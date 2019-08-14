$7.5 million project begins to fix truck-caused ruts on I-80 at Donner Summit

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Road improvements on Interstate 80 from the Troy Undercrossing to Donner Pass Road in Truckee began today and are scheduled to cause intermittent shoulder and lane closures in the coming weeks.

The project will repair 14 miles of damaged interstate, addressing rutting caused by heavy trucks traveling over the Sierra with chains during winter storms. A polyester concrete inlay will be applied to the roads with lines repainted in affected areas.

According to a Caltrans press release, daily traffic movement over Donner Summit includes 30,000 passenger vehicles and 6,200 commercial vehicles, wearing down the road overtime.

I-80 is the main thoroughfare between Reno and the Bay Area, with businesses throughout the greater Reno-Tahoe-Truckee region relying on smooth travel for regional truckers to deliver goods and supplies across the year.

Lane and shoulder closures will take place primarily at night through Sept. 1. In the westbound lanes, closures will take place from:

9 p.m Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday

3 p.m. through 9 a.m. Monday through Wednesday

3 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday

5 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday

In the eastbound lanes, closures will take place from:

9 p.m. Sunday through noon Monday

6 p.m. through noon Monday through Wednesday

6 p.m. Wednesday through 11 a.m. Thursday

7 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday

Full ramp closures may also take place 9 p.m. through 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Lane and shoulder closures will still be permitted Sept. 3 through June 30, 2020.

The $7.5 million project will be supported through $5 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.