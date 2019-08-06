34 Nevada mine operators to earn 2019 safety awards

RENO, Nev. The Nevada Mining Association recently announced the recipients of its 2019 Mine Operator Safety Awards.

According to a July 30 press release provided by R&R Partners, the awards “celebrate Nevada’s mining operations that make an extraordinary effort to ensure that all miners return home safely after every shift.”

In all, 34 mine operators will be recognized during an awards luncheon at the NvMA’s annual convention, set for Sept. 7 at Lake Tahoe.

In addition to the operator awards, the NvMA will also recognize 53 individuals for commitment to workplace safety.

“Nevada mine operators continue to demonstrate that workplace safety is the most important value,” Dana Bennett, NvMA President, said in a July 30 statement. “The Safety Awards reflect the strong safety culture that Nevada operators have created, where working hard and working safely go hand in glove.

“Congratulations to all of the mine operators receiving these much-deserved awards this year.”

Operator awards are given to the top mines in designated categories based on their safety rate, which is calculated through a formula that factors the number of employees on site; number of hours worked in 2018; penalties for lost-time accidents; number of reportable incidents; and lost-time days.

According to the news release, many of the 34 mines recorded the impressive “triple zero” – no reportable injuries, lost time incidents or restrictive days.

In 2018, Nevada mines recorded a total of 28.3 million work hours at 224 mine sites across the state, and 87% of those sites had incident rates that were below the national average.

Below is the full list of operator winners.

2019 NVMA SAFETY AWARDS RECIPIENTS

Large Metal: 1st, Barrick Goldstrike; 2nd, Phoenix, Newmont Mining Corp.; 3rd, Round Mountain, Kinross Gold Corporation

Medium Metal: tie-1st, Emigrant, Newmont Mining Corp.; tie-1st, Mill 6, Newmont Mining Corp.; 2nd, Long Canyon, Newmont Mining Corp.; 3rd, Genesis, Newmont Mining Corp.

Small Metal: tie-1st, Lone Tree, Newmont Mining Corp.; tie-1st, Pan Mine, GRP Pan; tie-1st, Bald Mountain, KG Mining

Underground Large: 1st, Barrick Cortez Underground; 2nd, Barrick Meikle; 3rd, Leeville, Newmont Mining Corp.

Underground Medium: 1st, SSX Mine, Small Mine Development; 2nd, Exodus, Newmont Mining Corp.

Underground Small: tie-1st, Midas, Hecla Nevada; tie-1st, Chukar, Newmont Mining Corp.; tie-1st, Enfield Bell Mine, Jerritt Canyon Gold; tie-1st, Twin Underground, Newmont Mining Corp.

Aggregate: tie-1st Sloan Quarry, Aggregate Industries; tie-1st Lockwood Quarry, Granite Construction; tie-1st, Mustang Quarry, Q&D Construction

Non-Metal: tie-1st, Pilot Peak, Graymont Western US; tie-1st, Greystone Mine, M-I Swanco; tie-1st, Colado Mine, EP Minerals; tie-1st, Adams Claim, ACG Materials; tie-1st, Amargosa Quarry and Plant, Lhoist North America; tie-1st, Pabco Mine, PABCO Building Products

Contractor: tie-1st, Nevada Operations, Ledcor; tie-1st, Nevada Operations, Brahma Group, Inc.; tie-1st, Twin Creek Underground, Small Mine Development; tie-1st, Nevada Operations, American Mining & Tunneling; tie-1st, Leeville, Small Mine Development; tie-1st, Gold Bar, N.A. Degerstrom

Go to http://www.nevadamining.org to learn more.