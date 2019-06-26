2nd annual Girls in STEM camp to train local girls in science, engineering industries

RENO, Nev. — In the U.S., 74 percent of girls express interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) in middle school; yet, women are only 29 percent of the science and engineering workforce.

With support from Tesla, local nonprofit Sierra Nevada Journeys is on a mission to close this gap by immersing girls in an action-packed weekend of hands-on, experiential STEM programming at the second annual Girls in STEM camp August 23-25 at Grizzly Creek Ranch in Portola, California.

This weekend camp event is for girls ages 10 to 14 from low-income communities in Northern Nevada and will focus on energy, sustainability, science and technology, engineering and math, as well as leadership development, communication, collaboration and problem solving.

According to Sierra Nevada Journeys, low-income is defined girls who have a free or reduced lunch eligibility of at least 50 percent.

A complete list of northern Nevada schools that meet this guideline can be found at sierranevadajourneys.org/girls-in-stem.

In addition to funding from Tesla as part of the company’s $37.5 million investment in Nevada’s K-12 STEM and Sustainability Education initiative, Sierra Nevada Journeys is partnering with Envirolution to help fund the camp.

“We were thrilled that Tesla selected Sierra Nevada Journeys to help deliver outdoor science education to children — especially for low-income and under-served students,” Eaton Dunkelberger, Sierra Nevada Journeys CEO, said in a statement. “With this investment, we hope that experiences — such as the Girls in STEM Camp — possibly change the life trajectories of these young women and inspire future careers in the STEM field.”

The only cost is a one-time program registration fee of $25, which includes accommodations in modern cabins, meals and programming for the weekend.

To register for camp, or learn how to be a speaker or volunteer (or both), visit sierranevadajourneys.org/girls-in-stem.