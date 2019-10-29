Alchemy wins large company of year at EDAWN’s Existing Industry Awards

RENO, Nev. — The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada hosted its eighth annual Existing Industry Awards event Oct. 17 at the Grand Sierra Resort.

In all, 44 companies from Reno-Sparks, Fernley and Washoe and Storey counties, as well as a local nonprofit, were recognized as finalists for the awards at the event, according to an EDAWN press release.

“The existing primary companies in Northern Nevada make up the backbone of our regional economy,” Mike Kazmierski, CEO of EDAWN, said in a statement. “They are responsible for approximately 50% of our jobs. This event provides an opportunity to the community to thank these companies and let them know we truly appreciate their investment, commitment to the region and their many contributions to our economic vitality.”

Below is a list of this year’s winners, courtesy of EDAWN: