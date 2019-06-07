$13 million low-income senior housing complex breaks ground in Reno

The Willie J. Wynn Apartments will feature 44 one- and two-bedroom units for seniors who meet income requirements.

RENO, Nev. — The Reno Housing Authority on May 21 broke ground on a two-story complex reportedly designed to provide affordable apartments for low-income seniors.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, City Councilmember Oscar Delgado and RHA Executive Director Amy Jones led RHA board members and project officials in the ceremonial ground breaking ceremony at the apartment location — 1202 Hillboro Avenue, across Sutro Street from the Reno Livestock Events Center.

“This is a great day for Reno and for all of Northern Nevada,” said Schieve, who also serves as an RHA board member, in a statement. “We’re celebrating the addition of more affordable housing and specifically for our seniors.”

Speakers included descendants of Reverend Willie J. Wynn, for whom the new apartment complex is being named. A local preacher for years, Wynn also served in the administrations of three Nevada governors. He was the first black man to serve in a cabinet-level position in Nevada state government.



According to an RHA news release, the Willie J. Wynn Apartments will feature 44 one- and two-bedroom units for seniors who meet income requirements.

Per RHA, one out of four apartments will be dedicated to seniors transitioning from motels and shelters; further, target residents will earn 40% or less of area median income.

The Reno Housing Authority is building the apartment complex with a combination of Low Income Tax Credit Funds, HOME Funds, other government grant-related funds and private donations. Construction is expected to take roughly a year, and the RHA will begin the leasing process next spring.

According to a May 21 report from the Reno Gazette Journal’s Jason Hidalgo, the project required a total of $13 million in public and private funding.

On the private sector side, Wells Fargo was mentioned as a major funder. Jacobs Entertainment also donated $1.5 million as part of a deal between the company and the Reno Housing Authority after it purchased several blocks of property downtown. One of those properties acquired by Jacobs include Reno Housing Authority land valued at $1 million.

For more information about the Willie J. Wynn Apartments, visit http://www.renoha.org/willie-j-wynn/.