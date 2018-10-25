104-suite Residence Inn by Marriott to open Oct. 26 in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. — The 104-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Sparks, which broke ground in spring 2017, is scheduled to open Friday, Oct. 26.

Located at 300 Legends Bay Drive, the all-suite Residence Inn Reno/Sparks will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Tharaldson Hospitality Management of Decatur, Illinois, according to a news release.

Residence Inn properties are designed as all-suite hotels that offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites.

According to previous reports, the hotel was originally slated to open this spring. The Residence Inn was announced at the same time as 102-room Hampton Inn & Suites, which opened this year at Legends.

The hotel venture reportedly marked the first phase of a multi-stage project on 13.5-acres that was scheduled to include construction of a 70,000-square-foot Legends Bay Casino that includes gaming, dining, and entertainment amenities.

It’s unclear if the casino project is still planned as of this writing.