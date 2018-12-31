2018 Readers’ Choice Best In Business Awards: See the 60 finalists here

Any questions about the Best In Business Awards or Book Of Lists Launch & Awards Gala can be directed to NNBV Editor Kevin MacMillan at kmacmillan@swiftcom.com or NNBV Business Development Manager Melissa Saavedra at msaavedra@swiftcom.com .

As of this writing, details for the event — including time, date and location — are still being worked out. Once the event is finalized, we will announce full details in a story at http://www.nnbusinessview.com , as well as within an upcoming print edition.

The six final award winners (one for each category) in the NNBV’s 2018 Readers’ Choice Best In Business Awards will be announced at the NNBV’s 2019 Book Of Lists Launch & Awards Gala. The event was originally scheduled for late January, but the decision was made in December to postpone the event to later in 2019.

RENO, Nev. — On Monday, Dec. 31, the 2019 Northern Nevada Book Of Lists published, inserted inside the January 2019 edition of the Northern Nevada Business View.

Within the Book Of Lists is a full list of nominees in the NNBV’s 2018 Readers’ Choice Best In Business awards, an annual celebration of the best industries, businesses and people in the region who make Northern Nevada such a wonderful place to live and work.

This year’s Best In Business candidates were selected in October 2018 during a three-week online nomination process hosted by an independent third-party platform. The top individual or business in each of the six categories (three people categories, three company categories) was selected in a second, six-week round of online voting, also hosted by an independent third-party platform.

In all, there are 10 finalists in each of the six categories — 60 nominees total. This year’s finalists, as voted on by our readers, are below, listed in no particular order.

2018 Readers’ Choice Best In Business Award Finalists

People Award: Most Influential (Thought Leaders)

Stephanie Kruse

Mena Spodobalski

Angela Handler

Jesus Gutierrez

Kate Patay

Dave Archer

Doug Roberts

Itai Nemovicher

Randi Reed

Kevin Jones

People Award: New Nevada Innovators (Movers & Shakers)

Judge Cynthia Lu

Jeff Panko

Rob Gaedtke

Kate Patay

Mena Spodobalski

Daniel Price

Randi Reed

Shirley Folkins-Roberts

Fernando Leal

Gigi Werbeckes

People Award: Leaders to Know (High Profile)

Donald Abbott

Mena Spodobalski

Casey Gillham

Ty Rogers

Meagan Noin

Heidi Gansert

Kate Patay

Debby Herman

Nancy Fennell

Abbi Whitaker

Company Award: Most Sustainable (Green & Earth Friendly)

Roundabout Catering & Party Rentals

Down to Earth Composting

Tri Maids Cleaning

Peppermill Resort Spa Casino

Haus of Reed Custom Furniture

Quick Space

Elemental LED Inc.

L&L Reclaimed Wood

Wow Cleaning

NOW Foods

Company Award: Most Philanthropic (Community Give-Back)

Dolan Auto Group

CoCoMoes Catering

CEI Alarm

EVOKE Fitness Training Complex

Nevada State Bank

KPS3 Marketing

Quick Space

Greater Nevada Credit Union

Dickson Realty

NV Energy

Company Award: Most Diverse (Workforce Diversity)

National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges

EVOKE Fitness Training Complex

Great Full Gardens

Microsoft

Renown Health

The Abbi Agency

Breadware

Wow Cleaning

Donovan Contracting, Inc.

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa