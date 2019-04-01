$3.2 million extended-stay hotel breaks ground in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson City's newest hotel broke ground on Friday, March 29.

My Place Hotel expects to complete construction and open its doors by the end August.

"My Place is a really good fit for Carson City. We are super excited to be here," said Jason Welk, part of Carson Hotel Group LLC, the hotel's owner.

When completed, the $3.2 million extended stay hotel will offer 64 one- and two-bedroom units, each equipped with a full-size refrigerator, two-burner stove, toaster, microwave and coffee maker.

The hotel's location at 17 Hospitality Way is close to Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, the industrial area off Arrowhead Drive, and I-580.

Dan Hilsendeger, vice president, national sales, said Carson City was also a good spot for a new My Place Hotel because of tourism and state government.

Recommended Stories For You

My Place Hotels built its first hotel in 2012 and now has 45 properties and 100 more in the pipeline, said Hilsendeger. All the hotels are franchises. My Place Hotels is in North Las Vegas, making Carson City its second Nevada location.

"We want to thank you for coming here," said Mayor Bob Crowell at the groundbreaking ceremony, who added the hotel management has already picked out a charity in the area to support.

"They're not only investing in our community, they're participating in making Carson City a better place to live," Crowell said.