3rd annual Reno Women’s March set for Jan. 19

RENO, Nev. — Last week, volunteers and leaders for this year's "Women's March" in Reno announced plans to host the event for the third year, taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19.

According to a news release from event organizer Pat Lynch, more than 12,000 women, men and children attended the second annual march last year.

This year's event will start downtown at the Reno Arch on Virginia Street and end at the “Believe” sign at Reno City Plaza.

"We plan to have several inspirational speakers, men and women who represent our Nevadan communities and who believe that women's issues today affect us all," Matthew Fonken, a co-leader of the Women's March, said in a statement. "After huge gains toward a better representative Congress in 2018, we plan to continue the movement and communication with the 116th Congress. This (Jan. 19), there will be even more reasons for citizens to rally and march, as many of those rights continue to be discarded or eroded by the current administration."

Names of speakers and entertainment are expected to be announced this week. Other Women's March leaders include Mylan Hawkins and Amber Black, in addition to “a large coalition of community leaders representing local, state and national organizations.”

Go to womensmarchreno.org to learn more.