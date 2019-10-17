$900,000 senior living community expansion in Reno complete

RENO, Nev. — Summit Estates Senior Living and Memory Care, a Mission Senior Living community located at 222 East Patriot Blvd., announced this month the completion of the expansion of its memory care neighborhood.

The 3,200-square-foot addition includes accommodations for eight additional residents. The $900,000 construction project began in February, according to a press release provided Oct. 3 by Lynn Public Relations, on behalf of Mission Senior Living.

Local contractors involved in the expansion include Reliable Framing, Inc., Eagles Crest Excavation and Western Pacific Electric, Inc. Project partners include Pinnacle Architects, PA, MSL Construction, LLC, and Contract Interiors.

“This expansion allows us to continue our mission of improving the lives of everyone who lives at Summit Estates,” Darryl Fisher, president of Mission Senior Living, said in a statement. “Treating our residents with dignity, respect and the utmost care is what sets us apart and this expansion complements an already beautiful, warm and welcoming community.”

Summit Estates opened in 2016 with room for 24 memory care residents and 92 assisted living residents.

Construction on the Mountain Lakes Estate Retirement Living community in South Reno is expected to finish in 2020.

Courtesy schematic

Further, Mission Senior Living’s first residential community, Mountain Lakes Estate Retirement Living, broke ground in August 2019 and is slated for completion next summer. It’s located at 765 South Meadows Parkway.

Construction for Mission Senior Living’s Mesa Valley Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care in Mesquite, Nev., started in late 2018., and is expected to open this fall.