3 Northern NV companies to get business incentives from GOED

CARSON CITY, Nev. â€” Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development board recently approved performance-based initiatives for seven businesses to relocate to Nevada or expand already-existing operations.

According to a March 21 GOED news release, the seven companies must hit certain employment and investment levels before any of the incentives mature.

The companies expect to bring more than $30 million in capital investment to the state, in addition to creating 270 new jobs.

"These companies represent the diversity in Nevada's economy that continues to flourish, with more and more companies exploring our state as a landing spot to expand their businesses," Sisolak said in a statement. "We will continue to attract companies from diverse industries, from manufacturing to healthcare innovation to technology…”

The following businesses were awarded performance-based incentives:

Autobotx, dba Deliver-EZ, a “delivery as a service” and robotics company that offers an automated package handling system application, proposed establishing a facility in Reno.

MOBE, a guided health solutions company that partners with health insurance companies and large employers across the US, proposed to establish a facility in Reno.

Pure Ground Ingredients, an industrial supplier of organic botanicals, spices, chili, and black and green teas in Minden, are expanding their operation.

Nikkiso Cryo, a supplier of submerged motor liquefied gas pumps in North Las Vegas, offered a plan to expand its operation.

TemperPack Technologies, a sustainable packaging technology company in Las Vegas that caters to businesses that ship large volumes of perishable goods, have planned an expansion.

Wilen Vegas provides direct marketing solutions, proposed to establish a facility in Las Vegas.

WinTech, a technology company that has developed the award-winning A Live Interactive Customer Experience (ALICE) Receptionist visitor management technology, presented its plan to expand in Las Vegas.

For more information about the Nevada GOED, visit diversifynevada.com.