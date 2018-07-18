After $10 sale, Reno’s historic Borland-Clifford House ready for move

RENO, Nev. — On July 17, Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. announced next steps for preservation of the historic Borland-Clifford House.

According to a press release provided by The Abbi Agency, the preservation represents “a vital next step in the company's ongoing dedication to keeping Reno's rich history and culture in the midst of revitalizing the West (Fourth Street) corridor.”

Jacobs Entertainment — which owns The Sands Regency and Gold Dust West casino in Reno — filed a demolition permit earlier this year with the city of Reno to relocate the Borland-Clifford House, currently located at 339 Ralston St.

According to past reports, Jacobs Entertainment paid $720,000 in 2016 for the land on which the house sits as part of its long-term redevelopment plans.

According to the July 17 press release, the company recently sold the house to Archie Granata, a local buyer, for only $10 and will work collaboratively to move the house this month to its new location in Midtown on the 1700 block of S. Arlington St., near the Plumb Lane intersection.

Nevada Structure Movers is contracted to move the house.

Recommended Stories For You

"As a lifelong resident of Reno, it gives me great pleasure and excitement to assist Jacobs in relocating and preserving this house," Granata said, also in a statement. "The house reflects both an interesting piece of history and architecture. We look forward to continuing its legacy."

The Borland-Clifford House, built in 1875, is one of the oldest homes in Reno and one of the only homes remaining in the area from the 19th century.

In addition to the Borland-Clifford House, Jacobs Entertainment is reportedly preserving all neon signs from buildings and motels along the corridor.

LEARN MORE

The Borland-Clifford House relocation is reportedly part of Jacobs Entertainment's goals to redevelop the West Fourth Street corridor into a $500 million arts, residential and entertainment area. The house is one of many properties Jacobs Entertainment has identified in its urban planning for preservation and possible relocation.

Go here to learn more about Jacobs Entertainment or its recent works.