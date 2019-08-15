$2.4 million in workforce development equipment to stay with Nevada colleges

LAS VEGAS — More than $2.4 million in state-funded equipment previously authorized for workforce development programs at Nevada colleges will remain with the schools, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) announced this week.

GOED has partnered with Nevada colleges and universities through Workforce Innovations for a New Nevada (WINN) grants to develop “useful educational programs that create a diverse and highly skilled workforce,” according to an Aug. 13 press release from GOED.

“GOED uses these grants to meet the needs of employers throughout the state which will help keep our economy strong and resilient,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “The economy of today’s Nevada is dependent on workforce development to prepare Nevadans for 21st Century jobs.”

Some of the equipment includes a welding machine for the diesel mechanic program at Great Basin College’s Ely campus; hydraulic and robotic training devices for advanced manufacturing at the College of Southern Nevada; and realistic arm simulators for a health initiative program at UNLV.

In Northern Nevada, WINN grants also help fund workforce development programs at Reno Technology Academy and Truckee Meadows Community College.

The WINN grant program was created in 2015 by the Nevada Legislature to help develop a highly skilled and diverse workforce, according to GOED.

Since the inception of the program, more than $8 million has been awarded to community colleges and universities to help equip Nevada workers with skills needed by employers.

More than 2,000 Nevadans have received training through WINN-funded projects for employment opportunities. The WINN program was funded in the most recent Nevada Legislative Session with $6 million to continue workforce development grants.

For more information about WINN grants, visit diversifynevada.com.