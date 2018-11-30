2019 Northern Nevada business outlook focus of Dec. 6 B&B panel

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Business View's December Breakfast & Business event will look at Northern Nevada’s business opportunities and growth for 2019 and beyond.

The following panelists will discuss trends for businesses relocating here, as well as development projects at the University of Nevada, Reno aimed at keeping up with increasing enrollment and the region’s exploding economy:

• Dr. Marc Johnson: President, University of Nevada, Reno

• Terry Reynolds: Interim Director, Nevada Department of Business & Industry

• Ann Silver: CEO, The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce

• Ron Smith: Mayor, City of Sparks

The panelists will also focus on programs and initiatives available to promote the development of businesses throughout the Northern Nevada region, among other topics.

The event takes place 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Tickets cost $15 for NNBV subscribers and $20 for non-subscribers. Go here to register and learn more.