ABC Supply Co. acquires assets of DRI Supply Co., its Carson City branch

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Wisconsin-based Building products distributor ABC Supply Co. Inc., recently acquired the assets of DRI Supply Co., a distributor of drywall, roofing and insulation products.

ABC will continue to serve customers from the former locations of DRI Supply — also known as Material Ventures — including 5831 Highway 50 East in Carson City, along with locations in Jamestown, San Andreas and Merced, California.

The acquisition allows ABC Supply Co. — which operates over 600 locations nationwide, including a branch at 1650 Linda Way in Sparks — to enhance its service in both existing and new markets and strengthen relationships with professional contractors, officials said. Current DRI Supply associates will continue to work at the locations.

"We're happy to welcome the DRI Supply team to our ABC family," said Matt Cooper, vice president of ABC Supply's West Region. "Contractors will continue to work with the knowledgeable people they've come to know, trust and rely on while enjoying access to a wider selection of product options and delivery capabilities."

According to the DRI Supply website, the company was founded “out of the back of a pickup truck” in 1983 by newlyweds Rico and Londa Oller.