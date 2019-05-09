After 14 years, Reno eNVy to officially rebrand to Home Means Nevada

A look inside the Home Means Nevada store at South Creek Center, 55 Foothill Road, No. 2.

Photo: Jeramie Lu Photography

RENO, Nev. — May 11 marks the 14th anniversary of the Reno eNVy brand — and it also marks when the company will officially rebrand to Home Means Nevada.

Scott Dunseath, owner of Reno eNVy, decided to remodel his flagship Reno eNVy location in downtown and turn it into his second Home Means Nevada Co., with the goal being to target a larger audience beyond the local market, according to a news release.

“We cannot thank this community enough for the support they’ve shown for our brand,” Dunseath said in a statement. “To commemorate our 14 years of success, we want to celebrate this achievement with the rest of Reno on our great city’s 151st birthday.

What better way than to upgrade our company and show that Nevada pride.”

On May 11-12, Reno eNVy will host a weekend of specials and sales at its downtown location at 135 N Sierra St., as well as at the Home Means Nevada store in South Reno at South Creek Center, 55 Foothill Road, No. 2.

Go to homemeansnevada.com to learn more.

