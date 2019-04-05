54-unit memory care, rehab facility opens in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson Tahoe Care Center is now open.

The memory care and rehab facility on Mountain Street held a ribbon cutting and opening party on Thursday, April 4, attended by several hundred people, many who flocked to take tours of the 98,000-square-foot building.

The memory care section, for individuals with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, has 54 units and provides Prestige Care Inc.'s Expressions Memory Care program.

The center's memory care facility already has nine residents and expects to add five to six a week, said Jeremy Zimmerman, regional director, sales and marketing.

The Carson Tahoe Transitional Rehabilitation Center, the skilled nursing section for short- and long-term rehab, has 80 beds and will open in a few weeks, said Zimmerman.

"We're thrilled to expand our values-driven approach to high-quality care and service to seniors and their families in the Carson City area," said Harold Delamarter, founding partner and CEO, Prestige Care, in a press release. "Carson Tahoe Care Center is a new and exciting development for our organization, and our cutting-edge programs and amenities will help expand the region's existing health care services to provide comprehensive care all on one campus."

The facility also has main and private dining rooms, a therapy gym, second floor activity room, hair salon for patients, a Bella Vita bistro open to the public, and patios on the first and second floors and a memory care garden.

The center is a joint venture between Vancouver, Wash.-based Prestige and Carson Tahoe Health, which provided the land for the facility.

Carson Tahoe Care Center is located at 1001 Mountain St. For information, call 775-400-6811 or visit prestigecare.com.