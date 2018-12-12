$4.5 million Nevada Historical Society building swap with UNR on hold

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The state’s Interim Finance Committee decided Dec. 11 to put on hold the $4.5 million land swap between the Nevada Historical Society and University of Nevada, Reno.

Committee Chairman Joyce Woodhouse said she agrees with Assembly Ways and Means chairman Maggie Carlton of Las Vegas, who says the deal should be fully considered during the 2019 legislative session.

Per previous reports, the idea is to move the Historical Society to downtown Reno to the Warren Nelson Building at 401 W. Second St.

In trade, UNR would get the current Historical Society building adjacent to the Fleischmann Atmospherium Planetarium at the north end of the campus, along with two undeveloped parcels owned by the state.

Museums and History Director Peter Barton has said the society has "completely outgrown" the existing building, and the Warren Nelson Building has more than double the square footage. The Historical Society building, according to UNR Finance Vice President Vic Redding, would become badly needed office space.

The Nelson building is valued at $4.5 million. Most of that is offset by the $2.85 million appraisal of the Historical Society building, along with $876,375 — the value of the two undeveloped parcels. To make up the rest, Barton said the Nevada Division of Museums and History has secured a $773,625 gift.

