$87 million Virginia Street construction project begins new phase Jan. 6

RENO, Nev. — Construction on the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County’s $87 million Virginia Street Project in Midtown is moving northward starting next week.

On Jan. 6, construction will begin on the east side of Virginia Street from Center Street to Cheney Street, according to an RTC press release. In mid-January, construction will move northward again to Stewart Street.

“Virginia Street will be open to one-way, southbound-only traffic within the construction zone,” according to the release. “All businesses remain open and accessible. The community is encouraged to continue to support businesses within the construction zone.”

A look at planned lane closures associated with the next round of work.

According to RTC, construction crews will remove existing sidewalks, curbs and gutters so they can be replaced. At some locations, these removals will begin at business storefronts, and boardwalks will be installed to access those businesses.

Businesses will be notified in advance of construction activity.

The $87 million project began in 2018 as an upgrade to aging utility infrastructure along Virginia Street through Midtown and and to extend Reno’s existing Rapid bus service to the University of Nevada, Reno north of Interstate 80.

Sierra Nevada Construction is general contractor for the project, which this summer saw work progress to replace underground utilities through Midtown south and to repave and upgrade side streets with added parking and walkways throughout the area.

In late 2019, the Federal Transit Administration released a $40.4 million Capital Investment Grant to help fund the project.

According to RTC, construction continues on the new roundabout on Virginia Street at Center and Mary streets and will continue through March.

Full project construction is expected to wrap next winter, weather permitting. The timeline is as follows:

Winter 2019 through spring 2020: Work on Virginia Street sidewalks and paving from Mt. Rose Street northward to Center Street. Construction of the Mary/Center Street roundabout. All concrete work from Mt. Rose Street to Liberty Street.

Work on Virginia Street sidewalks and paving from Mt. Rose Street northward to Center Street. Construction of the Mary/Center Street roundabout. All concrete work from Mt. Rose Street to Liberty Street. Spring through winter 2020: Roadwork and paving from Mt. Rose Street to Liberty Street.

Roadwork and paving from Mt. Rose Street to Liberty Street. Spring 2020 through fall 2020: Roadwork and roundabout construction at University of Nevada, Reno area; work on new transit stations begin.

Go to virginiastreetproject.com to read full details about the project.