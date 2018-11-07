Ahora Latino Journal newest Reno Business Recognition Program recipient

RENO, Nev. — On Oct. 24, the Reno City Council recognized “Ahora Latino Journal” as its third-ever Business Recognition Program recipient.

"Congratulations to Ahora Latino Journal from all of us at the City of Reno," Vice Mayor Neoma Jardon said in a statement. "I'm particularly proud to see journalism recognized in our region. This publication does important outreach to our growing Latino community."

"Thank you to the City of Reno for this recognition," added Mario DelaRosa, owner of Ahora Latino Journal. "We are very proud to accept this award."

According to a city press release, DelaRosa has been working as a volunteer representing different causes for many years in Reno. Through his newspaper, founded in 2010, he covers Reno, Sparks, Carson City and Lake Tahoe.

Ahora Latino Journal also organizes Fiesta on Wells, an annual celebration of Latino businesses on Wells Avenue, with the support of the city.

The city of Reno launched its Business Recognition Program earlier this year to “spotlight local businesses that add to creating a community that people are proud to call home and embody the spirit of the City of Reno,” according to the news release.

Recommended Stories For You

Previous recipients are Dolan Auto Group and Smiling With Hope Pizza.

Quarterly recognitions are announced at city council meetings. For more information, and to nominate a business, visit Reno.gov/Business.