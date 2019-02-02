2019 Nevada Legislature opens Feb. 4 in Carson City
February 2, 2019
Assembly Leadership and committee members
â€¢ SPEAKER: Jason Frierson
â€¢ SPEAKER PRO TEMPORE: Steve Yeager
â€¢ MAJORITY FLOOR LEADER: Teresa Benitez-Thompson
â€¢ ASSISTANT MAJORITY FLOOR LEADER: Daniele Monroe-Moreno
â€¢ MAJORITY WHIP: Michael Sprinkle
â€¢ CHIEF DEPUTY MAJORITY WHIP: Tyrone Thompson
â€¢ ASSISTANT MAJORITY WHIP: William McCurdy II
â€¢ ASSISTANT MAJORITY WHIP: Heidi Swank
â€¢ MINORITY FLOOR LEADER: Jim Wheeler
â€¢ CO-DEPUTY MINORITY FLOOR LEADER SOUTH: Tom Roberts
â€¢ CO-DEPUTY MINORITY FLOOR LEADER NORTH: John Ellison
â€¢ MINORITY WHIP: Lisa Krasner
â€¢ DEPUTY MINORITY WHIP SOUTH: Chris Edwards
â€¢ DEPUTY MINORITY WHIP NORTH: Robin Titus
COMMERCE AND LABOR: Ellen Spiegel, Jason Frierson, Maggie Carlton, Skip Daly, Sandra Jauregui, Susie Martinez, William McCurdy II, Dina Neal, Steve Yeager, Chris Edwards, Melissa Hardy, Al Kramer, Jill Tolles
EDUCATION: Tyrone Thompson, Edgar Flores, Bea Duran, Michelle Gorelow, Brittney Miller, Connie Munk, Sarah Peters, Selena Torres, Alexis Hansen, Melissa Hardy, Lisa Krasner, Jill Tolles
GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS: Edgar Flores, William McCurdy II, Alex Assefa, Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, Richard Carrillo, Bea Duran, Michelle Gorelow, Susie Martinez, Connie Munk, John Ellison, Gregory Hafen II, Melissa Hardy, Glen Leavitt
GROWTH AND INFRASTRUCTURE: Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Steve Yeager, Shea Backus, Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, Richard Carrillo, Rochelle Nguyen, Michael Sprinkle, Howard Watts, John Ellison, Glen Leavitt, Tom Roberts, Jim Wheeler
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: Michael Sprinkle, Richard Carrillo, Alex Assefa, Bea Duran, Michelle Gorelow, Connie Munk, Rochelle Nguyen, Tyrone Thompson, Gregory Hafen II, John Hambrick, Lisa Krasner, Robin Titus
JUDICIARY: Steve Yeager, Lesley Cohen, Shea Backus, Skip Daly, Ozzie Fumo, Brittney Miller, Rochelle Nguyen, Sarah Peters, Selena Torres, Howard Watts, Chris Edwards, Alexis Hansen, Lisa Krasner, Tom Roberts, Jill Tolles
LEGISLATIVE OPERATIONS AND ELECTIONS: Sandra Jauregui, Ozzie Fumo, Skip Daly, William McCurdy II, Brittney Miller, Daniele Monroe- Moreno, Selena Torres, John Hambrick, Glen Leavitt, Tom Roberts
NATURAL RESOURCES, AGRICULTURE, AND MINING: Heidi Swank, Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, Alex Assefa, Maggie Carlton, Lesley Cohen, Ozzie Fumo, Sarah Peters, Howard Watts, John Ellison, Alexis Hansen, Robin Titus, Jim Wheeler
TAXATION: Dina Neal, Lesley Cohen, Shea Backus, Teresa Benitez-Thompson, Edgar Flores, Susie Martinez, Ellen Spiegel, Heidi Swank, Chris Edwards, Gregory Hafen II, Al Kramer
WAYS AND MEANS: Maggie Carlton, Teresa Benitez-Thompson, Jason Frierson, Sandra Jauregui, Daniele Monroe- Moreno, Dina Neal, Ellen Spiegel, Michael Sprinkle, Heidi Swank, Tyrone Thompson, John Hambrick, Al Kramer, Robin Titus, Jim Wheeler
====================
SENATE Leadership and committee members
â€¢ Majority Leader: Kelvin D. Atkinson
â€¢ Assistant Majority Leader: Nicole Cannizzaro
â€¢ President pro Tempore: Mo Denis
â€¢ Chief Majority Whip: Joyce Woodhouse
â€¢ Co-Majority Whips: Julia Ratti & Pat Spearman
â€¢ Minority Leader: James A. Settelmeyer
â€¢ Assistant Minority Leader: Joseph Hardy
â€¢ Co-Minority Whips: Heidi Gansert & Scott Hammond
COMMERCE AND LABOR: Patricia Spearman (C), Kelvin Atkinson (VC), Nicole Cannizzaro, James Ohrenschall, Chris Brooks, Joseph Hardy, James Settelmeyer, Heidi Gansert
EDUCATION: Mo Denis (C), Joyce Woodhouse (VC), Marilyn Dondero Loop, Dallas Harris, Joseph Hammond, Ira Hansen, Keith Pickard
FINANCE: Joyce Woodhouse (C), David Parks (VC), Mo Denis, Kelvin Atkinson, Yvanna Cancela, James Settelmeyer, Ben Kieckhefer, Ben Goicoechea
GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS: David Parks (C), Melanie Scheible (VC), Julia Ratti, Ben Kieckhefer, Pete Goicoechea
GROWTH AND INFRASTRUCTURE: Yvanna Cancela (C), Chris Brooks (VC), Mo Denis, Kelvin Atkinson, Patricia Spearman, Joseph Hardy, James Settelmeyer, Joseph Hammond
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: Julia Ratti (C), Patricia Spearman (VC), Joyce Woodhouse, Joseph Hardy, Joseph Hammond
JUDICIARY: Nicole Cannizzaro (C), Dallas Harris (VC), James Ohrenschall, Marilyn Dondero Loop, Melanie Scheible, Joseph Hammond, Ira Hansen, Keith Pickard
LEGISLATIVE OPERATIONS AND ELECTIONS: James Ohrenschall (C), Nicole Cannizzaro (VC), Yvanna Cancela, Heidi Gansert, Keith Pickard
NATURAL RESOURCES: Melanie Scheible (C), Chris Brooks (VC), Dallas Harris, Pete Goicoechea, Ira Hansen
REVENUE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Marilyn Dondero Loop (C), Julia Ratti (VC), David Parks, Ben Kieckhefer, Heidi Gansert
====================
Key Deadlines for the 2019 Legislature
Feb. 4: Opening day of the 2019 Legislature
Feb. 8: Money committees begin joint subcommittee meetings
