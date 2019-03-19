3 Nevada horse facilities quarantined due to herpes virus

LAS VEGAS — The state of Nevada is recommending all equine events scheduled for this weekend in the Silver State be canceled due to three horses in Southern Nevada recently testing positive for herpes.

In a Tuesday morning statement from the Nevada Department of Agriculture, State Veterinarian JJ Goicoechea “strongly urges” equine events, especially in Southern Nevada, be shut down in efforts to slow the spread of Equine Herpes Virus – Type 1 (EHV-1), which can cause neurologic disease in horses.

"Our recommendation is based on the likelihood of statewide exposure at an event March 8-10 in Fernley, and we are coordinating with event managers to take every precaution to mitigate continued spread," Dr. Goicoechea said in a statement.

On Monday, the state confirmed in a statement that two additional Clark County horse facilities have been quarantined since the first case of EHV-1 in a Southern Nevada horse was confirmed on Friday, March 15.

The facilities have not been identified because the state says there is no public health risk.

According to the state’s initial press release on March 15 that reported the first positive case, horses at the Nevada State Junior/High School Rodeo, which that took place Feb. 22-24 in Pahrump, “may have been exposed.”

The average incubation period for EHV-1 is four to seven days, but some may take up to 14 days. Eight to 12 days after infection first appears, neurological disease may occur.

EHV-1 is a reportable disease, meaning when veterinarians diagnose it, they are required to notify the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

"I urge all horse owners to monitor their horses closely, taking temperatures twice daily and seeking veterinarian care for any fevers over 102 degrees," Dr. Goicoechea said in a statement. "It is especially important to practice biosecurity to minimize the risk of spreading disease."