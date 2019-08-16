Abbi Agency among 4 Reno businesses to make Inc. Magazine’s top-5,000 list

RENO, Nev. — The Abbi Agency is one of four Northern Nevada businesses that recently made Inc. Magazine’s “Inc. 5000″ list for 2019.

The list, which ranks the United States’ top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies, honors America’s “most-inspiring entrepreneurs” each year.

According to a press release from The Abbi Agency, it marks the fourth consecutive year the advertising/marketing firm made the list.

The agency celebrates its 10th anniversary in October, according to the press release, which notes that inclusion on top-5,000 list indicates that “The Abbi Agency is not only one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation, but also one of Nevada’s top privately-owned economic performers.”

“Making the Inc. 5000 list is a major accomplishment, and we couldn’t have managed it without the hard work, diligence, and expertise of each member of our team,” Abbi Agency CEO Ty Whitaker said in a provided statement. “Every one of our staff members has contributed to yet another year of growth for our firm that has allowed us to provide our clients with services that raise the bar for our clients time-and-time again.

“This is an honor, and I thank the team along with our clients for making this all possible.”

Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million.

According to the list for 2019, Inc. ranked The Abbi Agency No. 3,381 out of 5,000, based off 105% business growth over the past three years and a revenue total for 2018 of $4.2 million.

In all, 33 Nevada businesses made the 2019 list, with four based in Northern Nevada (all in Reno). The other three businesses are ranked as follows: