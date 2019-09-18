2019 summer busiest ever for Nevada Airbnb bookings with $53.3 million in income

LAS VEGAS — Short-term rental company Airbnb announced last week that Nevada’s Airbnb host community welcomed roughly 321,800 guest arrivals and earned a combined $53.5 million in supplemental income from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

It marked the largest summer ever in Airbnb bookings for the Silver State, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the company.

“The Airbnb community continues generating significant, positive economic impact across Nevada,” Laura Spanjian, Airbnb Senior Policy Director for Nevada, said in a statement. “With more guest arrivals this summer than ever before, hosts and small businesses are receiving an economic boost from this expanded tourism economy.”

According to Airbnb booking data from May 24 through Sept. 2, the top five city destinations for guests to Nevada were, in order: Las Vegas, Incline Village, Stateline, Reno and North Las Vegas.

The top five origin cities for travelers to Nevada were, in order: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Diego and San Jose.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of the top 2019 summer bookings and revenue by area in Nevada, according to the company, with host income in the first column and number guest arrivals in the second:

Clark $35.9m 235,400 Washoe $5.3m 29,800 Douglas $4.m4 22,000 Carson City (city) $1.1m 5,500 Nye $286,180 5,200

Since Airbnb was founded in 2018, hosts have earned over $65 billion. Hosts hosts keep 97 percent of what they charge.

Go to https://www.airbnb.com/s/Nevada–United-States to learn more.