47th American Osteopathic Society of Rheumatic Diseases conference set for March 8-10

RENO, Nev. — The American Osteopathic Society of Rheumatic Disease (AOSRD), in cooperation with the Integrative Health Alliance, is hosting its 47th annual conference from March 8-10 at the Peppermill Reno.

AOSRD 2019 will host 15 distinguished panelists and speakers, according to a news release for the event. Topics to be covered include Rheumatology for the Non-Rheumatologist; The Endocrinology of Traumatic Brain Injury; RBC Stem Cells, A Primer; Mesenchymal Stem Cells — from Clinical Trials to Practical Applications; The Application of NaPro Technology in Common Fertility Disorders; and more.

Keynote speakers include A.J. Farshchian, M.D., Founder and President of the American Society of Stem Cell Physicians; Jon Marsh, D.O., Fellow A.C.O.I.; Gretchen Marsh, D.O., NaPro Technology and Creighton Model Fertility Care System; and Stacey Bell Ds C., Founder, Nutrient Foods.

"The American Osteopathic Society of Rheumatic Disease is excited to present this high- quality educational event for physicians and non-physicians alike," said Reno Dr. Bill Clearfield, Executive Director of the AOSRD, in a statement. "The drive and enthusiasm of our speakers and sponsors make this the event not to miss in Northern Nevada. We look forward to bringing together leaders in integrative, autoimmune and rheumatic technologies for a substantive discussion of real-world solutions to the acute and chronic disease issues facing our members today."

Cost to attend the event varies; early-bird pricing ends Feb. 22. Go here to register and learn more.