agency to stop the collection of documents that are part of Nevada's heritage, Barton told the board.

And millions of dollars are being requested for repairs and upgrades of the railroad museums in Carson City, Boulder City and East Ely.

In Carson City, $1.8 million is sought for design and construction improvements of the drainage system and repair of the railroad track turntable. In addition, $1.3 million is requested for a security system since there have been thefts of museum artifacts in recent years.

In the university, there's $105,265 for advanced planning and renovation of Marlette Hall at the Western Nevada Community College in Carson City. At the Fallon campus of the college, there's a recommendation for $301,892 for replacing gas/electric units at Pinion Hall.

The corrections department also recommends $8.5 million for design and construction of an administration, armory and locksmith shop building at the Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City.

The Veteran Services Division wants $1 million for constructing a structure to conduct memorial and interment services at an alternate location at the veterans' cemetery in Fernley.

Also on the list is $2.8 million for improvements of Marlette Hobart Water System near Carson City.