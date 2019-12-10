2019 CoStar Power Brokers Award entry period open

WASHINGTON — CoStar Group, Inc. is accepting entries for this year’s Power Broker Awards, which honor the industry’s brokers, power players and deal makers who closed the highest transaction volume in commercial real estate deals and leads in their respective markets.

According to a press release, the CoStar Power Broker Award — now in its 20th year and having recently expanded into 26 new markets — recognizes the top-performing firms and brokers operating in office leasing, retail leasing, industrial leasing and sales.

This year also marks the first time building owners are eligible to enter deals for award consideration.

“CoStar proudly recognizes leaders in the industry for their unmatched performance throughout the year,” Lisa Ruggles, CoStar Senior Vice President of Global Research, said in a statement. “In a constantly growing and competitive industry, each year’s award winners display strong dedication and passion for their markets.”

According to the company, Reno had a total of 12 winners in 2018, when roughly 2,600 brokers and 1,300 firms earned awards.

The 2019 Annual Power Broker Awards will be determined based on all 2019 deals submitted by and completed on or before Jan. 15, 2020, at 9 p.m. PDT.

Power Broker winners are expected to be announced March 13, 2020.

For more information and to enter yourself or your firm, visit costarpowerbrokers.com.