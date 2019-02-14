2019 Nevada State Beekeepers Conference set for Feb. 22-24

YERINGTON, Nev. — The 2019 Nevada State Beekeepers Conference is set for Feb. 22-24 at the Catholic Center in Yerington.

According to a news release, the event will feature speakers, products and services geared to backyard beekeepers. Guest speakers include:

• Dr. Samuel Ramsey, PhD: Ramsey maintains his focus on how insect research can benefit the public through development of IPM strategies and STEM outreach initiatives. Ramsey studied entomology at Cornell University as an undergraduate focusing on Predatory/Parasitic insect behavior. His current work focuses on the effects of honey bee parasites on individual and colony level survivorship specifically targeting Varroa destructor and Nosema ceranae.

• Bonnie and Gary Morse: As the owners of Bonnie Bee & Company, they provide a local source for bees and reliable support (through classes, private lessons and hive management) for area beekeepers.

• Dan Bailey and Kaki Brown: As the owners of 50 colonies in the Sparks area, they provide swarm catches, trap outs and cut out removals of "swarms.” Local stores sell their Dharma Bees honey.

• Ryan Sharrer: Mr. Sharrer is a Nursery Specialist with the Nevada Division of Forestry, growing over 150 species of plants for revegetation in Nevada.

• Chris and Karen Foster: Owners of Hidden Valley Honey, available in many Northern Nevada stores.

• Anne Leonard: Associate Professor in the Department of Biology at University of Nevada. She has written numerous articles in scientific journals on her research on interactions between bees and flowers.

• Dr. Ramesh Sagili, Oregon State University: His primary research focus is honey bee health, nutrition and pollination. Recipient of the Entomological Society of American's Pacific Branch Research Award.

• Janice Cox, Author of Natural Beauty from the Garden: Janice will speak about the wonderful honey bee world and about products from the hive used for health and beauty.

• Dr. Meghan Milbrath, Michigan State University: Dr. Milbrath began working bees with her father as a child over 20 years ago, and now owns and manages The Sand Hill Apiary in Munith, Michigan. She will present what some of us already know, but what we want more people to know about: "Why Honey Bees Are The Coolest!

Visit http://www.NevadaStateBeekeepers.org for registration and information.