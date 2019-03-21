132 nominated for Sierra Nevada Powerful Women contest; vote now!

RENO, Nev. — Voting is now underway for the Northern Nevada Business View’s second annual Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women contest.

The overarching goal of the campaign is to highlight regional women who are impacting change and building thriving, heart-centered organizations, communities and cultures.

To select the Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women, the NNBV hosted a three-week nomination campaign in February and March; in all, 132 people were nominated.

Now, it's up to the Northern Nevada community to help us determine the top 40 finalists. Voting takes place March 21 through 11:59 p.m. on April 5. There is one vote per person, per day.

Go to http://www.nnbusinessview.com/powerfulwomen to vote now!

The top 40 finalists will be announced online this spring and in the Northern Nevada Business View on April 29, as well as within the second edition of Sierra Nevada Powerful Women magazine, coming out May 27.

From there, the 20 winners will be announced and honored at the NNBV’s second annual Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards banquet, taking place 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 29 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

Former ESPN, Fox Sports and NFL Network anchor Danyelle Musselman, wife of Nevada men's basketball coach Eric Musselman, will serve as keynote speaker for the luncheon. Reno TV/radio personality and social media influencer Connie Wray will also serve as emcee.

Go to bit.ly/2TPQMuR to learn more and to purchase tickets. The early-bird fee of $45 lasts through March 31.

Further event details will be announced this spring. If you’d like to learn more about the Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women contest and awards banquet, including sponsorship opportunities, email NNBV Publisher Dawn Gowery at publisher@nnbusinessview.com.