Feb. 11: Deadline for individual lawmakers to request bills
Feb. 18: Deadline for bill draft requests from committees and for details on their requests from individual lawmakers
March 18: Deadline for individual lawmakers to introduce their bills
March 25: Deadline for committees to introduce bills
April 2: Money committees start to close budgets
April 12: Deadline for committee passage of bills in the house of origin
April 23: Deadline for passage of legislation by the house of origin
May 1: Economic Forum meets to refine General Fund revenue projections
May 3: Money committees begin joint meetings to resolve budget differences
May 17: Deadline for committee action on legislation in the second house
May 23: Money committees finish resolving budget differences
May 24: Deadline for passage of non-exempt legislation by the second house
May 29: Budget bills introduced and Deadline for exempt bill passage by committees
June 3: Day 120, final day of the 2019 Legislature
CARSON CITY, Nev. â€” The 80th regular session of the Nevada Legislature opens for business Monday, Feb. 4, with pomp and ceremony as new members of the Senate and all members of the Assembly are sworn in.
The Assembly convenes first, starting at 11 a.m., followed by the Senate at noon.
Both chambers will be crowded with family members and guests who will all be introduced.
There are 15 new members in the Assembly. There are seven new members in the Senate but five of them are former Assembly members.
Most notably, this is the first time in Nevada history and the first time in the nation's history a state legislature has had a majority of women members. Twenty-three of the 42 Assembly seats are held by women along with nine of the 21 Senate seats.
Together, women hold 32 of the 63 elected legislative positions.
After the ceremonies and oaths of office, both chambers will get down to work.
According to the Legislative website, there are 114 bills ready to be introduced in the Assembly and 127 pre-filed bills in the Senate. Those will all be referred to the various standing committees which could, presumably, begin holding hearings on them Tuesday, day two of the 120-day legislative session.
But one bill, Senate Bill 1, will be declared an emergency measure, passed by both houses and delivered to Gov. Steve Sisolak on day one. SB1 contains the $10 million initial appropriation that will pay for the operation of the 2019 Legislature.
With a 120-day constitutional limit on how long the regular session can last, lawmakers have no choice but to hit the ground running.
The Assembly Judiciary Committee chaired by Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, is doing just that and has scheduled hearings on bills every day starting on Tuesday.
But most of the other committees, both Senate and Assembly, are starting with organizational meetings primarily for new members.
With the deadline in mind, joint subcommittee hearings of the Assembly Ways and Means and Senate Finance committees â€” the "money committees" â€” begin Friday of week one. While no agendas are posted yet for those sessions, they typically start with a review of the governor's office and governor's mansion budgets.
In the last analysis, much of every legislative session centers on money â€” how to spend the available cash and how and where to get more for special needs.
The Economic Forum sets the total amount of General Fund cash available to lawmakers. For the coming biennium that's $8.84 billion and, unlike the federal government, the Nevada Constitution mandates a balanced budget.
Those pre-filed bills for introduction on day one are just the start since more than 970 pieces of legislation have been requested by lawmakers. The legal division has been working since early fall to write all those measures so they can be introduced and debated.
Many are new versions of measures that have been brought in the past. As usual, a large number of them say simply they deal with education or elections, two subjects that often dominate the bill draft lists.
Some others are expected to be controversial â€” such as the proposal that would give state workers collective bargaining rights. No fiscal note has yet been developed to give lawmakers and the public any idea what that might cost.
Another that should draw a lot of attention is Sen. Joe Hardy's bill to ban all legal brothels in Nevada, especially in light of the overwhelming rejection of a brothel ban by Lyon County voters in November.
Democrats will run the show since they have a super-majority (two-thirds) in the Assembly and a 13-9 majority in the Senate.
But Republicans have some leverage in the Senate since 13 is one short of a two-thirds super-majority needed to pass tax and appropriations bills.
Through the next 120 days until June 3 â€” the final day of the regular session â€” lawmakers will be supported by more than 300 staff and informed, lobbied, cajoled and occasionally harassed by more than 800 registered lobbyists as well as state agency directors and spokesmen.
====================
====================
