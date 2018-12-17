38 to take part in Reno + Sparks Chamber’s Legacy Leadership Program next year

RENO, Nev. — On Dec. 14, Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, announced that 38 participants will take part in the 34th year of its Legacy Leadership Program.

The program begins Jan. 9, 2019, and ends with graduation on Sept. 11.

"We're thrilled to welcome 38 future leaders to our program and expose them to education, legal, cultural, civic, health, public safety, legal, media and business-related aspects of our Reno and Sparks communities,” Silver said in a statement. “The class will also have a chance to attend a session of the 2019 Nevada Legislature in March.”

Class members include professionals from: Nevada Mining Association, Textbook Brokers, NV Energy, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, Wells Fargo Bank, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, Meadows Bank, Eide Bailly, LLP, Washoe County, KNPB Public Broadcasting, Grand Sierra Resort, First Independent Bank, Northern Nevada Medical Center, McDonald Carano LLP, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, Greater Commercial Lending, The Elm Estate, Gold Dust West Casino, Umqua Bank, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Sierra Nevada Properties, Digiprint, U.S. Bank, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, Prominence Health Care, Waste Management, Clark Pest Control, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, BBSI, High Fives Foundation, and Nevada State Bank.

The first session in the new year will feature presentations from community leaders involved with opportunities and challenges of the region’s economic development, including Mike Kazmierski, CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN); Phil DeLone, CEO of the Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority; Jonathan Boulware, Senior Vice President of Jacobs Entertainment; Alex Stettinski, Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership; Adrienne Santiago, Director of the American Job Center; JD Klippenstein, Executive Director of ACTIONN; and Michele Gehr, Executive Director of the Eddy House.

Applications for the 35th annual Reno + Sparks Leadership Program begin in September 2019, with acceptance notifications delivered by mid-November.

For information, visit http://www.thechambernv.org or call 775-636-9550.