6 Northern NV schools get piece of City National’s $82,500 in literacy grants in 2019

LOS ANGELES — City National Bank recently announced that it has awarded 135 “Reading is The way up” literacy grants for 2019, totaling $82,500 to support literacy- and financial literacy-based projects at schools in California, Nevada, New York, Minnesota, Tennessee and Georgia.

According to a Dec. 18 press release from the bank, since “Reading is The way up” launched in 2005, City National has donated more than 1 million new books to elementary school libraries in the bank’s footprint, and awarded nearly 1,500 teacher grants, totaling over $1.6 million.

“We are very pleased with the total number of grants and dollar amount we were able to award this year,” Jennifer Nickerson, senior vice president and corporate citizenship manager for City National, said in a statement. “We significantly increased the number of grant recipients and funding this year over last year. Putting more money into the classroom is the goal of our teacher literacy grant program, and we more than achieved our goal. The money for this program comes from our colleagues and our workplace giving program, which makes it even that much more special.”

Local schools receiving “Reading is The way up” literacy grants for 2019 include:

Clayton Pre-A.P. Academy in Reno

Carson Middle School in Carson City

Nick Poulakidas Elementary School in Reno

Cold Springs Middle Schoo in Reno

Huffaker Elementary School in Reno

Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks

Go here to view the full list of winners in Nevada and beyond for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The “Reading is the Way Up” fund is a 501(c)3 administered by the California Community Foundation. For information, visit http://www.readingisthewayup.org.