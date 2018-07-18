A-1 Auto Transport scholarships available to Northern Nevada students

RENO, Nev. — Northern California-based A-1 Auto Transport is expanding its scholarship program for eligible students throughout Northern Nevada, the company announced this week.

According to the Aptos, Calif., company, three scholarships worth $1,000, $500, and $250 are awarded under the A-1 Auto Transport Scholarship every year.

Students must be enrolled at a university, trade school program or accredited college to enter for a chance at this opportunity and also maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher, according to a news release.

To apply, students may submit an essay of a 1,000 words or more on a topic related to car shipping services or the auto transport industry. For example, students may write about international car shipping or enclosed car shipping services.

Students may not submit already-published essays, and all content must be completely original. The A-1 Scholarship Committee will review all submitted essays.

March 10, 2019, is the last day for submissions. Students may submit essays via email to scholarships@a1autotransport.com. Emails should contain the student's full name, phone number, mailing address, school name and email address.

Go here to learn more about this opportunity.