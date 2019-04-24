3rd annual Restorative Arts and Yoga Festival set for May 31-June 2

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The third annual Restorative Arts and Yoga Festival (RAY) will take place at Granlibakken Tahoe from May 31-June 2.

RAY will feature three days of health and wellbeing workshops designed for all abilities and walks of life.

The festival will be held at Granlibakken Tahoe, a historic family-owned resort situated on 74 acres of wooded land just one mile from Lake Tahoe. Instructors for RAY are all based out of the Truckee/Tahoe region, and come together to create a vibrant schedule that showcases Tahoe's thriving wellness community.

RAY Giveaway:

From April 23-May 7, Sierra Soul will be giving away two weekend passes to RAY, a value of $299 each.

Two lucky winners will receive one weekend pass each. These passes include all meals, workshops, activities, and social hours. They do not include lodging, which is available onsite at discounted rates.

People are welcome to enter the sweepstakes for their chance to win by going here. The winner will be drawn on May 8.

About RAY 2019:

The schedule for RAY features three tracks of workshops designed for people of all abilities.

The workshops encompass a wide range of topics — from Aromatherapy to Iyengar Restorative Yoga. The popular Shinrin-Yoku forest-medicine hike will be offered twice this year, and Kundalini Yoga and Sound Healing meditation will also return.

All classes welcome people of all abilities and walks of life, and are designed to teach and inspire everyone from beginner yogis to advanced practitioners.

The RAY program is designed to complement the natural surroundings of Granlibakken Tahoe-the indoor and outdoor workshops and social hours pay homage to the mountain valley that the resort is nestled in.

The 74-acre wooded valley offers a sense of peace and serenity to the weekend, allowing attendees to enjoy an immersive and rejuvenating experience.

The weekend fee to attend RAY is $299, which includes meals, workshops, and socials. Lodging is available at a discounted rate for RAY attendees. Granlibakken, a premier venue for health and wellness events, offers an exceptional setting for this inspirational retreat.

Go here to register for the event.

This article was provided to the NNBV by Granlibakken Tahoe Go to granlibakken.com to learn more.