3rd annual strategic HR conference set for Sept. 26 in Reno

RENO, Nev. — The third annual Northern Nevada Strategic HR Conference is scheduled for Sept. 26 in Reno.

According to a news release from the Northern Nevada Human Resources Association (NNHRA), the event will feature a panel of HR executives to discuss current HR trends and future challenges.

Sara Christiansen, a "nationally recognized author and Strategic HR Thought Leader," will serve as the keynote speaker.

The event — "A Decade of Leadershift: recession, recovery and reality" — will center on the following concept, according to NNHA: "During the economic downturn of 2008 HR was called upon to assist our organizations to survive the storm. Now that we are well into the recovery it is imperative that HR deliver solutions that help our organizations thrive. But we must also look to the future and ensure that our people practices will maximize the return on our human capital investments well beyond 2018."

The conference takes place 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

Go here to register (costs vary) and learn more.