22 luxury Tahoe homes, including $17.9M property, open doors for Realtor tour

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Nearly five hundred prospective buyers and real estate professionals from across the West visited Lake Tahoe last week when Chase International opened the doors to the region's most exclusive properties.

The real estate company’s annual luxury home tour, in its 22nd year, was an invitation-only event with attendees viewing 22 properties around the lake.

According to a news release from Chase, homes ranged in price from $17.9 million on the West Shore to a $1.9 million beachfront on the South Shore.

“Chase designed this highly anticipated event to connect high-end properties with an elite clientele, select brokers, architects and builders who come from near and far to walk the grounds and through the homes of these premier Tahoe estates,” according to the news release. “Chase International further extends its outreach via its partnership with the Artisan Group, an alliance of select independent luxury firms throughout California. More than 30 agents from the Artisan Group alone attended this year's tour.”

Clear Creek Tahoe, a new community development with a beachfront lake house on Tahoe’s East Shore in Nevada, also reportedly drew special interest.

Also featured this year was a recently constructed luxury condominium development — Zalanta Resort in Heavenly Village at South Lake Tahoe.

Recommended Stories For You

"Lake Tahoe real estate is like no other," Shari Chase, CEO and founder of Chase International, said in a statement. "The estate tour is an opportunity to present our clients' homes front and center for interested buyers who come to get a flavor of the market and make that magical purchase."

In addition this year, tech giant Tesla partnered with Chase International to provide test drives to tour participants, according to Chase.