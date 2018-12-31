2018 Readers’ Choice Best In Business Awards: See the 60 finalists here
December 31, 2018
EDITOR’S NOTE:
The six final award winners (one for each category) in the NNBV’s 2018 Readers’ Choice Best In Business Awards will be announced at the NNBV’s 2019 Book Of Lists Launch & Awards Gala. The event was originally scheduled for late January, but the decision was made in December to postpone the event to later in 2019.
As of this writing, details for the event — including time, date and location — are still being worked out. Once the event is finalized, we will announce full details in a story at http://www.nnbusinessview.com, as well as within an upcoming print edition.
Any questions about the Best In Business Awards or Book Of Lists Launch & Awards Gala can be directed to NNBV Editor Kevin MacMillan at kmacmillan@swiftcom.com or NNBV Business Development Manager Melissa Saavedra at msaavedra@swiftcom.com.
RENO, Nev. — On Monday, Dec. 31, the 2019 Northern Nevada Book Of Lists published, inserted inside the January 2019 edition of the Northern Nevada Business View.
Within the Book Of Lists is a full list of nominees in the NNBV’s 2018 Readers’ Choice Best In Business awards, an annual celebration of the best industries, businesses and people in the region who make Northern Nevada such a wonderful place to live and work.
This year’s Best In Business candidates were selected in October 2018 during a three-week online nomination process hosted by an independent third-party platform. The top individual or business in each of the six categories (three people categories, three company categories) was selected in a second, six-week round of online voting, also hosted by an independent third-party platform.
In all, there are 10 finalists in each of the six categories — 60 nominees total. This year’s finalists, as voted on by our readers, are below, listed in no particular order.
2018 Readers’ Choice Best In Business Award Finalists
People Award: Most Influential (Thought Leaders)
Stephanie Kruse
Mena Spodobalski
Angela Handler
Jesus Gutierrez
Kate Patay
Dave Archer
Doug Roberts
Itai Nemovicher
Randi Reed
Kevin Jones
People Award: New Nevada Innovators (Movers & Shakers)
Judge Cynthia Lu
Jeff Panko
Rob Gaedtke
Kate Patay
Mena Spodobalski
Daniel Price
Randi Reed
Shirley Folkins-Roberts
Fernando Leal
Gigi Werbeckes
People Award: Leaders to Know (High Profile)
Donald Abbott
Mena Spodobalski
Casey Gillham
Ty Rogers
Meagan Noin
Heidi Gansert
Kate Patay
Debby Herman
Nancy Fennell
Abbi Whitaker
Company Award: Most Sustainable (Green & Earth Friendly)
Roundabout Catering & Party Rentals
Down to Earth Composting
Tri Maids Cleaning
Peppermill Resort Spa Casino
Haus of Reed Custom Furniture
Quick Space
Elemental LED Inc.
L&L Reclaimed Wood
Wow Cleaning
NOW Foods
Company Award: Most Philanthropic (Community Give-Back)
Dolan Auto Group
CoCoMoes Catering
CEI Alarm
EVOKE Fitness Training Complex
Nevada State Bank
KPS3 Marketing
Quick Space
Greater Nevada Credit Union
Dickson Realty
NV Energy
Company Award: Most Diverse (Workforce Diversity)
National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges
EVOKE Fitness Training Complex
Great Full Gardens
Microsoft
Renown Health
The Abbi Agency
Breadware
Wow Cleaning
Donovan Contracting, Inc.
Microsoft
Atlantis Casino Resort Spa
