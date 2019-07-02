$549,900 initial low listing price for homes at The Meadows in South Reno

RENO, Nev. — With a starting listing price of $549,900, homes are now for sale at The Meadows, a new housing community that’s under construction at the intersection of Arrowcreek and Wedge Parkway in South Reno.

Homes began selling on June 29, according to a press release provided on behalf of Ryder Homes, the company building the gated community.

According to Ryder Homes, the community consists of 78 single and two-story homes that range in size from 2,330 to 3,030 square feet on lot sizes encompassing about 8,000 square feet. Homes will feature multi-generational floor plan options, three-car garages, covered outdoor living spaces and the “latest smart home technologies,” among other amenities.

A look at one of the 1-story homes for sale at The Meadows.

Courtesy Ryder Homes

Adjacent to the housing development will be a 30,000-square-foot community-focused commercial center with restaurants and retail stores similar to the South Creek Shopping Center located off Foothill Road, according to the press release.

According to the company, the starting price of $549,900 is for a one-story, 2,300-square-foot home, which has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The most expensive listing at $639,900 is for a two-story, 3,030 sq. ft. home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

An overview of The Meadows site plan.

Courtesy Ryder Homes

Locally, Ryder Homes is also the builder behind the The Pointe at Somersett, a 64-home development in northwest Reno, as well as the Shadow Ridge and Ventana at Sierra Shadows communities in Sparks.

For more information about The Meadows by Ryder Homes, visit http://www.ryderhomes.com/themeadows.