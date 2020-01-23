38 taking part in Reno + Sparks Chamber’s 35th Leadership Program

RENO, Nev. — The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce officially began the 35th year of its Leadership Program on Jan. 8 with 38 participants.

According to a Jan. 16 press release from the chamber, the monthly class explores the many opportunities and challenges in our community through the eyes of leaders in education, social services, government, arts and culture, infrastructure development, the economy, the media, tourism, and public safety.

“The energy and commitment of this class was evident on the first day,” Ann Silver, CEO of the chamber, said in a statement. “They are all prepared to be our future leaders and decision-makers and will see first-hand the complexities of a growing and industrious region.”

Each year, the program concludes with a September graduation ceremony.

According to the chamber, applications for the 2021 Leadership Class will be accepted beginning on Sept. 14.

For information, visit http://www.thechambernv.org or call 775-636-9550.

Below is a lineup of 2020 Leadership Program class members: