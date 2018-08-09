2018 TwentyUnder40 Awards nomination period ends Aug. 31

RENO, Nev. â€” Reno Tahoe Young Professionals Network (YPN) is accepting nominations for the 2018 TwentyUnder40 Awards.

Nominations close Aug 31. Interested parties may nominate a candidate by submitting a form, and pay a fee, here:Â renotahoeypn.com/twenty-40-awards/.Â If you have any questions about the process, contact YPN Executive Director Chelsea Hart at execdirector@renotahoeypn.com.

This year marks the 12th annual TwentyUnder40 Awards program. This year, all nominations will be de-identified prior to judging, and the winners will not be announced until the evening of the 2018 TwentyUnder40 Awards Reception.

The top 40 finalists and the announcement of the 20 winners will be celebrated at the reception on Nov. 16 at the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel's Topaz Ballroom from 6:pm to 8:30pm.

Go toÂ http://www.renotahoeypn.com to learn more.