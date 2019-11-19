47 people, projects honored at 23rd annual BANN-ER Awards

RENO, Nev. — The Builders Association of Northern Nevada (BANN) recently honored several projects and regional contractors at the organization’s 23rd annual BANN-ER Awards.

The annual event took place Nov. 15 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, where James Tobin, Executive Vice President and Chief Lobbyist with the National Association of Homebuilders, served as keynote speaker.

In all, 47 people and projects that showcase the best of Northern Nevada’s building and development community earned BANN-ER Awards.

You can go here to flip through a special event program, produced by the NNBV on behalf of BANN, to view the full list of nominees and project descriptions.

Below is the list of this year’s winners, as provided by BANN (name of award is in bold):

Abbi Agency – Jacobs Entertainment – Best Overall Marketing

Architectural Design Group – Diamond J – V Residence – Best New Home Product- Custom Home Over $3 million

Architectural Design Group – Diamond J – V Residence – Best in Show

Bates Homes – Quest Plan 3 – Best New Home Product – Production Home Under $500,000

Bates Homes – Quest – Best Overall Marketing

Built. – Elements at Cold Stream, Truckee – Best on Boards – Production Homes Over $500,000

Desert Wind – Rancho Hills Plan 1284 – Best New Home Product – Townhome Under $300,000

Desert Wind – Mallard Crossing Plan 1913 – Best New Home Product – Townhome Over $300,000

Desert Wind – Summit Ridge Luxury Townhomes – Best on Boards – Multifamily

Desert Wind – Riverside – Best on Boards – Mixed Use Under $1 Million

KRT Concepts – Lyfe at the Marina – Best Outdoor Lifestyles – Multifamily

Frame Architecture – GNCU Eagle Station – Best Commercial Project – New Construction

Frame Architecture – Private Residence – Best on Boards – Custom

Frame Architecture – Reno Rodeo Master Plan – Best on Boards – Commercial

Green Street Companies and Mountain West Builders – Steamboat By Vintage Affordable Apartments – Best Multifamily Project

Group West Construction – The Jesse & Estella – Best Commercial Project – Remodel

Innovative Custom Homes – Krutz – Best New Home Product – Custom Home

Jacobs Entertainment – Neon Line – Best on Boards – Mixed Use Over $1 Million

Jenuane Communities – Blackstone Estates – Best on Boards – Production Home by a Private Builder

Jenuane Communities – Sunset Bluffs Plan 25 – New Home Interior Design – Production

Jenuane Design team & Delray Designs – Sunset Bluffs – Design Team

Jesse Haw – Upland Contractors – Sustainer of the Year

Jill Tolles – Elected Official of the Year

JK Architecture Engineering – Creekside (Donner) – Best New Home Product – Custom Home

King Bee Construction – Albrecht – Best Remodel – Single Room

Kirby Construction – Dwyer Kitchen – Best Remodel – Single Room

Kirby Construction – Gibbs – Best Remodel – Entire Home

Pinnacle Paint – Subcontractor of the Year

Ryder Homes – The Meadows – Plan 3 – Best New Home Product -Production Home over $500,000

Ryder Homes – The Meadows – Best New Home Community – Production Home by a Private Builder

Ryder Homes – Chris Brown – Outstanding Construction Support – Best Project Manager

Ryder Homes – Jason Dulgar & Jason Spicer – Outstanding Construction Support – Best Superintendent

Signature Landscapes – Bell Residence – Outdoor Lifestyles – Water Conservation

Signature Landscapes – Esplanade Community – Outdoor Lifestyles – Public

Signature Landscapes – Hyatt – Outdoor Lifestyles – Commercial

Signature Landscapes – Sunset Bluffs – Outdoor Lifestyles – Model Home Complex

Signature Landscapes – Ferrari – Outdoor Lifestyles – Private Residence

Signature Landscapes – Outstanding Trade Contractor – Exterior

Sunstate Companies – Rookie of the Year

Tanamera – Caughlin – New Home Interior Design – Custom

Toll Brothers – Mason Ridge – Bryce – Best New Home Product – Production Home by a Public Builder

Toll Brothers – Diamond Crest – Best New Home Community – Production Home by a Public Builder

Toll Brothers – Diamond Crest – Brighton – New Home Interior Design – Production by a Public Builder

Toll Brothers – Outstanding Construction Support – Warranty / Customer Service

Toll Brothers – Builder of the Year

Western NV Supply – Associate of the Year

William Hezmalhalch Architects – Quest Plan 1 – Best New Home Product by an Architect

Established in 1956, the Builders Association of Northern Nevada is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting the community with the people who build it. Go here to learn more.