38 taking part in Reno + Sparks Chamber’s 35th Leadership Program
RENO, Nev. — The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce officially began the 35th year of its Leadership Program on Jan. 8 with 38 participants.
According to a Jan. 16 press release from the chamber, the monthly class explores the many opportunities and challenges in our community through the eyes of leaders in education, social services, government, arts and culture, infrastructure development, the economy, the media, tourism, and public safety.
“The energy and commitment of this class was evident on the first day,” Ann Silver, CEO of the chamber, said in a statement. “They are all prepared to be our future leaders and decision-makers and will see first-hand the complexities of a growing and industrious region.”
Each year, the program concludes with a September graduation ceremony.
According to the chamber, applications for the 2021 Leadership Class will be accepted beginning on Sept. 14.
For information, visit http://www.thechambernv.org or call 775-636-9550.
Below is a lineup of 2020 Leadership Program class members:
- Tiffany Banks, Nevada Realtors Association
- Grant Brewer, Nevada Rural Housing
- Jeff Sutich, NV Energy
- Patrick Dalton, Great Basin Brewing Company
- Jordan Keller, Wells Fargo
- Skyler Kachurak, Flirtey America, Inc.
- Gary Probert, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority
- Barbara Seiler, Revel Rancharrah
- Christina Pearson, Nevada Mining Association
- Michael Brazier, United Way
- Mary Devine, National Guard Bureau
- Jeff Panko, United Federal Credit Union
- Kristin McClellan, Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority
- Rob Thayer, Plumas Bank
- Alexandria Cannito, Lewis Roca LLC
- Danielle Klotz, Prominence Health
- Lauren Ball, Regional Transportation Commission
- Zach Fretz, U.S. Bank
- Nick Tscheekar, Community Foundation of Western Nevada
- Jessica Stack, American Heart Association
- Kimberly Rios, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful
- Trent Foust, Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center
- Emily Bates, Bella Grey Medical Spa
- Daniel Ambrose, Jacobs Entertainment, Inc.
- Russ Riggs, Two Men and a Truck
- Ryan Hart, Amada Senior Care of Northern Nevada
- Greg Cubbon, ENGEO, Inc.
- Megan Penn, Greater Commercial Lending
- Ash Sobhe, R6S
- Cesar Quintanilla, Nevada State Bank
- Susan Gonzales, Grifols Biomat USA, Inc.
- Caitlin Mathisen, Edie Bailly LLP
- Marcus Dorsey-Hirt, Care Flight
- Kathleen Taylor, Taylor Made Solutions
- Janelle Ordal, NV Energy
- Nicholas Florey, Washoe County Health District
- Erika Mendoza, Greater Nevada Credit Union
- Taylor Russo, Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce
