76,000-square-foot addition to downtown Reno Orthopedic Clinic underway

ROC staff and construction officials at the groundbreaking event on April 19.

Courtesy Reno Orthopedic Clinic

RENO, Nev. — Colorado-based developer and design-build firm The Neenan Company has broken ground on a 76,000-square-foot addition to Reno Orthopedic Clinic in downtown Reno.

According to a May 29 news release on behalf of the company, the four-story addition — which will increase the amount of exam rooms by more than double — will connect to the existing 57,000-square-foot clinic at 555 N. Arlington Ave.

Exterior view of the ROC expansion, set to open in 2020.

Courtesy The Neenan Company

Upon completion in fall 2020, the facility “will enhance the clinic’s current services including physical therapy, with the addition of an advanced imaging center and the expansion of ROC Express Urgent Care, where patients can receive fast treatment with no appointment required,” according to the news release.

The facility serves as the only urgent care and orthopedic care site in downtown Reno.

According to The Neenan Company, the clinic will have a masonry exterior to complement the buildings in the surrounding area while featuring a three-story entryway with detailed glass and architectural elements including curved canopies, vast windows and large columns.

Interior view of the ROC expansion, set to open in 2020.

Courtesy The Neenan Company

The exposed structure of the building’s exterior is symbolic of the bones in the human body, according to the company.

“We are proud to be part of expanding Reno Orthopedic Clinic’s urgent care and specialty offerings to more residents in and around Reno,” said David Shigekane, president at The Neenan Company. “We are confident this thoughtfully designed building will serve the downtown community for years to come.”

Go to renoortho.com to learn more about ROC.