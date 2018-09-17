27 graduate from UNR College of Business online MBA program

RENO, Nev. — The University of Nevada, Reno's College of Business recently celebrated the commencement of 27 students from its Online Executive MBA program.

According to a Sept. 6 press release from the university, the program, which is ranked No. 33 of 199 schools in U.S. News and World Report's " 2018 Best Online MBA Programs " category, has now graduated six cohorts.

"Over time, business schools have evolved in the professional school model," College of Business Dean Greg Mosier said in a statement. "Historically, business schools have embraced education as including engagement opportunities among peers. In other words it is about networking as students learn critical skills. This University's Executive MBA was designed with that model, applying it to today's technologies. These cohorts work together virtually to complete a rigorous executive MBA entirely online."

Students participate in the program from all over the world and many of the students already have a graduate or professional degree.

Credentials from the 2018 graduating cohort included medical doctors; Ph.Ds. in psychology and biochemistry; master of science degrees in computer science, geology, biology, mining engineering, mental health counseling and physical therapy; a master of arts degree in communication; a family nurse practitioner; and a certified public accountant, according to UNR.

"To complete an online program requires an extraordinary amount of drive and self-sufficiency," Jessie Fisher, 2018 Executive MBA graduate, physical therapist and director of outpatient therapy at Northern Nevada Medical Center, said in a statement. "The tangible knowledge that we've learned (from this program) is important but I think that the intangible things that we have gained from this program have truly been life changing."

