$226,348 telemedicine grant OK’d for Elko’s Vitality rehab center

ELKO, Nev. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is partnering with 12 rural communities in 10 states — including Elko, Nevada — to support opioid misuse treatment, prevention and recovery services, officials announced July 12.

Locally, the Elko location of nonprofit treatment center Vitality Unlimited will receive a grant of $226,348 to help the private treatment clinic to expand a telemedicine project and address opioid misuse disorders, according to a USDA news release.

Interactive video equipment will be installed at four locations in Elko and Lyon counties, according to the release, to expand access to Vitality’s evidence-based practices for opioid misuse disorders, including a medication-assisted therapy program and peer recovery services.

Services will be available to more than 10,000 residents.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities in planning and building local responses to this monumental challenge,” Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley said in a statement.

In all, USDA is awarding 12 grants totaling $2.75 million through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine program. The projects will support a wide range of services, including video conferencing programs, and education and substance misuse treatment.

Axcording to the USDA, the Distance Learning and Telemedicine program helps rural communities use the unique capabilities of telecommunications to connect to each other and to the world, overcoming the effects of remoteness and low population density.

For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/nv.