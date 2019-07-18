15 McDonald Carano attorneys recognized in 2019 ‘Super Lawyers’ edition
RENO, Nev. — McDonald Carano LLP recently announced that 12 attorneys from the firm were recognized as 2019 Mountain States Super Lawyers, and three of the firm’s attorneys were recognized as Mountain States Rising Stars.
The 2019 Mountain States edition of “Super Lawyers” includes McDonald Carano attorneys from a variety of practice areas and both the firm’s Las Vegas and Reno offices.
McDonald Carano’s 2019 Mountain States Super Lawyers include:
- Robert E. Armstrong, Attorney, Estate Planning & Probate
- James W. Bradshaw, Attorney, Business Litigation
- Kristen T. Gallagher, Attorney, Business Litigation
- P. Gregory Giordano, Attorney, Gaming
- Leigh Goddard, Attorney, Business Litigation
- A.J. “Bud” Hicks, Attorney, Gaming
- Pat Lundvall, Attorney, Business Litigation
- George F. Ogilvie III, Attorney, Business Litigation
- Jeff Silvestri, Attorney, Business Litigation
- Scott A. Swain, Attorney, Estate Planning & Probate
- Ryan J. Works, Attorney, Bankruptcy: Business
- Amanda C. Yen, Attorney, Business Litigation
McDonald Carano 2019 Mountain States Rising Stars include:
- Rory Kay, Attorney, Business Litigation
- Adam Hosmer-Henner, Attorney,Business Litigation
- Amanda M. Perach, Attorney, Bankruptcy: Business
You can view the digital version of the 2019 Mountain States edition of “Super Lawyers” includes at https://bit.ly/2YVLLPV; inside, you’ll find the full listings, which include Northern Nevada attorneys from several Silver State law firms.
Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Go to http://www.superlawyers.com to learn more.