2nd annual Tahoe Economic Summit set for Oct. 19

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — “Transforming Tahoe” will be the theme for the second annual Tahoe Economic Summit this week on the South Shore.

Tahoe Prosperity Center will host the event from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Lake Tahoe Resort on the South Shore.

Tahoe Prosperity Center is bringing community leaders together with the goal of improving Tahoe’s regional economy. The summit will provide opportunities for attendees to network and share ideas about how to positively transform Tahoe.

The summit will deliver information on regional and national economic issues that impact the local economy; expert speakers on topics including housing, innovative economy and workforce development; discussion around Tahoe’s individual communities’ strategies to address these issues; and learning through sharing adaptation approaches and successes.

About 200 were in attendance last year for the first summit held on the North Shore.

Tickets cost $85 and include beverages and a buffet lunch. Discounts for students and volunteer options are available.

