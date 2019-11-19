47 people, projects honored at 23rd annual BANN-ER Awards
RENO, Nev. — The Builders Association of Northern Nevada (BANN) recently honored several projects and regional contractors at the organization’s 23rd annual BANN-ER Awards.
The annual event took place Nov. 15 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, where James Tobin, Executive Vice President and Chief Lobbyist with the National Association of Homebuilders, served as keynote speaker.
In all, 47 people and projects that showcase the best of Northern Nevada’s building and development community earned BANN-ER Awards.
You can go here to flip through a special event program, produced by the NNBV on behalf of BANN, to view the full list of nominees and project descriptions.
Below is the list of this year’s winners, as provided by BANN (name of award is in bold):
- Abbi Agency – Jacobs Entertainment – Best Overall Marketing
- Architectural Design Group – Diamond J – V Residence – Best New Home Product- Custom Home Over $3 million
- Architectural Design Group – Diamond J – V Residence – Best in Show
- Bates Homes – Quest Plan 3 – Best New Home Product – Production Home Under $500,000
- Bates Homes – Quest – Best Overall Marketing
- Built. – Elements at Cold Stream, Truckee – Best on Boards – Production Homes Over $500,000
- Desert Wind – Rancho Hills Plan 1284 – Best New Home Product – Townhome Under $300,000
- Desert Wind – Mallard Crossing Plan 1913 – Best New Home Product – Townhome Over $300,000
- Desert Wind – Summit Ridge Luxury Townhomes – Best on Boards – Multifamily
- Desert Wind – Riverside – Best on Boards – Mixed Use Under $1 Million
- KRT Concepts – Lyfe at the Marina – Best Outdoor Lifestyles – Multifamily
- Frame Architecture – GNCU Eagle Station – Best Commercial Project – New Construction
- Frame Architecture – Private Residence – Best on Boards – Custom
- Frame Architecture – Reno Rodeo Master Plan – Best on Boards – Commercial
- Green Street Companies and Mountain West Builders – Steamboat By Vintage Affordable Apartments – Best Multifamily Project
- Group West Construction – The Jesse & Estella – Best Commercial Project – Remodel
- Innovative Custom Homes – Krutz – Best New Home Product – Custom Home
- Jacobs Entertainment – Neon Line – Best on Boards – Mixed Use Over $1 Million
- Jenuane Communities – Blackstone Estates – Best on Boards – Production Home by a Private Builder
- Jenuane Communities – Sunset Bluffs Plan 25 – New Home Interior Design – Production
- Jenuane Design team & Delray Designs – Sunset Bluffs – Design Team
- Jesse Haw – Upland Contractors – Sustainer of the Year
- Jill Tolles – Elected Official of the Year
- JK Architecture Engineering – Creekside (Donner) – Best New Home Product – Custom Home
- King Bee Construction – Albrecht – Best Remodel – Single Room
- Kirby Construction – Dwyer Kitchen – Best Remodel – Single Room
- Kirby Construction – Gibbs – Best Remodel – Entire Home
- Pinnacle Paint – Subcontractor of the Year
- Ryder Homes – The Meadows – Plan 3 – Best New Home Product -Production Home over $500,000
- Ryder Homes – The Meadows – Best New Home Community – Production Home by a Private Builder
- Ryder Homes – Chris Brown – Outstanding Construction Support – Best Project Manager
- Ryder Homes – Jason Dulgar & Jason Spicer – Outstanding Construction Support – Best Superintendent
- Signature Landscapes – Bell Residence – Outdoor Lifestyles – Water Conservation
- Signature Landscapes – Esplanade Community – Outdoor Lifestyles – Public
- Signature Landscapes – Hyatt – Outdoor Lifestyles – Commercial
- Signature Landscapes – Sunset Bluffs – Outdoor Lifestyles – Model Home Complex
- Signature Landscapes – Ferrari – Outdoor Lifestyles – Private Residence
- Signature Landscapes – Outstanding Trade Contractor – Exterior
- Sunstate Companies – Rookie of the Year
- Tanamera – Caughlin – New Home Interior Design – Custom
- Toll Brothers – Mason Ridge – Bryce – Best New Home Product – Production Home by a Public Builder
- Toll Brothers – Diamond Crest – Best New Home Community – Production Home by a Public Builder
- Toll Brothers – Diamond Crest – Brighton – New Home Interior Design – Production by a Public Builder
- Toll Brothers – Outstanding Construction Support – Warranty / Customer Service
- Toll Brothers – Builder of the Year
- Western NV Supply – Associate of the Year
- William Hezmalhalch Architects – Quest Plan 1 – Best New Home Product by an Architect
Established in 1956, the Builders Association of Northern Nevada is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting the community with the people who build it. Go here to learn more.
