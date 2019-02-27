40-plus entities formulate ‘New Nevada’ workforce coalition

RENO, Nev. — In what’s being described as “a sweeping show of commitment to the future economic vitality of Northern Nevada,” more than 40 public and private entities have joined to form the Career and Technical Education Messaging Coalition of Northern Nevada, officials announced Feb. 27.

According to a news release, the coalition’s main goal is to match potential employees with the many job and certificate opportunities available in “the New Nevada.”

“With unemployment at a record low, there’s an increasing shortage of employees or job-seekers qualified for many of the jobs available in the New Nevada economy,” Mike Kazmierski, CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), one of the coalition’s partners, in a statement. “A four-year degree is not required for almost 80 percent of the new jobs in the region, as most employers are looking for skilled talent only requiring a high school diploma and industry-recognized certificates or an associate degree.”

The coalition has also launched a new website, NewNevadaJobs.com, to provide students, graduates and job seekers one point of access to research employment and connect to training and job placement, while also allowing companies to brand to potential employees.

The main industries of employment on which the coalition focuses are advanced manufacturing, construction, healthcare, hospitality management, logistics and technology, among other growth industries.

Founding organizations of the Career and Technical Education Messaging Coalition of Northern Nevada include, among others: Academy for Career Education, American Job Center of Nevada, Carson City School District, EDAWN, Estipona Group, JOIN Inc., KNPB Public Television, Life Works Nevada Department of Education, Nevada Industry Excellence, Nevada STEM Hub, Northern Nevada Development Authority, Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, The Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation & Technology, The Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation, Truckee Meadows Community College, Washoe County School District and Western Nevada College.